Elon Musk lines up $7bn backing for Twitter deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur
  • Larry Ellison
    Larry Ellison
    American internet entrepreneur and businessman
Elon Musk arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022.
Elon Musk arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022.

Billionaire Elon Musk has lined up 19 new investors to help with his $44bn (£35.5bn) purchase of Twitter.

The commitments, totalling 7.1bn, will allow Mr Musk to reduce his own risk in the deal which has been approved by Twitter's board but not completed.

Oracle co-founder and Mr Musk's friend, Larry Ellison, is the single biggest contributor with $1bn.

Other investors include renowned Silicon Valley venture firm Sequoia Capital and crypto exchange Binance.

There is still some uncertainty that Mr Musk - also chief executive of electric car maker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX - will pull off his planned buyout.

Mr Musk, whose rank as the world's richest person is tied to the value of his stake in Tesla, has said he plans to finance the purchase through a mix of loans, investments and cash.

In recent weeks, he sold about $8.5bn worth of Tesla shares, money that is expected to be used to fund the deal. He has lined up $13bn in loans from banks and is also borrowing against his Tesla holdings.

The new $7.1bn commitment will allow him to reduce that debt from an initially proposed $12.5bn to $6.25bn, according to the government filing.

Who are the investors?

The investment group includes massive firms such as Fidelity, which is known for managing retirement accounts. Meanwhile, Sequoia Capital has backed technology firms since the 1970s, including Apple, Google and Airbnb.

Many of the investors also have previous experience with Mr Musk.

Larry Ellison in 2019
Larry Ellison, whose fortune is reportedly worth more than $100bn, has agreed to invest $1bn in Twitter

Mr Ellison, for example, sits on the board of Tesla, while Dubai-based Vy Capital, which is putting in $800m, has backed Mr Musk's tunnel construction start-up The Boring Company.

Binance chief founder Changpeng Zhao shared news of the deal on the social media site, casting it as a step toward "Crypto Twitter".

He called his $500m investment a "small contribution to the cause".

Qatar Holding, a sovereign wealth fund, is contributing $375m, while Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who had initially opposed the buyout, also confirmed he would retain his $1.9bn stake in Twitter, writing that Mr Musk would be an "excellent leader" for the site.

"Kingdom Holding Company and I look forward to roll our ~$1.9bn in the "new" Twitter and join you on this exciting journey," he added.

Mr Musk will also continue to hold talks with existing shareholders of Twitter, including the company's former chief Jack Dorsey, to contribute shares to the proposed acquisition, according to the filing.

'The financing is a huge risk'

Mr Musk, who has more than 90 million followers on Twitter, surprised many in April when it was revealed he was the social media site's largest shareholder.

He ultimately rejected a seat on the board in favour of taking it private, saying the move would make it easier to improve the platform.

While his plans are unclear, he has floated ideas such as making some pay for the service, increasing transparency over how Tweets appear and cleaning up spam accounts.

CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources, that he also plans to take on the role of chief executive temporarily.

Shares in Twitter rose after the new commitments were revealed, but continue to trade lower than Mr Musk's buyout price of $54.20 - a sign of lingering questions about the deal.

Shares in Tesla were down 6%. The price has sunk more than 15% over the last month.

A big decline in their worth could put the purchase at risk, said David Yoffie, professor at Harvard Business School.

"It's by no means a sure thing that he will actually close on this deal," he says. "The financing is a huge risk."

But Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities, said the new investor group will help reduce those fears.

"This was a smart financial and strategic move by Musk that will be well received across the board," he wrote, adding that it "shows the Twitter deal is now on a glide path to get done by the end of this year."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • R.I.P. Howie Pyro, D Generation Co-Founder and Bassist Dead at 61

    Pyro passed away from COVID-related pneumonia after a long battle with liver disease. R.I.P. Howie Pyro, D Generation Co-Founder and Bassist Dead at 61 Jon Hadusek

  • China building collapse: Woman rescued from rubble after six days

    The collapse of a building in the city of Changsha is now known to have killed at least 26 people.

