Bank of England policy makers rebel as it raises interest rates to 14-year high

The Bank of England will announce its next interest rate decision at lunchtime - AP Photo/Kin Cheung

The Bank of England was split three ways over how much to increase interest rates as it opted to lift them to their highest level in 14 years.

A divide has emerged between ratesetters on the Monetary Policy Committee, which voted by a majority of six to three to raise the base rate by 0.5 percentage points to 3.5pc. It was last at those heights in 2008.

There was a three-way split on the best way to curb Britain's runaway inflation, which stood at 10.7pc in November.

Six members voted in favour of the 0.5 percentage point rise.

However, Catherine Mann wanted a bigger hike and two, Silvana Tenreyro and Swati Dhingra, voted for a pause in tightening.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has been under fire for allowing inflation to reach a 41-year-high of 11.1pc in October, more than five times the 2pc target.

The pound, which hit a six-month high on the dollar this week, was down more than 1pc on the day to below $1.23 following the decision.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "High inflation, exacerbated by Putin's war in Ukraine, continues to plague countries across the world, eating into people's pay cheques and driving up food and energy prices.

"I know this is tough for people right now, but it is vital that we stick to our plan, working in lockstep with the Bank of England as they take action to return inflation to target."

RMT left isolated as rival rail union reaches pay deal to end its strikes

The Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union (RMT) has been left isolated in its dispute with train chiefs after a rival union voted overwhelmingly to accept a pay offer and end industrial action.

Oliver Gill reports:

Some 85pc of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) working at Network Rail backed an identical deal that was rejected by the RMT on Monday, which saw staff offered a 9pc pay rise. Network Rail’s third union, Unite, also agreed to the same terms earlier this week. TSSA organising director Luke Chester hailed the deal as “great news and a great deal for our members in Network Rail”. He added: “It just shows what can be done through negotiations when there's a serious offer on the table.” Mr Chester’s language contrasted with that of his counterpart at the RMT, general secretary Mick Lynch. Mr Lynch attacked Network Rail’s offer as “substandard” and said the RMT “will continue [to] campaign for a square deal for workers, decent pay increases and good working conditions”.

Heathrow ground handling staff suspend strike

Heathrow Airport baggage handlers have suspended a planned strike tomorrow as industrial action continues across the UK.

Around 400 members of the Unite union employed by private contractors Menzies had been due to walk out for 72 hours from 4am on Friday in a months-long dispute over pay.

But the stoppage was halted as a "gesture of goodwill" after Menzies made an improved pay offer during talks held today between Unite and Menzies, according to the union. It will now ballot its members on the revised pay offer.

Kevin Hall, Unite's regional officer, said: "Unite has been adamant that Menzies was able to offer an improved pay offer and that has proved to be the case."

Miguel Gomez Sjunnesson, of Menzies, said the firm was "hopeful" that the revised offer would be accepted.

Twitter must tell staff about group lawsuit, judge rules

Elon Musk Twitter layoffs lawsuit - NTB/Carina Johansen

Twitter employees sacked in Elon Musk’s mass layoffs must be told about a lawsuit on their behalf before they’re asked to give up their legal rights to qualify for severance pay, a judge has ruled.

Twitter wants employees who accept a severance package that includes a month of base pay to sign a waiver agreeing not to join lawsuits against the company.

The agreement doesn’t mention the existence of a class-action suit filed just before hundreds of people were fired in early November following Elon Musk’s takeover.

A company’s communications with workers about severance packages “should not be rendered misleading by omitting material information about a pending lawsuit,” US District Judge James Donato said, adding that proper notice will “promote the fair and efficient administration” of the litigation.

The lawsuit claims that Twitter failed to give the required 60 to 90 days notice about the mass layoffs and is shortchanging the former employees on severance pay.

Twitter faces separate claims that it retaliated against an employee who tried to organise a strike and that its layoffs disproportionately targeted female workers.

FTSE 100 suffers worst day in two months

The FTSE 100 has capped off its worst day in over two months after the Bank of England raised interest rates again.

The Bank's MPC voted to raise interest rates by 50bp to 3.5pc – its highest since 2008 – and warned of further rate rises to come.

The FTSE 100 ended the day 0.9pc lower with its biggest percentage drop since October 11. The domestically-focused FTSE 250 slid 0.8pc.

Rate-sensitive banks were the biggest fallers, with HSBC down 1pc after a few Hong Kong-based investors sought support for a resolution at the lender's 2023 annual meeting to restore its pre-pandemic dividend and spin off assets.

Deutsche Bahn prepares sale of logistics unit

Deutsche Bahn Schenker - FILIP SINGER/EPA-EFE/REX

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has revealed it's preparing to spin off its logistics subsidiary Schenker in a bid to focus to its core business.

The company said its supervisory board had given the green light to executives to "review and prepare the possible sale of up to 100pc of shares" in Schenker.

It said decisions on how and when to start the sell-off would be made at a later date.

