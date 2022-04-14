Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion, saying he wants to turn the social media platform into the world's "platform for free speech." Jonathan Vigliotti has the details.
Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion, saying he wants to turn the social media platform into the world's "platform for free speech." Jonathan Vigliotti has the details.
Nikolas Cruz doesn’t deserve to live, not even in prison. But the state doesn’t need to kill him.
SHIB hodlers remain unfazed and accumulated holdings during the past weeks, analytics firm said.
Honda will discontinue its hybrid Insight model (again) in favor of a new Civic Hybrid to be introduced in the coming years.
Taylor Mock proposed to Tia Booth on Sunday while taking part in The Bachelor Live On Stage event in Atlanta
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he will continue most truck inspections that have gridlocked the U.S.-Mexico border for days, despite dramatic backups of vehicles causing delays. (April14)
Did you buy and sell cryptocurrency, bitcoin, or other protocols in 2021? A crypto transaction is taxable, here's your guide to capital gains and losses.
If you’re active on social media, chances are you’ve scrolled through something posted by or about Doja Cat.
The actress opened up about how her role as Arya Stark affected her relationship with her body.
We can save lives if we ensure access to care before, during, and after pregnancy.
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is getting a lot of attention after announcing a 20-for-1 stock split on March 9. In the year ended Dec. 31, Amazon reported $24.9 billion in operating income. Of that total, $18.5 billion came from AWS.
While our toddlers' brains are under construction to gain more control over their anger, Parents Ask Your Mom expert Emily Edlynn, Ph.D., says we can help in two critical areas: co-regulation and communicating that we are comfortable with anger as long as everyone stays safe.
India is willing to commit up to another $2 billion in financial assistance to Sri Lanka while also supporting the island nation with food and fuel, five sources told Reuters, as New Delhi tries to regain ground lost to China in recent years. Sri Lanka, hit by its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948 and on the brink of its first debt default, has been asking friendly nations including India and China for credit lines, food and energy. "We are definitely looking to help them out and are willing to offer more swap lines and loans," said an Indian source aware of various discussions with Sri Lanka.
Brad Johnson reviews the first week of the 2022 season with an eye on saves and stolen base targets. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)
Available to order from April 18, The Beibs's monochromatic two-wheeler starts at $4,999.
The Disney World theme parks might be making a mistake that's really good for its Florida rival.
Here are three growth stocks that are unbelievably cheap right now. As such, it is arguably the most attractively valued cannabis stock on the market right now. For one thing, Ayr's share price has plunged more than 60% since last summer.
Back in 2014, a fireball exploded in the skies over Papua New Guinea. At the time, scientists believed that the object was a small meteorite measuring around 1.5 feet across. It slammed into the Earth’s atmosphere at more than 130,000 mph (roughly 210,000 km/h). Because the object’s speed exceeded the average velocity of meteors found … The post Declassified government data reveals an interstellar object that exploded over Earth appeared first on BGR.
In a historic ruling, New Zealand’s courts have decided to allow the extradition of one of its permanent resident to China to stand trial. New Zealand’s supreme court made a historic appeal on Wednesday to accept the sending of Korean-born Kim Kyung-yup to China on charges of murdering a young Chinese woman named Peiyun Chen on his visit to Shanghai in 2009. Like most Western nations, including the U.S., Australia and most of Europe, New Zealand does not have an extradition treaty with China, an agreement to transfer over an accused suspect of a crime from one country to another to be placed on trial.
Mexican truckers have been protesting at the border for at least two days, causing major traffic delays at one of the busiest entry points into Texas.
Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre and Brian Sozzi discuss Mark Cuban's take on Tesla CEO Elon Musk's offer to buy social media company Twitter.