Elon Musk Loses Bid to End ‘Twitter Sitter’ Deal With SEC

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk, who is close to acquiring Twitter Inc., lost a court bid to undo a 2018 agreement that required all his Tesla Inc.-related tweets to be screened by a company official who’s been referred to as the chief executive officer’s “Twitter Sitter.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Musk cannot now seek to retract the agreement he knowingly and willingly entered by simply bemoaning that he felt like he had to agree to it at the time but now -- once the specter of the litigation is a distant memory and his company has become, in his estimation, all but invincible -- wishes that he had not,” U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman said Wednesday.

Last month, Musk asked the judge to end his 2018 deal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the oversight of his tweets. He accused the agency of harassing him with excessively broad investigative demands and claiming the agreement violates his right to free speech.

The ruling by the New York judge comes as Musk, 50, appears to have clinched his bid to buy Twitter, the forum that’s generated a series of courtroom battles between him and the SEC.

Ongoing Feud

Musk has been sparring with the SEC since the Tesla CEO tweeted in 2018 that he had “funding secured” to take the electric-car maker private, sending the shares surging. After an investigation, the regulator sued, saying Musk had misled investors. Musk and Tesla ended that dispute by agreeing to each pay $20 million and requiring review of Musk’s Tesla-related tweets.

The SEC has argued that Musk freely agreed to the limits and that review of his tweets by a Tesla securities lawyer doesn’t amount to government regulation of his speech.

Story continues

In his written opinion, Liman also denied Musk’s effort to block an SEC subpoena seeking information from Musk on his tweets, ruling that he’s as subject to investigation by the agency as anyone else.

“The court is simply saying we can move to quash these subpoenas when they are compelled,” said Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro. “Nothing will ever change the truth, which is that Elon Musk was considering taking Tesla private and could have -- all that’s left some half decade later is remnant litigation which will make that truth clearer and clearer.”

Liman dispensed with Musk’s argument that the SEC lacks authority to seek information from him.

“Musk may wish it were otherwise, but he remains subject to the same enforcement authority -- and has the same means to challenge the exercise of that authority -- as any other citizen,” Liman said. “Indeed, to conclude otherwise would be to hold that a serial violator of the securities laws or a recidivist would enjoy greater protection against SEC enforcement than a person who had never even been accused of a securities law violation.”

Liman said such a result would be “perverse.”

The case is U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Musk, 18-cv-08865, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

(Adds comment by Musk lawyer in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.