Proceeds from any deal would be retained by Deutsche Bahn and used to service debt – estimated at €30.5bn at the end of June – while allowing it to "focus on the core business".

Octopus signs major wind deal with Shell

Octopus Energy has signed a deal with Shell to buy enough wind power to supply 800,000 households a year, reports Matt Oliver.

Under the agreement, the British company’s customers will receive electricity generated by the massive Dogger Bank offshore wind farm, off the coast of North East England. The project, which is jointly owned by SSE Renewables, Equinor and Vårgrønn, is still under construction but will eventually generate 3.6 gigawatts of power, enough to supply six million homes. The blades on the turbines at Dogger Bank are each 107 metres long, or roughly the same length as a football pitch. Shell has agreed to take 20pc of the electricity generated by the development. It will then supply up to 2.4 terawatt hours of this per year to Octopus under the new deal, enough to serve 24pc of Octopus customers.

German bond yields hit fresh 14-year high

Yields on German two-year bonds have surged to a fresh 14-year high after the European Central Bank lifted interest rates and vowed to do more to tackle inflation.

The ECB signalled that borrowing costs would remain at restrictive levels for a long time, further fuelling worries about an economic slowdown.

Germany's two-year yield, which is most sensitive to interest rate expectations, was up 24.5bps – its biggest daily rise from the global financial crisis – at 2.4pc, its highest level since December 2008.

Analysts said Germany's announcement that it would issue a record amount of debt in 2023 to fund an energy support package also put upward pressure on yields.

Just Eat inks delivery deal with Co-op

Co-op Just Eat delivery - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Just Eat has inked a deal with The Co-op to deliver groceries from 1,000 of its stores across the UK, writes Daniel Woolfson.

The delivery giant has been hungrily ramping up its delivery options over recent years in a bid to lure more shoppers and challenge its rival Deliveroo. The deal will initially see 50 stores offer delivery through Just Eat, with that number rising to 1,000 by spring next year. Amy Heather, strategic accounts director at Just Eat, said: “This partnership is another example of Just Eat’s commitment to grocery in the UK and we know that Co-op will be a popular addition for our customers.” The Co-op’s groceries have already been available via Deliveroo since 2017. The retailer has benefited from people shopping more locally to manage budgets over the last year. Its sales rose 8.5pc over the 12 weeks to December 3, compared with the same period last year.

Internet use in cafes and pubs spikes as Brits try to stay warm

There's been a spike in internet use in public places across the UK this year as remote workers try to save money on their energy bills and stay warm.

Broadband usage surged by 147pc in libraries this year, according to new data from TalkTalk. Usage in coffee shops jumped by 38pc, restaurants by 27pc, and pubs by a quarter.

Research by the telecoms firm also found that more than half of hybrid workers have worked from a local venue recently, with a spike in people concerned about the impact of working from home on their energy bills.

What the Bank Rate rise means for your money

Households have been hit by another interest rate rise after the Bank of England increased the Bank Rate today by 0.5 percentage points to 3.5pc.

Charlotte Gifford has more:

Surging interest rates have caused mayhem in the property market this year, and many mortgage borrowers will be fearing what today’s increase will mean for their money. Mortgage lenders have largely priced in today’s anticipated rise, which is unlikely to have a dramatic impact on fixed-rate deals. But depending on the deal they are on, a Bank Rate of 3.5pc could nonetheless cost homeowners potentially hundreds of pounds extra each month if they are on variable loans. While rising interest rates are bad news for borrowers, they should be good news for savers – as long as banks increase savings rates in response.

French economy to shrink in fourth quarter

The French economy is forecast to shrink this quarter as consumer spending is squeezed by surging inflation.

GDP is expected to contract by 0.2pc in the final three months of the year, according to national statistics agency INSEE.

However, a mild rebound of 0.1pc is expected in the first quarter of 2023, meaning France will narrowly dodge a recession.

Overall, INSEE expects the French economy to grow 2.5pc in 2022.

Julien Pouget, the head of INSEE's forecasting unit, said the fourth quarter was more likely a "passing cold" than a more serious illness for the French economy.

Still, with the EBC raising rates by 50bp today and cutting its growth forecasts for the eurozone, the outlook still looks gloomy.

Mini Cheddars packs get smaller and less cheesy as ‘shrinkflation’ grips supermarkets

Mini Cheddars

Packs of Mini Cheddars have been made smaller and less cheesy as the biscuits become the latest victim of "shrinkflation" in supermarkets.

Daniel Woolfson has the details:

The Jacob's brand has shrunk its packets and reduced the amount of dried cheese in its recipe – but prices on supermarket shelves have broadly remained the same. This practice is known as "shrinkflation", and has been spotted many times in recent years as food manufacturers scramble to mitigate the rising cost of ingredients and energy. Original flavour Mini Cheddars are being sold at £2.25 for 14 bags and £1.50 for 6 bags in Tesco, even though both multipacks have become 8pc smaller, with the individual bags in the multipacks reduced from 25g to 23g each. The brand's 50g bags, too, have shrunk 10pc to 45g.

