Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Richard Branson each have a different plan for space. Here's how they stack up.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Levin
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elon Musk (left), Jeff Bezos (center), and Richard Branson.
Elon Musk (left), Jeff Bezos (center), and Richard Branson. Patrick Pluel/Getty; Alex Wong/Getty; Hollis Johnson/Insider

  • Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Richard Branson all have ventures dedicated to space travel.

  • The billionaires each have their own vision for humanity's future in space.

  • Blue Origin, SpaceX, and Virgin Galactic have different goals, but there's some overlap.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Elon Musk's SpaceX may be the buzziest name in private space exploration, but the Tesla CEO isn't the only mega-rich entrepreneur with grand visions for humanity's future beyond Earth's atmosphere.

Amazon founder and fellow centi-billionaire Jeff Bezos has his own space company - Blue Origin - and he sells around $1 billion worth of Amazon stock each year to fund it. Richard Branson, whose Virgin Group dabbles in everything from airlines to healthcare, launched a commercial spaceflight company of his own called Virgin Galactic.

These three companies were all founded within a few years of one another in the early 2000s, but each has its own unique business model and plans for a space-faring future.

Here's what Musk, Bezos, and Branson are each trying to accomplish, and where their efforts stand today.

Elon Musk

Musk founded SpaceX in 2002, years before becoming Tesla's outspoken CEO and cementing himself as a regular fixture in the Twittersphere.

The company grew out of an idea Musk had to send a spacecraft called the "Mars Oasis" to the red planet. The vehicle would deliver an experimental greenhouse and equipment for taking photos of the planet and sending them back to Earth. Musk hoped the project would spark a renewed interest in getting to Mars within the US government.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off at the Kennedy Space Center on May 30, 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off at the Kennedy Space Center on May 30, 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

He pledged $20 million to fund the mission - and attempted to purchase some refurbished ICBMs from Russia to no avail - but discovered that the project was way out of his budget. He founded SpaceX to develop reusable rockets that would lower the cost of blasting people and things into space.

That's what Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX has spent the better part of the last two decades trying to achieve, and it's made some great strides.

SpaceX launch in Texas
SpaceX launches its first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket during a test from their facility in Boca Chica, Texas, on December 9, 2020. Gene Blevins/Reuters

It's completed numerous launches for commercial and government customers, and in 2012 it became the first private company to send a spacecraft to the International Space Station. In 2020 it became the first to send humans to space and to the ISS. And in April NASA picked the company to land the first astronauts on the Moon since 1972.

SpaceX is also working on a broadband-internet service comprising thousands of satellites, called Starlink. The service aims to deliver high-speed internet to remote and rural areas, and SpaceX recently said it has more than 500,000 orders and deposits.

SpaceX Starship.JPG
A prototype of SpaceX's Starship spacecraft at the company's facility in Boca Chica, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Ultimately, Musk thinks the future of humankind hinges on its ability to settle Mars. He said in 2020 that he wants to establish a city of 1 million people on Mars by 2050. Settlers will get there using a fleet of 1,000 SpaceX Starships - the towering, 387-foot-tall rocket ship the company is designing for deep-space travel.

Jeff Bezos

Like Musk, Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos' fascination with space travel stretches back decades. He's been particularly taken with the physicist Gerard O'Neill's visions of floating space stations that could house trillions of humans once Earth runs out of resources.

To indulge his obsession, Bezos founded Blue Origin in 2000 with a similar goal to Musk's venture: make space exploration cheaper through boosters that can be recycled for future launches. The Kent, Washington-based company operated in total secrecy until around 2003, and Bezos stayed tight-lipped about its plans for more than a decade after that.

new shepard reusable rocket launch 2016 blue origin
Blue Origin's reusable New Shepard suborbital rocket launches toward space in 2016. Blue Origin

For years now, the company has been testing a suborbital rocket called New Shepard that will eventually take paying tourists to the edge of space in a pressurized capsule. Passengers will be able to catch a glimpse of Earth through large windows and experience a few minutes of weightlessness.

