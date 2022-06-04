Elon Musk: Job cuts coming at Tesla

The S&P 500 traded lower to open the month of June in a holiday-shortened week on Wall Street.

On Friday, the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 390,000 jobs in May, beating economist estimates of 325,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate remained at 3.6%, slightly above the 3.5% economists had projected.

Friday's encouraging jobs numbers come after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Thursday that the Fed still has "a lot of work to do to get inflation down." Brainard said at least two more 50-basis point interest rate hikes is "a reasonable kind of path."

In an internal email to Tesla executives on Thursday, CEO Elon Musk said he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and plans to cut 10% of Tesla's jobs. The letter comes just a day after Musk told Tesla employees working remotely they must return to the office or "pretend to work somewhere else."

Sheryl Sandberg announced Thursday that she is stepping down as the chief operating officer of Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. Sandberg is leaving Meta after 14 years as COO but will continue to serve on the company's board of directors.

Salesforce reported a first-quarter earnings beat and raised its full-year profit guidance on Tuesday, sending its stock higher by more than 12% on the week.

Investors will get more quarterly earnings reports from Futu on Monday and DocuSign, NIO and Bilibili on Thursday.

Analysts have lowered their S&P 500 earnings estimates for the second quarter by 1.3% since the beginning of April, according to FactSet.

Economic numbers

In the week ahead, investors will get key economic updates on Thursday when the European Central Bank releases its latest interest rate decision and accompanying commentary and on Friday when the U.S. Labor Department releases its consumer price index reading for the month of May.

