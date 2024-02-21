Elon Musk to move SpaceX's Starbase office to Texas from Delaware

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is moving the SpaceX Starbase office to Texas. Here's what we know.

Where will the Texas SpaceX office be?

Musk already claims Austin as headquarters for Tesla, and now he is bringing a SpaceX office to Brownsville.

The spacecraft manufacturer is preparing a $100 million five-story office. Construction is scheduled to begin Friday and will be completed by 2025, Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation records show.

The office will be added to the special use industrial factory Starbase, which takes up about 1 million square feet.

Where was the SpaceX incorporation originally?

The incorporation is moving from Delaware to Texas. Musk announced the transition on X, formerly known as Twitter.

SpaceX has moved its state of incorporation from Delaware to Texas!



— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2024

This comes weeks after a Delaware judge found Musk's $33 billion Tesla pay package to be unfair.

"[T]he defendants bore the burden of proving that the compensation plan was fair, and they failed to meet their burden," McCormick wrote in the decision, which was posted online by Bloomberg News.

What is the SpaceX Starship?

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has said this program hinges on his belief that humanity needs to become a multi-planetary, space-faring species sooner rather than later. He believes the Starship will be the vehicle to put humans on Mars.

This new space vehicle was designed to transport humans, cargo and payloads to Earth’s orbit, the moon and Mars.

It has two parts: Super Heavy, a massive booster outfitted with 33 Raptor engines that will lift Starship, a 164-foot-tall spacecraft that can transport humans and cargo beyond low-Earth orbit. It produces more thrust than the Saturn V rocket of the Apollo era and NASA's current Space Launch System.

What does the Starship look like?

The design is super sleek and has been compared to something out of science fiction due to a reflective, stainless steel outer shell.

Artist renderings show a futuristic interior matching the exterior – sleek, clean and colorless. Each astronaut would be assigned private living quarters suitable for sleeping, studying or communicating with loved ones back on Earth.

Future plans call for numerous floors, including one containing a gym and bathroom facilities. Some designs can accommodate as many as 100 people, but the capacity will vary by rocket.

What went wrong with Starship? Why did it explode?

SpaceX has been doing test flights off the southernmost tip of Texas. These are early unmanned tests.

Starship's first test launch exploded shortly after liftoff last April from the company's Starbase operations area near Brownsville. A second test flight also exploded in midair in November, though that mission was considered more successful as it flew longer, providing more data to the SpaceX team.

When is the next SpaceX Starship test flight?

