Elon Musk Mocks Nikola Motors As “Dumb.” Is He Right?

“Staggeringly dumb.”

That’s the latest insult Elon Musk threw at Nikola Motors (NKLA), which has rocketed a crazy 500%+ since April. Love him or hate him, no one denies Musk is a genius. He built Tesla (TSLA)—easily the world’s most innovative car company—from scratch. When he’s not running Tesla, he works a “side job” as a rocket scientist for his private space company, SpaceX.

So, you’d think only fools would bet against Musk. But that’s what we’ve been doing lately. No, we haven’t been “shorting” Tesla. Instead, we invested big in hydrogen energy—including Nikola Motors.

Musk HATES the idea of using hydrogen energy to power vehicles. Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe. It’s been used as an energy source for decades. In fact, NASA has been using it since the ‘50s as rocket fuel for its space missions.

But Musk hates hydrogen fuel cells. He’s called them “fool cells.” And says using them to power vehicles is “mind-bogglingly stupid.” His basic objection is that using hydrogen to store energy can never be as efficient as storing electricity in a battery.

Musk Is Not Alone in His Hatred for Hydrogen

Years ago, hydrogen-powered vehicles were supposed to be the next big thing. For a time, hydrogen was running neck and neck with electric cars as the top bet to replace gasoline-powered cars. As recently as 2017, a poll of car company executives said hydrogen-powered vehicles would win out over electric vehicles.

But thanks largely to the success of Tesla, electric vehicles took off. And hydrogen never amounted to much. Hydrogen lost the popularity contest, and once-hot hydrogen stocks turned ice cold.

Here’s Plug Power (PLUG), a leading hydrogen fuel cell company. Plug plummeted 98% from March 2009 to February 2013, while the S&P 500 rallied more than 120% over the same stretch.

Investors hated Ballard Power (BLDP), too. In fact, it hasn’t set a new high since 1999.

Then, there’s Bloom Energy (BE). It’s plunged 39% since it IPO’d in 2018.

No one wanted anything to do with hydrogen stocks. They were arguably the most hated stocks on the planet.

And Then, Seemingly Out of Nowhere, Hydrogen Stocks, Such As Nikola Motors, Took Off

Plug Power has rocketed more than 4,300% since early 2013. Ballard Power has spiked over 3,000% over the same period. Bloom Energy has rallied 239% since bottoming out. In other words, hydrogen stocks went from being the “ugly ducklings” of green energy to some of its hottest stocks.