After Elon Musk opened Tesla's Bay Area factory against local rules, around 450 workers got COVID-19

Tyler Sonnemaker
·2 min read
tesla fremont factory plant workers FREMONT, CA - JULY 26: Damien Boozer and Paul Jacob work on the general assembly of the Tesla Model 3 at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California, on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (Photo by Mason Trinca for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Tesla has attempted to reopen its Fremont factory multiple times despite local lockdown orders. Mason Trinca/Getty Images

  • Elon Musk reopened Tesla's Fremont, California, factory in May in defiance of public health orders.

  • From May to December, it recorded around 450 COVID-19 cases, The Washington Post reported Friday.

  • Alameda County, where the factory is located, previously refused to release the data.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Around 450 of the roughly 10,000 workers at Tesla's Fremont, California, factory tested positive for COVID-19 from May to December, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Tesla and Alameda County Public Health Department did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

Last May, after public health orders required non-essential businesses to shut down in Alameda County, Elon Musk reopened the factory in defiance of those orders. The county eventually reversed course and let the factory restart operations after Tesla sued.

But a month later, several Tesla employees tested positive for COVID-19 despite claims from the company's safety chief that there had been "zero COVID-19 workplace transmissions" since the plant reopened.

That outbreak appears to be much larger than previously known, according to The Post, which reported that Alameda County data obtained by legal transparency advocate PlainSite showed cases at Tesla's factory rising to as high as 125 active cases in December.

In exchange for being allowed to reopen, Tesla agreed to share COVID-19 case data with the county. The county argued for almost a year that it couldn't release the data publicly because of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which protects the privacy of Americans' health information.

Plainsite was able to obtain the data following a court ruling earlier this year, according to The Post.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla’s Giga Press catches fire at California factory

    Firefighters responded to a small fire at Tesla Inc.'s factory in Fremont, Calif., on Thursday afternoon.

  • Fire at Tesla's Fremont factory under control, no injuries reported

    A fire at electric carmaker Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, was brought under control on Thursday evening and there were no immediate reports of injuries, the fire department told Reuters. The fire took place in a part of the factory property that was under construction, according to Aisha Knowles, a spokeswoman at the Fremont Fire Department. The fire was caused by hydraulic fluid coming in contact with molten aluminum, the spokeswoman said.

  • Korea's LG to invest $4.5 billion in its US battery business

    LG Energy Solution says it will invest more than $4.5 billion in its U.S. battery production business by 2025 as automakers ramp up production of electric vehicles. The Korean company, which has a joint venture with U.S. automaker General Motors, said the investment will help create 10,000 jobs, including subcontractors. GM and LG are currently building a $2.3 billion battery factory in Lordstown, Ohio, near Cleveland, that will employ about 1,000 people when it is completed in 2022.

  • New York ice cream store owner who allegedly hurled racist abuse at BLM activists sued for false 911 call

    Suit is first time attorney general using recently enacted law making it illegal to submit false police report based on race

  • Andrew Cuomo: Schumer joins calls for governor to resign as 30 new women allege abuse and bullying

    Follow the latest updates

  • In world-first trial, Japan-Australia venture starts producing hydrogen from dirty coal

    A Japanese-Australian venture has begun producing hydrogen from brown coal in a A$500 million ($390 million) pilot project that aims to show liquefied hydrogen can be produced commercially and exported safely overseas. The plan is to create the first international supply chain for liquefied hydrogen and the next big step will be to ship a cargo on the world's first liquefied hydrogen carrier. "We have the potential here to be world leaders in the production and export of hydrogen and this project is developing up that technology to do exactly that," Australian Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Reuters on the sidelines of a ceremony marking the event.

  • What is Cuomo clutching in a photo of him wrapped in a blanket, taken at the end of a politically tumultuous week?

    Holding his phone in his right hand, Cuomo appears to be clutching Saratoga Spring Water with his left hand, while hunched and draped in a blanket.

  • A man broke into the Air Force One base and walked aboard a plane unnoticed until his 'mouse ears' cap gave him away

    The trespasser told officials that he came to Joint Andrews Base "because he wanted to see airplanes," an Air Force report said.

  • 20 Bethesda games will be available on Xbox Game Pass tomorrow

    Microsoft is adding 12 new titles, including Fallout 4, Morrowind and The Evil Within, to Game Pass tomorrow.

  • Five Chinese companies pose threat to U.S. national security: FCC

    The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks. The FCC said the companies included Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.

  • Watch Beeple react to his crypto art selling for $69 million, making him the 3rd-most-valuable living artist: 'I'm going to Disney World!'

    Mike Winkelmann, the digital artist known as Beeple, said he was going to Disney World after he saw his NFT sold for nearly $70 million.

