Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion

Reuters

India is willing to commit up to another $2 billion in financial assistance to Sri Lanka while also supporting the island nation with food and fuel, five sources told Reuters, as New Delhi tries to regain ground lost to China in recent years. Sri Lanka, hit by its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948 and on the brink of its first debt default, has been asking friendly nations including India and China for credit lines, food and energy. "We are definitely looking to help them out and are willing to offer more swap lines and loans," said an Indian source aware of various discussions with Sri Lanka.