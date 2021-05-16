Elon Musk and More Billionaires Who Have Struck It Rich by Going Green

Hannibal Hanschke/AP/Shutterstock / Hannibal Hanschke/AP/Shutterstock

It turns out "going green" can be as good for your wallet as it is for the environment. In a recent analysis, Bloomberg Green identified billionaires who owe at least part of their fortune to technologies that reduce carbon emissions in the atmosphere. Many have gotten rich thanks to the explosive growth in demand for electric vehicles, batteries and solar power in recent years.

Tips: Building a Green(er) Portfolio

Take a look at how Elon Musk and other billionaires are profiting from the fight against climate change.

Elon Musk Tesla CEO net worth

Elon Musk

Company: Tesla

Net worth: $199.2 billion

Green net worth (portion of wealth driven by businesses that reduce greenhouse gas emissions): $180.7 billion

Country: U.S.

Tesla's electric vehicles are making the world a greener place. According to Bloomberg, Tesla vehicles have been driven more than 10 billion miles to date, resulting in combined savings of more than 4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide.

CATL

Zeng Yuqun, Huang Shilin, Pei Zhenhua, Li Ping

Company: CATL

Net worth: $61.6 billion

Green net worth: $60.7 billion

Country: China

CATL is the world's largest maker of electric vehicle batteries. It supplies EV batteries to Tesla, BMW, Volvo and more.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ROMAN PILIPEY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (9896428o)An employee works at the production line of Longi Silicon company in Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi Province, China, 26 September 2018.

Li Zhenguo, Li Chunan, Li Xiyan, Zhong Baoshen

Company: Longi

Net worth: $16.1 billion

Green net worth: $16.1 billion

Country: China

Established in 2000, Longi is the world's biggest manufacturer of solar wafers -- the building blocks of solar panels. The company supplies roughly a quarter of the solar wafers and modules that are used worldwide.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (11790095n)In this photo illustration a BYD logo of an automotive Chinese multinational is seen on a smartphone and a pc screenIllustrative photo in Ukraine - 07 Mar 2021.

Wang Chuanfu, Lv Xiangyang, Xia Zuoquan

Company: BYD

Net worth: $33.5 billion

Green net worth: $13.4 billion

Country: China

The carmaker is working to convert Shenzhen, China's entire fleet of buses, taxis and trucks into plug-in electric vehicles. Berkshire Hathaway has owned a stake in the company since 2008.

Eve Energy

Liu Jincheng

Company: Eve Energy

Net worth: $10.9 billion

Green net worth: $10.9 billion

Country: China

Eve Energy is the fifth-largest supplier to China's electric vehicle sector. Its clients include BMW and Daimler.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (10925185h)Xpeng Motors P7 electric vehicle seen at a store in ShenzhenBrands and Logos in Shenzhen, China - 5 Oct 2020.

He Xiaopeng, Xia Heng

Company: XPeng

Net worth: $10.3 billion

Green net worth: $10.3 billion

Country: China

Automaker Xpeng manufactures an EV sedan and an EV SUV, with an all-electric sedan due to be introduced later this year. The company also provides free EV charging services at 670 stations across 100 Chinese cities.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by JULIAN SMITH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10074209dp)Executive Chairman of Visy Industries, Anthony Pratt is seen in the crowd before the start of the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 27 January 2019.

Anthony Pratt

Company: Pratt Industries

Net worth: $9 billion

Green net worth: $9 billion

Country: Australia

Pratt Industries is the largest privately-held producer of 100% recycled paper and packaging in the world. The company said that its operations -- which utilize clean energy plants -- save 85,000 trees, 35 million gallons of water and more than 5,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions each day.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ng Han Guan/AP/Shutterstock (10750072f)Chairman William Li speaks during an event at the company flagship store in Beijing on .

Li Bin

Company: Nio

Net worth: $9 billion

Green net worth: $9 billion

Country: China

Electric vehicle maker Nio is currently building out a network of 500 power-swap stations. At these stations, people can change their car's battery rather than recharge it.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Focke Strangmann/AP/Shutterstock (7068507h)Aloys Wobben Aloys Wobben, Enercon-Geschaeftsfuehrer und Gruender, posiert am Dienstag, 15.

Aloys Wobben

Company: Enercon

Net worth: $8.9 billion

Green net worth: $8.9 billion

Country: Germany

Enercon is one of the world's largest wind turbine companies. It was founded by Aloys Wobben, who developed his first wind turbine in the 1970s.

solar-panels

Lin Jianhua

Company: Hangzhou First Applied Material

Net worth: $8.7 billion

Green net worth: $8.7 billion

Country: China

First Applied Material makes more than half the world’s ethylene vinyl acetate films, an essential component of solar panels.

Li Auto

Li Xiang, Fan Zheng

Company: Li Auto

Net worth: $6.9 billion

Green net worth: $6.9 billion

Country: China

Founded in 2015, Li Auto delivered more than 32,000 electric vehicles in 2020.

sungrow power supply

Cao Renxian

Company: Sungrow Power Supply

Net worth: $6.3 billion

Green net worth: $6.3 billion

Country: China

Sungrow Power Supply controls about 15% of the global market for solar inverters. These devices convert solar energy from solar panels into alternating current that can be used to power a home or business, or utility grid.

Yadea

Dong Jinggui, Qian Jinghong

Company: Yadea

Net worth: $5 billion

Green net worth: $5 billion

Country: China

E-scooter company Yadea was founded by husband-and-wife team Dong Jinggui and Qian Jinghong in 2001.

Wuxi Lead

Wang Yanqing

Company: Wuxi Lead

Net worth: $4.6 billion

Green net worth: $4.6 billion

Country: China

Wuxi Lead is the largest publicly traded manufacturer of lithium battery equipment in China. It counts Panasonic and Sony among its clients.

rows array of polycrystalline silicon solar cells or photovoltaics in solar power plant turn up skyward absorb the sunlight from the sun on blue sky background.

Jin Baofang

Company: JA Solar Technology

Net worth: $4.5 billion

Green net worth: $4.5 billion

Country: China

JA Solar Technology is one of China’s largest manufacturers of several solar panel components. The company sells its products to more than 135 countries and regions.

