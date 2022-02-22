Elon Musk lashes out at Elizabeth Warren as they clash again over taxes, saying he'd visit the IRS 'to say hi' and maybe have a cookie

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (right) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (left) keep clashing over whether he pays taxes. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images, Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Senator Elizabeth Warren have clashed over taxes yet again.

Musk tweeted that he'd visit the IRS office "just to say hi" and maybe get a cookie.

"I paid the most taxes ever in history for an individual last year," the tech billionaire added.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk isn't standing down over his feud with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Musk and the Democratic senator keep clashing over whether or not the tech billionaire pays taxes – and now he's suggested that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) might give him a cookie, claiming that he "paid the most taxes ever in history for an individual" in 2021.

He tweeted his suggestion in response to comments made by Warren in an interview with CNN's "New Day" on Sunday.

"Elon Musk in 2018, we've actually seen his tax returns," Warren said. "You know how much he paid in taxes, one of the richest people in the world? Zero."

Musk replied to a clip of the interview on Twitter Sunday, saying that next time he was in Washington D.C. he'd visit the IRS office.

"Will visit IRS next time I'm in DC just to say hi, since I paid the most taxes ever in history for an individual last year," he said. "Maybe I can have a cookie or something …"

Elon Musk is currently the world's richest person, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, with a net worth of $220 billion. He sits ahead of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose wealth Bloomberg puts at $177 billion.

Musk and Warren have been clashing for months over his taxes – largely on Twitter. In December, the senator had accused him of "freeloading" over taxes after he was named Time's Person of the Year, and Musk snapped back by calling Warren "Senator Karen."

ProPublica reported that Musk paid no federal income taxes in 2018, and that between 2014 and 2018 he reported $1.52 billion worth of taxable income to the IRS and paid $455 million in taxes, despite his wealth growing by $13.9 billion.

But Musk has insisted that he pays taxes.

He told The Babylon Bee that in 2021 he was "literally paying the most tax that any individual in history has ever paid." He added that his taxes are "super simple" and that he has no offshore accounts or "elaborate tax-avoidance schemes."

Insider previously reported that the Internal Revenue Service does not publicly disclose the tax information of individuals, making it difficult to know whether Musk is paying the largest tax bill in history, as he claims.

Read the original article on Business Insider