Andrew Bailey expects inflation to fall 'more rapidly' from late spring

Andrew Bailey said rate-setters at the Bank of England expect inflation to begin falling "more rapidly" from late spring.

However, the Governor warned there is a risk that it will not happen because of Britain's buoyant jobs market, which is supporting wage growth.

Asked when inflation could come down, Mr Bailey said:

We think we've seen possibly this week the first glimmer, with the figures released this week, that it's not only beginning to come down but it is a little bit below where we thought it would be and that is obviously very good news but there is a long way to go. And we expect that to happen. We expect inflation to start falling more rapidly probably from the late spring onwards. But there is a risk that it won't happen in that way, particularly because the labour market and the labour supply in this country is so tight. That is why we had to raise interest rates today because we see that risk as really quite pronounced.

Andrew Bailey holding a press conference this week - LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Stocks plummet as interest rates rise

Stocks declined across global financial markets after a wave of rate hikes from central banks including the Bank of England, with the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank warning of more pain to come.

More than 95pc of S&P 500 stocks fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite have all declined more than 2pc.

The FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 are both down 1pc today.

Andrew Bailey says inflation still 'too high'

Andrew Bailey has explained in a video why interest rates have been increased to 3.5pc.

The Bank of England Governor said: "The question we're asked most often is why are you doing this now when so many people are already struggling with higher energy and grocery bills.

"We're doing it because inflation is too high."

Andrew Bailey explains why we have raised rates by 0.5% today. Inflation is too high, but we think it will fall back quite sharply from the middle of next year. Raising interest rates is the best way we have of making sure that happens. pic.twitter.com/6weWyFOO5Z — Bank of England (@bankofengland) December 15, 2022

Shelter staff halt strike amid new pay offer

A strike by workers at the housing charity Shelter has been suspended after staff were given a new pay offer.

Around 600 members of the union Unite began a two-week walkout on December 5.

The union said that, following talks at the conciliation service Acas, an improved pay offer was made and as an "act of good faith", Unite suspended the rest of the strike.

Unite will now ballot its members on the revised pay offer. Unite regional officer Peter Storey said:

Unite has been crystal clear from the outset that we believed that this dispute could and should be resolved through negotiations. Following the talks at Acas an improved offer was made and therefore Unite has suspended action to allow its members to be balloted on the proposed deal.

Shelter workers have suspended strike action - Yui Mok/PA Wire

US markets plunge at the open

US markets opened firmly lower as the Bank of England and European Central Bank followed the US Federal Reserve in raising interest rates by 0.5 percentage points.

The Fed issued guidance to stick to protracted policy tightening, quelling hopes of the rate-hike cycle ending anytime soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1pc to 33,626.68, while the broad-based S&P 500 was down 1.2pc to 3,946.74.

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite fell 1.5pc to 11,000.52.

Commons must debate making Royal Mail 'gig economy courier', ministers told

Transforming the Royal Mail into a "gig economy courier" would have huge implications for its future and the Commons must debate it, ministers have been told.

Today is the fifth day this month that members of the Communication Workers Union have taken industrial action at the Royal Mail

Labour MP Justin Madders said in the Commons that she has "real concerns about the way the company is being run". He said:

It has gone from making a huge profit to losing hundreds of millions of pounds in 12 months. It has prioritised parcels over letter delivery and it now wants to drop the universal service obligation. I think that if the future of the Royal Mail is to become a gig economy courier company, that will have huge implications not only for the quality of service but also postal workers terms and conditions and I think that is something this House ought to have an opinion on.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt replied: "He will know that Beis questions is not until the second week that we are back, so I will write to the Secretary of State (Grant Shapps) on his behalf to make sure he has heard his concerns."

Royal Mail workers on strike this week - Leon Neal/Getty Images

Citi’s staff can Work from anywhere for last two weeks of the year

Citigroup has told employees they can work from anywhere for the final two weeks of the year.

Chief executive Jane Fraser has bucked a trend among rivals to get office workers back to their desks full time.

The move applies to those in hybrid roles, or those who already work remotely a couple of days a week, and workers were told they must stay in their country of employment to take advantage of the perk.

The bank gave staff a similar option in August. A Citigroup spokeswoman confirmed the move.

Ms Fraser has offered most staffers the ability to work remotely at least part of the time on a permanent basis, with most Citigroup employees expected to be in the office three days a week.

She has said Wall Street's insistence on full-time office attendance feels dated.

Citigroup chief executive Jane Fraser - REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

US retail sales post biggest decline in nearly a year

US retail sales fell in November by the most in nearly a year, reflecting softness in a range of categories that suggest some easing in Americans' demand for merchandise.

The value of overall retail purchases dropped 0.6pc last month after rising 1.3pc in October, Commerce Department data showed.

Excluding gasoline and autos, retail sales were down 0.2pc. The figures are not adjusted for inflation.

