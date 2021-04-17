Elon Musk and More Billionaires Who Have Struck It Rich by Going Green
It turns out “going green” can be as good for your wallet as it is for the environment. In a recent analysis, Bloomberg Green identified billionaires who owe at least part of their fortune to technologies that reduce carbon emissions in the atmosphere. Many have gotten rich thanks to the explosive growth in demand for electric vehicles, batteries and solar power in recent years.
Tips: Building a Green(er) Portfolio
Take a look at how Elon Musk and other billionaires are profiting from the fight against climate change.
Last updated: April 14, 2021
Elon Musk
Company: Tesla
Net worth: $199.2 billion
Green net worth (portion of wealth driven by businesses that reduce greenhouse gas emissions): $180.7 billion
Country: U.S.
Tesla’s electric vehicles are making the world a greener place. According to Bloomberg, Tesla vehicles have been driven more than 10 billion miles to date, resulting in combined savings of more than 4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide.
Find Out: Just How Rich Are Donald Trump, President Joe Biden and These Other Big Names?
Zeng Yuqun, Huang Shilin, Pei Zhenhua, Li Ping
Company: CATL
Net worth: $61.6 billion
Green net worth: $60.7 billion
Country: China
CATL is the world’s largest maker of electric vehicle batteries. It supplies EV batteries to Tesla, BMW, Volvo and more.
See: These 47 Billionaires Got Richer During The Pandemic
Li Zhenguo, Li Chunan, Li Xiyan, Zhong Baoshen
Company: Longi
Net worth: $16.1 billion
Green net worth: $16.1 billion
Country: China
Established in 2000, Longi is the world’s biggest manufacturer of solar wafers — the building blocks of solar panels. The company supplies roughly a quarter of the solar wafers and modules that are used worldwide.
Read: The World’s 20 Richest Millennials
Wang Chuanfu, Lv Xiangyang, Xia Zuoquan
Company: BYD
Net worth: $33.5 billion
Green net worth: $13.4 billion
Country: China
The carmaker is working to convert Shenzhen, China’s entire fleet of buses, taxis and trucks into plug-in electric vehicles. Berkshire Hathaway has owned a stake in the company since 2008.
Check Out: 20 Billionaire American Dynasties and How They Made Their Money
Liu Jincheng
Company: Eve Energy
Net worth: $10.9 billion
Green net worth: $10.9 billion
Country: China
Eve Energy is the fifth-largest supplier to China’s electric vehicle sector. Its clients include BMW and Daimler.
Find Out: Weird Things Top Billionaires Have in Common
He Xiaopeng, Xia Heng
Company: XPeng
Net worth: $10.3 billion
Green net worth: $10.3 billion
Country: China
Automaker Xpeng manufactures an EV sedan and an EV SUV, with an all-electric sedan due to be introduced later this year. The company also provides free EV charging services at 670 stations across 100 Chinese cities.
Find Out: Where 51 CEOs Went to College
Anthony Pratt
Company: Pratt Industries
Net worth: $9 billion
Green net worth: $9 billion
Country: Australia
Pratt Industries is the largest privately-held producer of 100% recycled paper and packaging in the world. The company said that its operations — which utilize clean energy plants — save 85,000 trees, 35 million gallons of water and more than 5,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions each day.
See: These Are 10 of the Richest Teenagers in the World
Li Bin
Company: Nio
Net worth: $9 billion
Green net worth: $9 billion
Country: China
Electric vehicle maker Nio is currently building out a network of 500 power-swap stations. At these stations, people can change their car’s battery rather than recharge it.
See: 20 Hobbies of the Rich Only They Can Afford
Aloys Wobben
Company: Enercon
Net worth: $8.9 billion
Green net worth: $8.9 billion
Country: Germany
Enercon is one of the world’s largest wind turbine companies. It was founded by Aloys Wobben, who developed his first wind turbine in the 1970s.
Find Out: 15 Rich Influencers Who Didn’t Need a College Degree
Lin Jianhua
Company: Hangzhou First Applied Material
Net worth: $8.7 billion
Green net worth: $8.7 billion
Country: China
First Applied Material makes more than half the world’s ethylene vinyl acetate films, an essential component of solar panels.
Read: 28 CEOs That Have Saved or Sunk Major Corporations
Li Xiang, Fan Zheng
Company: Li Auto
Net worth: $6.9 billion
Green net worth: $6.9 billion
Country: China
Founded in 2015, Li Auto delivered more than 32,000 electric vehicles in 2020.
Check Out: Global Catastrophes Jeff Bezos Could Fix and Still Be the Richest Man in the World
Cao Renxian
Company: Sungrow Power Supply
Net worth: $6.3 billion
Green net worth: $6.3 billion
Country: China
Sungrow Power Supply controls about 15% of the global market for solar inverters. These devices convert solar energy from solar panels into alternating current that can be used to power a home or business, or utility grid.
Find Out: 16 Money Rules That Millionaires Swear By
Dong Jinggui, Qian Jinghong
Company: Yadea
Net worth: $5 billion
Green net worth: $5 billion
Country: China
E-scooter company Yadea was founded by husband-and-wife team Dong Jinggui and Qian Jinghong in 2001.
See the List: 10 States With the Most Millionaires
Wang Yanqing
Company: Wuxi Lead
Net worth: $4.6 billion
Green net worth: $4.6 billion
Country: China
Wuxi Lead is the largest publicly traded manufacturer of lithium battery equipment in China. It counts Panasonic and Sony among its clients.
Tips: 20 Genius Things Mark Cuban Says To Do With Your Money
Jin Baofang
Company: JA Solar Technology
Net worth: $4.5 billion
Green net worth: $4.5 billion
Country: China
JA Solar Technology is one of China’s largest manufacturers of several solar panel components. The company sells its products to more than 135 countries and regions.
More From GOBankingRates
Don’t Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates — Ends May 31
Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Elon Musk and More Billionaires Who Have Struck It Rich by Going Green