Read more: A private astronaut explains why his next flight - likely with Tom Cruise - is 'setting the bar for commercial human spaceflight forever'

In May, Blue Origin announced that the first flight will take place on July 20 and that the first seat will be auctioned off for charity.

new shepard space capsule interior blue origin 01
A sneak peek at the final design of Blue Origin's New Shepard capsule for suborbital space tourists. Blue Origin

The company is also developing a larger rocket called New Glenn for delivering payloads to low orbit, along with a secretive future project called New Armstrong. If you're sensing a pattern here, you're right - Blue Origin's launch vehicles are all named for former NASA astronauts.

In 2019, Bezos revealed plans for a lunar lander called Blue Moon, which the company said will be ready in 2024 and will eventually help establish a "sustained human presence" on the moon. Blue Origin bid for a contract to land NASA astronauts on the moon and was beat out by SpaceX - but the company is disputing the decision.

jeff bezos blue origin blue moon
Blue Origin unveiled a lunar lander, but lost a contract to take NASA astronauts to the moon to SpaceX. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

When Bezos announced plans to step down as Amazon's CEO in 2021, he said he planned to dedicate more time to his other ventures, including Blue Origin. And in a 2018 interview with Matthias Döpfner, the CEO of Insider's parent company Axel Springer, Bezos called the rocket company his "most important work."

Richard Branson

Branson's space venture differs from Blue Origin and SpaceX in a couple of key ways. Virgin Galactic is currently focused on suborbital tourism, rather than launching people and payloads into space. It also has a radically different method of sending spacecraft out of Earth's atmosphere.

Virgin galactic whiteknighttwo
A Virgin Galactic spacecraft attached to its carrier vehicle, WhiteKnightTwo. Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic doesn't launch rockets straight up from the ground like its rivals. Instead, its spacecraft are flown to 50,000 feet by a broad, dual-fuselage jet called WhiteKnightTwo. From there, the ship detaches and glides for a few seconds, before firing up its rocket motor and beginning a near-vertical ascent to around 300,000 feet.

The company hasn't flown any tourists yet, but it has sold 600 tickets for $200,000 to $250,000 a piece. Although Virgin Galactic planned to accept passengers in 2021, it's pushed those plans to next year.

Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity glides to home base after a test flight. Virgin Galactic

When the spacecraft reaches its final altitude, customers will be able to get out of their seats and spend several minutes floating around the luxurious cabin and gazing back at Earth or out into space. Virgin also plans to offer flights for research purposes. Once the spacecraft is pulled back into Earth's atmosphere, it will be piloted back to Virgin's New Mexico facility for a runway landing.

Virgin Galactic
A Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo blasts toward the edge of space. Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic's spacecraft are entirely reusable, aside from their fuel, and the company aims to make launching things and people into space more economical and environmentally sound.

In March, Virgin Galactic unveiled the VSS Imagine, the first of its next-generation SpaceShip III vehicles. Before that, it had built and flown two SpaceShipTwo spacecraft, including the VSS Enterprise, which was obliterated in a fatal crash in 2014.

Virgin Galactic VSS Imagine
In March, Virgin Galactic unveiled its next spacecraft, the VSS Imagine. Virgin Galactic

In the future, Virgin Galactic plans to operate a fleet of different vehicles that could fly tourists to space hotels, transport researchers to floating labs, or provide lightning-fast transcontinental flights. In 2017, it spun off a company called Virgin Orbit, which is working to send satellites into orbit using a similar air-launch system.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • It’s ‘very possible’ we will continue seasonal mask-wearing: UCLA Assistant Professor

    Dr. Fauci says that masks may be seasonal post-pandemic. UCLA School of Nursing Assistant Professor Kristen Choi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest with COVID-19.