  • Czechs Raise Rates to Highest Since 1999 as Price Risks Escalate

    (Bloomberg) -- The Czech central bank lifted borrowing costs more than expected to the highest level since 1999 and signaled further monetary policy tightening to come as intensifying inflation pressure eclipses risks to economic growth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My

  • Accused Colombian Drug Lord 'Otoniel' Extradited to US

    The accused Colombian drug trafficker Dairo Antonio Usuga, otherwise known as “Otoniel”, was extradited to the United States on Wednesday, May 4, to face charges at a federal court, Colombian authorities said.Colombian President Ivan Duque, who announced the extradition in a video address, described Usuga as “the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world, a murderer of social leaders and police officers,” and an “abuser of children and adolescents.”He also warned members of Clan del Golfo – the powerful drug cartel Usuga is accused of running – to “submit to the authorities” or “suffer the same fate” as Usuga.Duque said that once Usuga completed any sentences in the US, he would return to his home country “to pay for the crimes he committed in Colombia.”The US Department of State, which previously offered up to $5 million for information leading to Usuga’s arrest or conviction, described Clan del Golfo as a “heavily armed and extremely violent Colombian drug cartel” operating in 13 of Colombia’s 32 departments, and which “uses violence and intimidation to control the narcotics trafficking routes, cocaine processing laboratories, speedboat departure points, and clandestine landing strips.”Fifty-year-old Usuga was arrested on October 23 in a remote area in Antioquia, Colombian police said.He was expected to appear before a federal judge in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon, hours after landing in New York City, Reuters reported.The US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace, scheduled a press conference for 2 pm Thursday in Brooklyn to discuss the extradition. Credit: Colombian National Police via Storyful

  • House-made hot dogs: Here's what else this new Dartmouth BBQ joint has planned.

    Missing Link BBQ, coming soon to Dartmouth, is bringing a New England approach to classic Texas-style barbecue.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    So far, 2022 has been a pretty rough year for investors, with the S&P index tumbling 10%. But as the famous contrarian investor Nathan Rothschild once said, the best time to buy is when there is “blood on the streets." However, with so many names on the backfoot, the question is which ones are poised to rebound? And here it could work in an investor’s favor to track the behavior of companies’ C-suite members. To ensure a level playing field, company insiders are obliged to report their transacti

  • Warren Buffett's Inflation Plan: Buy, Buy, Buy

    The Oracle of Omaha seized upon equity dips during a Q1 spending spree, but inflation also was a clear driver of several Buffett purchases.

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • What happened to Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani? Where the shamed Theranos execs are today

    Where are Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani today?

  • AT&T After Its Discovery Deal: Is the Stock a Good Investment?

    Investors were justified in shying away from AT&T (NYSE: T) stock over the last few years. The milestone concluded the divestiture of AT&T's entertainment holdings. Is the remaining AT&T a compelling investment?

  • The Fed is about to do something it has not done in two decades: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

  • Oregon's newest billionaire is a real bro

    Oregon’s got a new billionaire, and he’ll serve you a mean cup of joe. Travis Boersma, co-founder of Grants Pass coffee chain Dutch Bros, is now on Forbes list of billionaires for the first time. Boersma started Dutch Bros with a small coffee cart with his late brother in 1992.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks Down 64% (or More) Just Begging to Be Bought

    Whether you're a new or tenured investor, the stock market has sent a clear message over the past four months that corrections are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. Things have been even worse for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has shed 23% since hitting its all-time closing high in November. This officially puts the Nasdaq in its first bear market since the pandemic meltdown in March 2020.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer doesn’t like. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer does not like, go directly to Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is one of the most renowned finance personalities on television. Despite over two decades in […]

  • At 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’

    (Bloomberg) -- David Wright knows a thing or two about bear markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksHarris Says Women’s Rights Are Under Attack by RepublicansHis Sierra Tactical All Asset Fund barely lost anything in 2008 as the global financial crisis caused the worst mark

  • Bear Market Buys: 3 Innovative Stocks Down as Much as 93% That Can Double Your Money in 3 Years

    Things have been even worse for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, which is down 23% from its November closing high. With its decline of greater than 20%, the Nasdaq has entered a bear market. Although the velocity of downside moves during bear markets can be scary and tug at investors' heartstrings, history is pretty clear that these declines are the ideal time to put your money to work.

  • These Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Can Make You $12,800 in Passive Income

    If anyone knows that it takes money to make money, it's Warren Buffett. Investing $100,000 in each of these three Buffett dividend stocks can make you more than $12,800 in combined passive income per year.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Data centers are the physical facilities that house networks of servers and storage systems. In short, data centers are the heart of the modern information technology (IT) ecosystem. In the future, the evolution of technologies like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and data science will continue to drive IT spending in the data center.

  • Elon Musk and Cathie Wood agree that passive management's takeover of the investing world has gone too far — and has prevented investors from reaping big gains

    Since inception, Ark's flagship ETF has returned 182%, while the lower-cost passive Nasdaq 100 ETF enjoyed gains of 245% over the same time-period.

  • The Dow Is Down More Than 1,000 Points — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Markets are still in the early stages of deciphering how much damage higher interest rates will do to economic and earnings growth.