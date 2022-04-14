Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41.3 billion, wants to make company private
Elon Musk, Twitter's biggest shareholder with a 9% stock in the company, is offering to buy it for $41.3 billion.
Elon Musk, Twitter's biggest shareholder with a 9% stock in the company, is offering to buy it for $41.3 billion.
"We need to defend the integrity of women's sports in America for the benefit of women everywhere," Pence said in support of UVA swimmer Emma Weyant.
Pence faced protests from students upset with his past rhetoric towards LGBTQ communities.
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that Special Counsel John Durham can proceed with his office’s prosecution against a lawyer with ties to Democrats for making a false statement to the FBI in 2016. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper denied a motion from Michael Sussmann to dismiss the single charge against him, which stems from…
“I like the whimsical, the operatic, the disaffected Pee-wee Herman throws me off a bridge," DeVito tells TheWrap
"There is now going to be a lot of management distraction, maybe board distraction, with or without Elon," stock picker Cathie Wood said.
"For victory!" read a review in Chinese from one of the shirt's buyers on the Taobao marketplace, where the apparel is being sold for $14 a piece.
Good things could be on the horizon when a stock surpasses the 50-Day simple moving average. How should investors react?
Robert Taylor allegedly operated 46 bitcoin kiosks in New York City, New Jersey and Miami aimed at customers seeking anonymity.
Through most of the pandemic, Kent International, Inc couldn’t import enough Chinese-made bicycles to supply Walmart Inc and its other big U.S. retail customers. But in recent months, the New Jersey-based wholesaler and manufacturer built a nice buffer -- about a 10-week supply at its three warehouses in California, South Carolina and New Jersey, compared to the pre-COVID normal of four to six weeks of stock. "The supply chain for bicycles has caught up," said Arnold Kamler, the CEO.
A pair of TCU products, J.J. Killeen and Paul Barjon, are also set to play in next month’s tournament in McKinney.
Here’s what the two gubernatorial candidates have said about reducing property taxes for Texans.
After the Packers announced that Tom Clements would be returning to the team as their quarterbacks coach, head coach Matt LaFleur said that Aaron Rodgers played a “significant role” in the longtime assistant’s hiring. Clements was in Green Bay from 2006-2016 and he confirmed on Tuesday that Rodgers orchestrated the second act. Clements was out [more]
NASA, ESA, N. BartmannFor years, astronomers have been searching for a “missing link” that bridges quasars—a term for incredibly bright supermassive black holes—and star-forming galaxies known as “starburst” galaxies. Such a discovery would help better our understanding of the origins of the universe and how galaxies form (and by extension, stars like the sun and planets like Earth). While modeling and simulations suggested that these objects existed, it hadn’t actually been observed—that is, un
STOCKHOLM/HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland will take a decision about whether to apply to join the U.S.-led NATO alliance in the next few weeks, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday, underlining a shift in security perspectives since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland and fellow Nordic state and neighbour Sweden are close partners with NATO but have shied away from joining the 30-member alliance, founded in 1949 to counter the Soviet Union during the Cold War. "We have to be prepared for all kinds of actions from Russia," Marin told reporters at a joint news conference in Stockholm with her Swedish counterpart.
Depp sued Heard for defamation after she described their abusive relationship in a Washington Post op-ed, and the trial began on Tuesday.View Entire Post ›
Julie Mason, a seasoned White House staffer, played a "significant role" in shaping the office and political strategy for the nation's first second gentleman, said one White House official.
From Taylor Swift to Jonas Brothers, take a peek at the set list from one of the pop star’s earliest gigs.
Elon Musk has made an offer to buy Twitter with a bid that values the company at $43.4bn.
The remains have not yet been identified by police.
With everything from the cohesion of the European Union to the strength of NATO hanging in the balance, the unexpectedly strong challenge of the far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen to the centrist President Emmanuel Macron is giving many French citizens a sense of déjà vu mixed with dread.