01:26 PM

ECB mirrors Bank of England rate rise

The European Central Bank (ECB) has raised interest rates for the fourth time in a row, although by less than at its last two meetings.

The ECB pledged further hikes and laid out plans to drain cash from the financial system as part of its fight against runaway inflation.

The central bank has been raising rates at an unprecedented pace to rein in prices that have soared since economies reopened after the pandemic, driven by supply bottlenecks and then surging energy costs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The central bank for the 19-country euro zone raised the interest rate it pays on bank deposits from 1.5pc to 2pc, moving further away from a decade of ultra-easy policy after being wrong-footed by the sudden rise in prices.

But the decision marked a slowdown in the pace of tightening from 75-basis-point hikes at each of the ECB's two previous meetings, as inflation shows signs of peaking and a recession looms.

The decision was in line with economists' expectations and mirrored the rate hikes at the Bank of England today and the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

The European Central Bank (ECB) building in Frankfurt, Germany - REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Workers accept Network Rail pay deal

Workers have accepted a pay offer at Network Rail, piling pressure on the RMT as its strike action continues.

TSSA members at Network Rail have voted overwhelmingly to accept an offer from the company in the national rail dispute over pay, job security and conditions. 85pc of members voted yes on a 70pc turnout.

The offer is worth a minimum 9pc consolidated pay increase, in addition to other financial rewards, job security to 2025 and guarantees on terms and conditions.

Bank has done '80pc of tightening it needs to do'

Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte, said:

The Bank of England has probably done about 80pc of the monetary tightening it needs to do in this cycle. A major tightening of monetary policy is feeding through the system and will act as an increasing drag on growth in 2023. Inflation has likely peaked, yet the labour market remains remarkably strong. But rates are unlikely to peak without clear evidence that the labour market is cooling.

12:42 PM

Interest rates to hit 4.5pc next year, say economists.

The Bank of England "sounded a touch dovish" as it opted to raise interest rates by 0.5 basis points, hitting levels last seen in 2008.

Only six of the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee backed the rate rise, with two calling for the Bank Rate to remain unchanged.

However, Paul Dales, chief economist at Capital Economics, said the Bank may yet raise rates to 4.5pc early next year before cutting them back to 3pc in 2024. He said:

Our view is that the majority of the MPC will want to see more concrete and significant signs that activity is weakening, the labour market is loosening and actual wage growth is slowing before calling a halt on the interest rate hikes. We don't think those signs will emerge until after the next two policy meetings in February and March. That's why we think rates will rise by 50bps at each of those meetings to a peak of 4.5pc. That's similar to current market pricing, but is a little higher than the peak of 4.25pc predicted by most analysts. The big difference is we think rates will be cut further and faster in 2024 than the markets are expecting.

12:31 PM

Bank of England must not 'tighten too far', warns IoD

Business leaders have raised concerns about the Bank of England reacting too strongly to rising inflation, potentially deepening an impending recession.

Kitty Ussher, chief economist of the Institute of Directors, said:

From a business point of view, if higher interest rates are required now to stabilise prices in future, then the resulting 'necessary recession' should be as short and shallow as possible. With the labour market starting to turn, the economy already contracting and base effects from last year's price rises expected to bring next year's headline inflation rate down automatically, it is important that the Bank does not tighten too far and risk prolonging the pain. Not only would that be bad news for households and businesses, but it would also risk the Bank undershooting its own inflation target in the future. On balance, while today's rise may be justified, given the long lead time between interest rate rises and the impact on demand, we may soon be getting to the point where enough has been done.

12:26 PM

Hunt blames Putin's war for inflation

After the latest rise in interest rates, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

High inflation, exacerbated by Putin's war in Ukraine, continues to plague countries across the world, eating into people's pay cheques and driving up food and energy prices. I know this is tough for people right now, but it is vital that we stick to our plan, working in lockstep with the Bank of England as they take action to return inflation to target. The sooner we grip inflation the better. Any action which risks permanently embedding high prices into our economy will only prolong the pain for everyone, stunting any prospect of economic recovery.

12:24 PM

Rachel Reeves: Rising rates show Government has lost control

NEW: Interest rates rise to 3.5%



This is yet more evidence that the government have lost control of the economy, harming growth and leaving millions of working people paying a Tory mortgage penalty for years to come.



Only Labour will stabilise our economy and get it growing. — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) December 15, 2022

12:22 PM

Tenreyro and Dhingra 'should be sacked'

Analysts appear unimpressed with Silvana Tenreyro and Swati Dhingra, who sit on the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee.

They voted for a pause in tightening and for interest rates to remain at 3pc.

Good that there's no groupthink at the Bank of England but I do wonder how anyone can think that a 3% base rate is enough to help pull inflation down from 10.7% on a sustainable basis, and lets not even start on where RPI is.. — Michael Hewson 🇬🇧 (@mhewson_CMC) December 15, 2022

These 2 reckon that rates @ 3% will be enough to tame inflation @ 10% over any reasonable timeframe... 🤦‍♂️ — Michael Brown (@MrMBrown) December 15, 2022

12:17 PM

Pound continues declines

The pound has continued its losses against the dollar in the wake of the Bank of England increasing interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to 3.5pc.