  • New book unpacks Amazon retail chief's ruthless journey to the top

    Loyalty to Amazon above all else is partly what propelled Dave Clark to become the company’s retail CEO, according to a new book on Amazon and its founder.Why it matters: “Amazon Unbound” by Bloomberg journalist Brad Stone devotes a full chapter to the origin story of Amazon’s delivery and logistics network, which Clark has helped build since the early 2000s.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Earlier this year, Clark replaced Jeff Bezos’ longtime second in command, Jeff Wilke, to run global retail and supply chain related businesses at Amazon. Amazon’s logistics enterprise is expected to grow substantially over the next five years, with one analyst saying the company wants its delivery network to reach every corner of the U.S. by then.In pursuit of delivering the fastest shipping experience for customers — and with Clark at the helm in his previous role as head of global operations — Amazon has expanded into leasing 85 aircraft, launching fleets of independently operated delivery vans, opening hundreds of new “delivery stations,” as well as making key acquisitions such as Kiva, the warehouse robotics company.Book details: With “a temper that flared when employees didn’t carefully follow his instructions,” Clark earned a nickname — “the Sniper.”He ended a 15-year-friendship with a colleague who was the best man at his wedding, Arthur Valdez, after Valdez left Amazon to work for Target, and Amazon sued Valdez for breaching his noncompete agreement. “Clark had proven himself a true Amazonian, putting loyalty to the company above personal friendship while pursuing Bezos’s vision of an independent supply chain,” Stone writes of the incident.We’ve seen this ethos before, especially when it comes to founder-led, high-growth tech companies.Netflix’s CEO Reed Hastings has admitted to running a tough culture, and his leadership style has been described as “unencumbered by emotion.”The late Steve Jobs was also infamous for some of the ways he treated his employees and even his own family.Axios contacted Amazon for comment, but did not hear back. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Britain open to talks over vaccine waivers with U.S, others at WTO

    Britain is open to talks with the United States and other World Trade Organization members on the issue of IP waivers for COVID-19 vaccines, a government spokesman said after pressure from charities to back U.S. proposals. U.S. President Joe Biden last week threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines. British and European Union officials have been sceptical about the usefulness of the proposal, while saying they are prepared to discuss it.

  • All Eyes On Inflation As Jobs Report Disappoints

    After the number of added jobs in April released was far less than expected, inflation will be of the utmost concern this week, CNBC reports. See: How to Prepare Yourself for Higher Interest Rates...

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX to send dogecoin-funded satellite to the moon

    Elon Musk may not have sent dogecoin's price to the moon with his "Saturday Night Live" appearance, but his SpaceX will accept the cryptocurrency to fund a lunar mission next year.

  • French serial killer dies at 79 in secure hospital unit

    A French serial killer sentenced twice to life imprisonment for the murder of eight women has died Monday at 79, the Paris prosecutor said. Michel Fourniret, one of France’s most notorious serial killers, died in a secure unit of a Paris hospital, prosecutor Remy Heitz said in a statement. Arrested in 2003 in Belgium, Fourniret was convicted to life in prison in 2008 for the murder and the rape or attempted rape of seven female teenagers and young women.

  • Queen Elizabeth Is Now Selling Beer and Gin

    Okay, I need to try this. 👑🍻

  • Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

    It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be...

  • Move over sniffer dogs: Bees could be trained to smell the coronavirus

    The flying insects can be trained to stick out their tongues when they pick up on the infection's unique odour.

  • Consumer watchdog agency rediscovers its teeth under Biden

    The nation's consumer watchdog is signaling a more aggressive approach toward the financial services sectors after a few years of being on a tight leash. Under President Biden, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has rescinded or scaled back a number of policies put in place by the Trump administration. This is all being done without the CFPB having a permanent director, an important position since the bureau’s authority comes from the director who is answerable only to the president.

