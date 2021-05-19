Elon Musk jets in to Britain as ministers seek site for new car factory

Musk illo

Ministers are hunting for a site for a major new car plant in a move stoking speculation that Elon Musk is exploring building Teslas in Britain.

Sources said the Government’s new Office for Investment called on regional agencies to urgently submit potential locations for a new factory that would be a significant post-Brexit boost for Britain’s £80bn car industry.

It is understood that the body, established in November and headed by the former Barclays chairman Lord Grimstone, sounded out regional authorities including Teesside and the West Midlands over potential sites covering 250 hectares at short notice.

One insider said regions were asked to submit proposals earlier this month and “we only had 48 hours to put it together”. The company behind the plans was not revealed and the source added that “we usually get much more time and engagement with the potential investor”.

The move inevitably threw the spotlight on Mr Musk, who visited the UK last weekend. The billionaire's $70m Gulfstream G650ER jet arrived at Luton on Friday, having made the 10-hour flight from Norman Mineta San Jose airport, and departed two days later on Sunday night.

Downing Street denied industry rumours that the Telsa chief visited Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country residence, during his stay. But Mr Musk has previously run the rule over potential sites for a gigafactory in the UK including Somerset’s Gravity business park last year.

It could not be confirmed that the Tesla chief's visit was directly linked to the search for a car manufacturer.

Previously Mr Musk has said that Brexit posed too much of a risk for a major investment in the UK.

Elon Musk

But Tesla also last month bolstered its lobbying efforts after hiring a new UK head of public policy and business development. Natasha Mahmoudian joined from Centrica, where she was head of public affairs with responsibility for electric cars.

Mr Musk also held talks with the Government earlier this year over the possibility of using his Starlink satellite internet firm to help roll out super-fast broadband to the most remote areas of the UK.

Story continues

Alongside Mr Musk, other electric car makers have also been linked with the UK this year such as Amazon-backed Rivian, which was said to be considering European locations including Germany, Hungary and Britain.

Any potential investment would be a major fillip for Britain’s car industry which already directly employs 180,000 workers. The sector accounts for about an eighth of the country’s goods exports, with 80pc of the average 1.5m cars built in pre-pandemic times sold abroad.

After leaving the UK Mr Musk flew on to visit his new German gigafactory, which is under construction.

Work on the plant, which is due to build Tesla's small Model Y SUV as well as batteries, has been delayed. The first cars are now not expected until the end of the year - some six months after initially planned. Mr Musk voiced frustration at German “bureaucracy" that has held up work on the factory.

The Tesla logo on an office at the Tesla gigafactory building site near Berlin

German media reports say Tesla will invest €4bn in the Brandenburg site, which covers 420 football pitches and will create 10,000 jobs as annual production eventually rises to as many as 500,000 vehicles.

Mr Musk, who closed Tesla’s press department last year, did not respond to email requests for comment. On his visit to Germany he complained that red tape was slowing progress: “I think there could be less bureaucracy - that would be better.”

A spokesman for the Department for International Trade, which oversees the Office for Investment, said: “We do not comment on ongoing investment projects.”

It has previously said the department is “working closely with partners to scope out sites for new investment into electric vehicle research, development, and manufacturing across the UK”.

What happens when the Tesla circus comes to town

Tesla produces a fraction of the cars each year of some of its rivals (500,000 to Volkswagen's 6.3m), but when its mercurial chief executive Elon Musk rolls into town, politicians take note.

The 49-year-old has become one of the world's richest people and turned Tesla into the tenth most valuable listed company with his promise to help save the planet by revolutionising the car industry.

Although relatively few in number, his vehicles have transformed people's vision of what it means to own an electric car. Once seen as akin to milk-floats barely fit for the school gates, they are now a fashionable status symbol that people want to drive.

With more countries setting dates to ban petrol and diesel engines, governments are desperate not to lose the jobs that carmakers have provided for decades, and to replace petrol and diesel production lines with their electric equivalents and battery plants.

So when Musk's private jet stopped in the UK over the weekend - landing in Luton on Friday before heading to Tesla’s gigafactory under construction near Berlin two days later, according to the Twitter account that tracks its progress - it was always bound to cause a stir.

The visit comes less than two years after Musk rejected the UK in favour of Germany for its first major plant in Europe, citing uncertainty over the terms of the UK's divorce from the EU. With Brexit now out of the way, ministers, local politicians and workers will be hoping that he might look again.