Sterling has fallen below $1.23 and is down more than 1pc today.

12:14 PM

Hopes inflation will start 'coming under control' after Christmas

Richard Singleton, finance director at accountancy firm Menzies, said:

For businesses, this is going to increase the cost of borrowing further, at a time when many are desperately trying to stay cashflow positive. Throughout this year, businesses have been hit by wage inflation as well as energy and fuel cost hikes, and there is a prospect of more to come. Many business owners will feel unable to take a break this Christmas as they must be ready to hit the ground running in the New Year. Using cashflow modelling to take account of cost volatility, and scenario planning for the first quarter of 2023, is now vital. Looking further ahead, we must hope that when demand slows after the festive season, we might start to see inflation coming under control.

12:12 PM

Bank warns labour market 'remains tight'

The Bank of England delivered a slightly brighter outlook for the economy but still warned Britain is heading into a prolonged recession as households are battered by the highest inflation in four decades.

Senior economics reporter Tom Rees has this analysis:

The MPC said that the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement measures, including the extension of energy support for households, would boost GDP by 0.4pc over the next year and lower its inflation forecast by 0.75 percentage points by mid 2022. The Bank predicted that GDP will fall 0.1pc in the final three months of 2022, 0.2 percentage points stronger than expected in November, while the third quarter was also better than feared. It means that the Bank decided to increase rates at all of its monetary policy meetings this year to tame the highest inflation in four decades but economists and markets expect it to consider a pause early next year. The MPC said: "The labour market remains tight and there has been evidence of inflationary pressures in domestic prices and wages that could indicate greater persistence and thus justifies a further forceful monetary policy response. "Further increases in Bank rate may be required for a sustainable return of inflation to target."

12:04 PM

Bank of England split on rate rise

The monetary policy committee was split three ways as it voted by a majority of 6-3 to increase the Bank Rate by 0.5 percentage points, to 3.5pc.

Catherine Mann wanted a bigger rise and two, Silvana Tenreyro and Swati Dhingra, voted for a pause in tightening.

12:00 PM

Bank of England raises interest rates to 3.5pc

The Bank of England has delivered its ninth straight increase in interest rates, taking them to their highest level since the global financial crisis.

As expected, the monetary policy committee opted to raise the base rate by 0.5 percentage points to 3.5pc. It was last at those heights in 2008.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has been under fire for allowing inflation to reach a 41-year-high of 11.1pc in October, more than five times the 2pc target.

Policymakers will have been reassured to see that inflation fell to 10.7pc in November.

The US Federal Reserve vowed to push on with interest rate rises as it unveiled an increase of 0.5 points, despite signs inflation is peaking on both sides of the Atlantic.

This morning the pound fell as much as 0.8pc against the dollar ahead of the decision.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted by a majority of 6-3 to increase #BankRate to 3.5%. https://t.co/sZoxu2CwyO pic.twitter.com/wvYhgDW1fg — Bank of England (@bankofengland) December 15, 2022

Chinese-backed company launches legal action against Shapps over microchip factory takeover

Grant Shapps is facing a legal challenge from a Chinese-backed company after its takeover of a Welsh microchip factory was blocked over national security concerns.

Senior technology reporter Matthew Field has the details:

Nexperia confirmed it had launched judicial review proceedings against the Government and hired Lord Pannick KC, who has previously acted for Boris Johnson and anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller, to advise on the case. The Government had ordered Nexperia to unwind its takeover of Newport Wafer Fab, the UK’s largest semiconductor plant, citing “potential national security risks”. The judicial review is the first major challenge to the Government’s flagship National Security and Investment Act, which gave ministers enhanced powers to call in foreign takeovers and block deals. Any case is expected to be heard in the New Year.

11:36 AM

Modi loses Supreme Court bid to halt India extradition

Former diamond billionaire Nirav Modi has lost a bid to ask Britain's Supreme Court to stop his extradition to India, where he is wanted in multiple criminal cases for masterminding one of country's biggest bank frauds.

The ruling leaves Mr Modi with very few options to remain in the UK. The jeweller had earlier sought to halt his extradition citing his mental health and suicide risks.

Judge Stuart Smith refused his application for permission to appeal. The court also imposed costs of more than £150,000.

The decision is a boost to India's efforts to get the custody of the infamous fugitive who became the poster boy for a series of bank frauds over the past decade in the diamond industry in India, which cuts or polishes about 90pc of the world's supply.

The Indian government accused Mr Modi of defrauding the country's second largest bank Punjab National Bank of around $2bn (£1.6bn) using credit guarantees for his diamonds business.

Mr Modi has denied all allegations of wrongdoings and contested his extradition. His lawyer Anand Doobay declined to comment.

