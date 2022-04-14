Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41.3 billion, wants to make company private

Reuters

STOCKHOLM/HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland will take a decision about whether to apply to join the U.S.-led NATO alliance in the next few weeks, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday, underlining a shift in security perspectives since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland and fellow Nordic state and neighbour Sweden are close partners with NATO but have shied away from joining the 30-member alliance, founded in 1949 to counter the Soviet Union during the Cold War. "We have to be prepared for all kinds of actions from Russia," Marin told reporters at a joint news conference in Stockholm with her Swedish counterpart.