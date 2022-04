Motley Fool

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is one of the fastest-appreciating assets in the history of the world. The question of how much Bitcoin, as an asset class, should be worth has long been debated among its backers, and is front and center to Bitcoin's purpose, which most bulls tend to see as a form of digital gold. Like gold, a precious metal whose volume is restricted by its rarity, the supply of Bitcoin is capped at 21 million units, though all Bitcoins won't have been mined until around 2140 because of the mathematical halving of Bitcoin rewards for miners.