Nirav Modi - Eddie Mulholland for the Telegraph

11:22 AM

Personal loan rates highest since 2013

The average rate for personal loans has reached the highest level since 2013, just as the Bank of England is expected to increase interest rates by another 0.5 percentage points.

Average quoted rates on a £5,000 personal loans were 10.02pc at the end of November, a rise of 0.64 percentage points and the first time this has breached double digits since December 2013.

Meanwhile, average rates for a £10,000 personal loan reached 5.95pc, the highest level since October 2013, according to Freedom Finance's Consumer Credit Monitor.

The surging loan rates come as consumers battle inflation of 10.7pc. Emma Steeley, chief executive of Freedom Finance, said:

As we head into a winter dominated by fears over energy bills, blackouts and surging inflation, the latest figures on the cost of borrowing will only add to the headaches many households are nursing. Just because the cost of borrowing is rising doesn’t mean consumers should be paying above-average rates on their credit products.

11:12 AM

Elon Musk takes legal action after 'stalker' finds car with his child inside

Elon Musk has said he is taking legal action against the owner of a Twitter account that tracks the movements of his private jet after suggesting a "crazy stalker" had managed to find a car with his son inside.

The Twitter chief executive tweeted that the car, carrying his son X Æ A-Xii, had been followed by someone who had thought Mr Musk was inside, "who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood".

He also tweeted a video showing a man inside a car with a partially covered face appearing to film on his mobile phone.

Mr Musk, the world's second richest man, said he was taking legal action "against Sweeney & organisations who supported harm to my family".

Jack Sweeney, a student from Florida, had owned the @ElonJet account, which shared details of where the Twitter billionaire's private jet had taken off and landed.

Twitter was last night flip-flopping over a decision to ban the account.

Elon Musk is taking legal action against the owner of the @ElonJet Twitter account - AP Photo/Matt Rourke

10:51 AM

Former Bank of England rate-setter ‘frightened’ of rises slowing too early

Former Bank of England rate-setter Charles Goodhart said he is "frightened" that doves on its monetary policy committee will stop the hiking cycle before they can guarantee inflation will be brought down to the 2pc target.

Mr Goodhart said his expectation was that the Bank would raise rates by 50 basis points in its December meeting, but that he would have preferred to see a larger hike to reduce the risk of inflation persisting. He told Bloomberg TV:

My expectation and the market’s expectation is that they will raise rates by 50 bps today. There's a possibility they might increase by less, and there's a possibility they might do more — I would have liked (the latter), but I think it's unlikely.

Mr Goodhart, who sat on the Committee between 1997 and 2000 and is now a professor at the London School of Economics, said he thinks the BOE acted too late to tame inflation and he would caution against relaxing monetary policy any time soon.

He said: "They moved far too late, though I can understand why. "And I think they are still too low. I’m frightened slightly that they will stop the hiking cycle too early."

10:18 AM

National Grid to fire up coal power station in test run

National Grid will run a test of one of Britain's coal-fired power stations that is being kept in reserve to boost supplies this winter.

A Drax unit in North Yorkshire will start up and generate as much as 300 megawatts tomorrow as the grid operator checks that contingency tools are ready and working if needed.

Temperatures plummeted to -6C overnight and will remain "very cold" until the weekend, according to the Met Office.

On Monday, National Grid asked Drax to get two coal-fired power stations ready to generate if needed, but they were stood down before the evening demand peak.

The Drax power station in North Yorkshire - Anna Gowthorpe/PA

10:03 AM

Serco increases profit forecasts again

Outsourcing giant Serco has increased its profit outlook once again as the group said strong growth had helped more than offset a £480m slump in Covid-19 contract revenues.

The company said it is now on track for full-year underlying trading profit of around £235m, up £5m on its previous guidance, with turnover set to come in at around £4.5bn for 2022, slightly above the result for 2021.

Serco - which runs security, transport and immigration contracts - has already previously boosted its profit guidance this year as it has been able to counter falling demand for Covid contracts with a surge in orders elsewhere across the business and cost savings.

Outgoing boss Rupert Soames said:

2022 will turn out much better than we expected at the start of the year as strong growth across the business largely replaced Covid contracts. Revenue is expected to be 8pc higher and underlying trading profit around 20% better than we anticipated when we first gave guidance in December 2021. To deliver this in the midst of such a challenging geo-political and economic backdrop underlines the strength of our business-to-government platform.

Serco - REUTERS/Darren Staples

09:46 AM

Pound falls back ahead of Bank of England interest rates decision

The pound has fallen 0.8pc ahead of the Bank of England's decision on interest rates at midday.

The Bank is expected to slow down the pace of its interest rate increases.

Earlier this week the pound has jumped to its highest level against the dollar since the leadership crisis that engulfed Boris Johnson, after slowing inflation weakened the US currency

Yet having risen above $1.24 for the first time since mid-June on Tuesday, this morning sterling is worth a little over $1.23.