Evidence suggests they will have to make it worth his while. From Shanghai to Texas, Musk's investment in new plants has been secured with a sizeable combination of tax breaks and special provisions - and even a statue remade in his image.

Tesla agreed to build its vehicle and lithium-ion battery factory in Nevada in 2014 after pitting states against each other to win tax breaks worth $1.3bn [£917m] over 15 years. It was also allowed to sell cars directly to residents rather than through dealers.

Last year Tesla won state backing worth an estimated $1,200 per job to build a 2,000 acre factory in Del Valle, Austin. It picked the site even after rival bidder Tulsa repainted its 75ft Golden Driller statue in Musk's image as it sought his approval.

The company entered China in 2018 building a £1.5bn factory in Shanghai as the first foreign company to be allowed to operate without a local joint venture. It also secured financing from state-backed lenders.

Tesla's Shanghai factory

Having rejected the UK in 2019, Musk praised "outstanding" German engineering as one reason for picking Berlin for a factory for new cars and powertrains. Public backing no doubt also had something to do with it.

Germany is increasing incentives for electric vehicles, while the EU is also doling out state aid to try and cut reliance on China. Tesla is in line for subsidies of more than €1bn from German regional and federal governments, Business Insider has reported.

Changes to the UK's state aid regime now it has left the EU might help it lure Musk in a similar way. Ministers are reviewing subsidy arrangements, triggering hopes more money could be sent to regions that have suffered underinvestment.

It is not clear what Tesla might be considering in the UK. But Britain’s automotive industry currently needs factories producing batteries for electric vehicles more than it needs any more car plants, if it is to have a future.

Battery production is currently very small. Nissan, which makes the electric Leaf in Sunderland, produces the smaller batteries for the car in the UK and has announced plans to localise production of more powerful ones, while Jaguar Land Rover assembles battery packs at its Hams Hall site. Other major car manufacturers import their batteries, such as BMW, which builds its electric Mini in Oxford.

Batteries are heavy and expensive to import, so as the shift to electric gathers pace, carmakers will need batteries on their doorstep.

“If batteries go out of the UK, then automotive production will go out of the UK,” warned then-JLR boss Ralf Speth in 2019 - a call echoed loudly by others. Recent production levels of about 1.5m cars a year imply that industry will need 100 gigawatt hours (GWh) of battery production if it goes electric.

A Tesla car on the production line at its Shanghai factory

Brexit is also adding to the pressure to get to work on battery factories started. Under the deal agreed in December, to avoid trade tariffs on exports to Europe - where the bulk of British-made cars end up - batteries in electric cars built here will be allowed to contain 70pc of materials made outside the EU or UK. That total falls to 50pc in 2024, however.

While major manufacturers such as China's CATL and Svolt, South Korea's LG Chem, Sweden's Northvolt and France's SAFT are developing factories in Europe, none of the established majors are yet doing so in the UK.

Start-up Britishvolt has picked a site in Blyth, Northumberland, for a plant it wants to get into production by 2023 and to be producing at least 300,000 lithium-ion batteries a year by 2027. It has applied for backing from a £1bn government fund for the industry, but has yet to announce any success.

Rival battery maker AMTE Power is still scouting out sites for a new plant. Separately, local politicians have earmarked Coventry airport as a possible site for a new major battery factory. But the clock is ticking for the industry, experts warn.

James Ramsbotham, chief executive of the North East England Chamber of Commerce, says: "If we are to continue to drive the electric vehicle revolution we need to be able to provide the power cells upon which it all depends."

Ian Henry, of AutoAnalysis, says there is a “chicken and egg” issue for the UK’s automotive industry as electrification grows. Car makers are reluctant to set up factories building electric vehicles here - facilities that are more expensive than conventional plants - without guaranteed down supplies of batteries for them, he believes.

“Without car factories here for UK-made batteries to go into, who is going to set up a battery factory?” he adds. “I don’t believe the UK will be a location from which anyone will export a fully assembled battery pack, so any factory here would have to supply the UK.”

Tesla makes batteries for its own vehicles, meaning it is unlikely to be the solution to the UK's battery factory needs - unless politicians can convince it to do more. As a major supplier of jobs, manufacturing know-how, and cachet for post-Brexit Britain, it would take some beating.