  • Elon Musk to launch SpaceX ‘Doge-1’ mission paid for in dogecoin

    Crypto price rebounds upon news that tech billionaire will put the ‘first crypto in space’

  • ‘Stop the vaccines!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene launches anti-vaxx rant on Steve Bannon show

    ‘We need to stop the masks, stop the vaccines and stop Covid-19 from controlling our lives,’ Ms Greene says

  • Dr Fauci once again schools Rand Paul after GOP senator peddles Covid misinformation

    ‘You are saying things that are not correct’, says infuriated NIAID director

  • I am ‘v free’: David Cameron sent 68 messages to ministers and mandarins about Greensill Capital

    David Cameron bombarded ministers and officials with 68 messages about the collapsed lender Greensill, it has emerged, as the scale of his intense lobbying campaign has been laid bare. The communications fired off by the former Conservative prime minister on behalf of the controversial finance firm - totalling up to 19 calls, text and emails in a single day - were published on Tuesday afternoon by a committee of MPs. The Treasury committee, which is one of three Commons select committees conducting an inquiry into Greensill Capital and its collapse, released the messages supplied by Mr Cameron ahead of his appearance before its panel on Thursday. Australian banker Lex Greensill, the eponymous founder of Greensill Capital, faced questions from MPs on Wednesday. He is expected to be quizzed about the 5,000 jobs put at risk by the collapse of the company.

  • Human remains found in Dorchester

    Boston police responded to a Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday after someone found human remains, according to police.

  • Mass Grave Dug on Banks of Ganges for 100 Possible COVID Victims Found Floating Down River

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersIn a macabre twist to a situation that is already too dire to comprehend, authorities in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have had to call in excavators to dig a mass grave after nearly 100 bloated and decomposing bodies were found floating in the Ganges River. Scammers Sell Fire Extinguishers as Oxygen Cylinders to Dying COVID Patients in IndiaAround 40 bodies were found in one riverbank area, and groups of 10 or more were found downstream near cremation ghats that had run out of firewood. Some were partially burned, an official told local media. “We retrieved 71 bodies,” Buxar Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu. “Some of them have been disposed of while the process for others are underway. Samples of some bodies too have been preserved for further tests.”It is not yet known if those found floating in the river were victims of COVID-19—nor is it known exactly who they were. None had identification on them, and given the extreme situation that has taxed all public offices across the country, it does not seem likely anyone will be able to identify them with certainty any time soon. If they were dumped from cremation platforms, authorities suggest families may assume they had been properly cremated. Videos of the floating bodies have gone viral across the country, with many blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apparent negligence for his handling of the pandemic. Over the weekend, the prestigious medical journal Lancet published a scathing editorial placing the blame squarely on his shoulders, saying the deadly mayhem could have been prevented. Meanwhile, the Times of India has reported that funeral homes are “profiteering” by selling expensive funerals and cremations to desperate family members who want their loved ones properly laid to rest. With firewood shortages, many families have had to opt for burials, which are now being sold in some states for up to three times the normal price. India has logged more than 22.6 million coronavirus cases and 246,116 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, most in the last month.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Man stumbles onto dead shark on Virginia coast, leaving many to wonder what killed it

    “We’re gonna need a bigger beach!”

  • Meituan's stock price plunges after CEO posts Chinese poem

    Shares in Meituan, China’s largest food delivery platform, have tumbled after its CEO posted —and then deleted — an ancient poem in a move widely seen as possible criticism of the Chinese government. Authorities are investigating the company over allegations of anti-monopolistic behavior, part of a wider crackdown on technology companies. Meituan’s stock price lost 5.3% on Tuesday and plunged as much as 9.8% on Monday after its CEO Wang Xing posted the classical Tang dynasty poem, which criticized Emperor Qin Shi Huang for silencing his critics by burning books.

  • Families of Black Americans killed by police push for UN to intervene

    The families have been pushing the international community to take action since last summer’s protests

  • Capitol rioter blames ‘Foxitis’ addiction to Fox News for 6 January riot

    Anthony Antonio’s lawyer says he watched network for months before being part of attack on Capitol