Last night, the US Federal Reserve decided to increase rates by 0.5pc.

09:36 AM

Gas prices jump as cold snap continues

European natural gas prices have risen on signs that another cold snap will hit the continent before Christmas, while international competition for liquified natural gas (LNG) starts to intensify.

Benchmark futures rose as much as 3.3pc, erasing an earlier loss.

While warmer weather is expected early next week, temperatures are then set to fall below the seasonal average in the Nordics and the UK, according to forecaster Maxar.

Meanwhile, competition for LNG is set to increase as Beijing pivots away from its zero-Covid policy, which is set to boost demand.

09:11 AM

Bank of England 'to slow rate rises as inflation peaking'

The Bank of England is widely expected to increase interest rates by 50 basis points to 3.5pc at midday.

Barret Kupelian, senior economist at PwC, outlines why he thinks that is the case:

Inflation remains about five times higher than the Bank's medium-term target of 2pc which means that the Committee members remain under considerable pressure to meet their medium-term mandate. But for the first time in a long-time, a few data-points are indicating that we are in peak inflation territory and inflation should soon consistently be on a downward path, bar any additional surprises. Yesterday's CPI data release showed that the UK inflation subsided, mainly on the back of a strong US dollar. What was more encouraging was that core inflation, which excludes volatile items like food and energy, also stabilised. Second, on the labour market, there are also signs of cooling. Vacancies remain extremely high but appear to be on a consistently downward trend since the summer, and we are also seeing a trickling back to the workforce of some of the people who became economically inactive at the beginning of the pandemic.

08:39 AM

Elon Musk offloads £2.9bn of Tesla shares as investors question commitment

Elon Musk sold another tranche of Tesla stock frustrating investors concerned about his level of focus on the electriccar maker since his £38bn takeover of Twitter.

The world’s second-richest man offloaded another $3.6bn (£2.9bn) of stock, taking his total for the year close to $40bn (£32.3bn).

He sold 22m shares in the world’s most valuable carmaker from Monday to Wednesday, a filing shows, with Tesla's shares are wallowing at two-year lows.

It is the second big chunk of stock he has cashed out since his $44bn (£38bn) purchase of Twitter in October.

It is not clear if the sales are related to the Twitter acquisition, but they are annoying investors who are upset by a perception he is diverting his focus and resources to Twitter ahead of Tesla.

Tony Sycamore, an analyst at brokerage IG Markets, said: "It doesn't put a lot of confidence in the business, or speak volumes for where his attention is at.

"It's not a good situation. I've spoken to a lot of investors who have Tesla shares and they're absolutely furious at Elon."

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk at an opening ceremony for Tesla's China-made Model Y program in Shanghai this year - REUTERS/Aly Song

08:31 AM

UK markets dragged down by banks and energy companies

The export-driven FTSE 100 fell in early trading, dragged down by banks and energy firms, while traders avoided bets on risky assets ahead of the Bank of England's monetary policy decision.

The blue-chip index fell 0.8pc, while the FTSE 250 shed 0.9pc.

The Bank is expected to announce a rate hike of 50 basis points at midday.

Energy stocks fell 0.5pc as crude prices slid after the US Federal Reserve said it would continue raising interest rates, while disappointing Chinese factory data piled onto demand worries.

Banks fell 1.1pc, bogged down by a 1.5pc drop in HSBC after a few Hong Kong-based investors sought support for a resolution, at the lender's 2023 annual meeting, to restore the bank's pre-pandemic dividend and spin off assets.

Among bright spots, British American Tobacco climbed 0.6pc on Swiss media reports of the closure of a cigarette manufacturing plant in Switzerland next year.

08:03 AM

Markets open the day lower

Stock markets have opened lower as investors await the Bank of England's decision on whether to slow the pace of interest rate rises.

The blue chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.6pc to 7,458.14 while the midcap FTSE 250 was down 0.5pc to 18,949.79.

The Bank's monetary policy committee is expected to reveal a 0.5 percentage point increase in interest rates when it announces its decision at noon, taking the rate to 3.5pc.

It comes after the Federal Reserve slowed the pace of its rate rises last night but signalled US interest rates would go higher than expected, fanning fears a recession is on the way.

07:46 AM

New car registrations rise nearly a quarter

New car registrations were up by 23.5pc on the same time a year earlier, new data show, although overall registrations are down 3.4pc so far this year.

Petrol vehicles accounted for the most new registations, up 15pc to 57,590 last month compared to the same time a year earlier, according to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

The largest growth was in mild hybrid electric vehicles, up 45pc to 17,929.

New car registrations - Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

07:36 AM

British business boosts Currys despite loss

Technology retailer Currys has sunk to a loss after it faced lower demand and excess stock, leading to heavy discounting at its international stores.

However, profits in the UK and Ireland have jumped by 25pc in the first half of the financial year compared with last year, with adjusted earnings reaching £25m.

Currys acknowledged that its customers are facing cost-of-living pressures and it is trading in a tough environment which it does not expect to improve over the next six months.

The company added that it is on track to make £300m in cost savings in the UK and Ireland by 2023 to 2024, as it downgraded its full-year profit expectations.

Currys - JAY CAIN PHOTO

07:30 AM

Foxconn eases zero-Covid rules at China factory

Foxconn, which assembles most iPhones for Apple, is easing most zero-Covid restrictions at its factory in Zhengzhou, China.

It is a significant step forward for the facility that had become a flashpoint in the country's efforts to contain infections.

Foxconn — also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry — said it is now ending its "point-to-point" system, in which employees had to restrict daily movements to between their dormitories and the campus, according to a statement on its official WeChat account on Wednesday.

The company also reopened its on-site cafeterias and will no longer provide three free meals per day, it said.

The lack of access to cafeterias in what's known as iPhone City had become a significant hurdle to keeping workers fed during the pandemic, sparking an exodus of thousands of employees.

Foxconn is easing restrictions at its factory in Zhengzhou, China - EPA/Qilai Shen

07:24 AM

H&M sales beat forecasts

H&M - REUTERS/Mike Segar

H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported a 10pc increase year-on-year in September to November net sales, slightly exceeding market expectations of a 9.5pc rise.

Net sales for the period, H&M's fiscal fourth quarter, stood at 62.5bn Swedish krona (£4.9bn), up from 56.8bn krona (£4.5bn) a year ago. The company said in a statement:

The H&M group's operations in Russia and Belarus were wound up during the quarter, with the remaining stock being sold off and the last stores having closed on 30 November. During the quarter around 25–50 stores in China were temporarily closed due to new Covid outbreaks.

H&M, which has struggled to keep up with bigger rival Zara, last month became the first big European retailer to lay off staff in response to the cost-of-living crisis as it tries to save 2 billion Swedish krona (£15.8bn) a year.

07:16 AM

FTX executive tipped off Bahamian regulators of possible fraud

Several days before FTX collapsed into bankruptcy, one of Sam Bankman-Fried's most senior executives was tipping off Bahamian authorities to possible misuse of funds at the exchange.

Ryan Salame, the former co-chief executive at FTX Digital Markets, told island regulators on Nov 9 that client assets were transferred to Alameda Research to "cover financial losses" at the trading firm, court filings show.

Mr Salame further alleged that only three people had the ability to authorize such a transfer: Mr Bankman-Fried, former engineering executive Nishad Singh, and FTX co-founder Gary Wang, according to the court filings first reported by the Financial Times.

Salame indicated to the executive director of the Securities Commission of the Bahamas on a conference call that "such transfers were not allowed and therefore may constitute misappropriation, theft, fraud or some other crime," the filings show.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested and charged with defrauding investors this week - REUTERS/Dante Carrer

07:03 AM

Good morning

Tesla shareholders are concerned about Elon Musk's level of focus on the company after he sold his second big chunk of stock in the electric carmaker since his takeover of Twitter.

Mr Musk's 13.4pc stake in Tesla is down from about 17pc a year ago, according to Refinitiv data.

The Tesla chief executive offloaded another $3.6bn (£2.9bn) of stock, taking his total for the year close to $40bn (£32.3bn).

Tesla's share price has halved this year, underperforming both automakers and the broader tech-heavy Nasdaq, which is down about 30pc this year.

Besides Tesla and Twitter, where Mr Musk's management and tweets are attracting political attention and blowback, the world's second-richest man also heads rocket company SpaceX and Neuralink, a start-up developing interfaces to connect the human brain to computers.

1) US Federal Reserve vows to continue lifting rates | The Fed's chairman Jerome Powell insisted that the fight to contain surging prices is not over

2) New Year train strikes all but certain to go ahead as talks put on pause | Ministers to warn Lynch they will not back down over union’s hardline tactics

3) Musk flip-flops on block on Twitter account that tracks his private jet | The ban had come weeks after Mr Musk vowed to keep the account active

4) Price of Christmas favourites port and sherry to jump after tax raid | Plans to tax alcohol by strength could see duty on fortified wines go up by £1 a bottle

5) Brussels accused of corruption over ‘open skies’ airline agreement with Qatar | Senior MEPs to call for suspension of EU aviation deal with Qatari airlines

What happened overnight

Asian shares skidded after a retreat on Wall Street as markets registered their dismay over the Federal Reserve's warning that still higher interest rates are in store following its latest increase.

Oil prices fell while US futures edged higher.

Japan reported its trade deficit in November surged to over 2 trillion yen (£11.9bn) as higher costs for oil and a weak yen combined to push imports higher. It was the 16th straight month of red ink and a record high for the month of November.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 0.4pc to 28,051.70 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.9pc to 19,498.32. The Kospi in Seoul gave up 1.3pc to 2,367.91.

The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1pc lower to 3,173.21 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.6pc to 7,204.80.

Shares fell in Taiwan and Bangkok but rose in Mumbai.