  • Bitcoin Hoard Fuels One of World’s Biggest Crypto Fortunes

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the latest corporate strategy for companies from Tesla Inc. to Square Inc.: shift a portion of cash reserves into cryptocurrencies as digital assets become more mainstream.Still, few have gone as far as MicroStrategy Inc. Eight months after its first investment, the software firm has a Bitcoin holding worth more than $5 billion.Shares of MicroStrategy have rocketed almost 600% since mid-July, boosting the fortune of founder Michael Saylor, a billionaire until an accounting scandal in 2000. The chief executive officer is now worth $3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, joining the ranks of the world’s richest crypto holders, a list that isn’t definitive since some fortunes can’t be identified or verified.MicroStrategy’s crypto fixation began soon after the pandemic hit when the firm found it had a cash-flow problem: There was just too much of it. After cutting advertising and axing 400 jobs unsuited to home-work, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based firm was sitting on a cash pile of $550 million with nowhere to put it. Saylor, 56, turned his attention to Bitcoin.“People still aren’t sure: Are we crazy or are we not crazy?” Saylor said. “The only way to get economic security is to invest in scarce assets that are not going to be debased by the currency expansion. That is the environment that led us to decide we should consider Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.”‘Every Scar’Not everyone agrees with the strategy.“Saylor equated Bitcoin to a bank – that’s just ridiculous,” said Marc Lichtenfeld, chief income strategist at the Oxford Club, a financial-research firm that has no stake in MicroStrategy. “When you put your money in a bank, the value of it doesn’t go up or down by 10% a day.”Saylor has clashed with investors before. In 2000, a shareholder filed a class-action lawsuit against MicroStrategy, alleging it misled investors over the company’s earnings by booking revenue prematurely to inflate profits.MicroStrategy agreed to restate its revenue figures and Saylor, once dubbed the wealthiest man in Washington, D.C., with a fortune of $7 billion, lost almost all of it in a matter of weeks after shares fell 95%. He and his fellow executives, without admitting or denying the allegations, paid $11 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2000, including $1 million in fines.“It’s made us careful and humble and focused,” Saylor said. “Every scar informs you, and I wouldn’t be who I am without having lived through those experiences.”Steady RevenueSaylor has continued to run the analytics software business he founded in 1989, and has overseen annual revenue streams of around $500 million for the last decade, though sales have dipped in recent years.Bitcoin’s price has soared in recent months, hitting a record above $58,000 last month as big investors pile in and the asset class matures.Saylor shrugs off concern about Bitcoin’s volatility and said crypto critics are behind the curve. He said he’s also put his own money into the digital asset, amassing a personal holding worth more than $1 billion.“If you go back 10 years, how many people agreed that Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon would own the world?” he said. “Who were the last people to embrace this? Senior members of the establishment.”Raise DebtSaylor’s appetite to acquire Bitcoin didn’t stop after the company’s first purchase. When the majority of MicroStrategy’s cash reserves were exhausted, Saylor raised a $650 million corporate bond and used it to buy more.Saylor said he’d rather issue debt against future cash flow now than save up to buy Bitcoin in five years, when he thinks it’ll be pricier.In February, the company raised another $1.05 billion in a bonds-for-Bitcoin offering, and on March 5 it announced yet more purchases. On Friday, Saylor tweeted that MicroStrategy bought 262 additional Bitcoins for $15 million in cash, bringing the total to about 91,326. The firm’s shares closed down 2.5% to $784 in New York.Read more: MicroStrategy CEO Will Consider Raising More Debt to Buy BitcoinThe move has resulted in MicroStrategy becoming a dual-purpose company: part software maker, part Bitcoin investor. While the firm has been transparent about this change in regulatory disclosures, juggling two distinct goals isn’t something that investors are accustomed to.“If you’re a hedge fund and you want to make that kind of a concentrated bet, you’re entitled to do that,” Lichtenfeld said, but “as a software company to make this kind of a bet is completely irresponsible.”‘Critical Point’Saylor said the company has been upfront with investors throughout. When MicroStrategy increased its Bitcoin holding, it held a Dutch auction to give shareholders time to sell their stock.“Everybody had plenty of time to digest the news and decide whether they’re on or off,” Saylor said.With all the attention he’s attracted, Saylor wants to do more than just defend a radical investment strategy. He’s become something of a global Bitcoin ambassador in recent months, appearing regularly on crypto podcasts and YouTube shows advocating for digital-asset investments.“This is a really critical point in human history,” he said. “We’ll build a better world on it once people understand it. We’re still very early. This will be the decade.”(Updates with additional purchases in 17th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Armie Hammer's wife reportedly filed for divorce after he accidentally sent raunchy texts meant for someone else to her. Here's how the saga unfolded.

    Armie Hammer's ex Elizabeth Chambers wrote a full statement on Instagram saying she was "shocked, heartbroken, and devastated" by the scandal.

  • Petition to remove Cuomo as New York governor nears 200k signatures

    An online petition advocating the removal of New York governor Andrew Cuomo has been signed by almost 200,000 people. Started a year ago, the petition sat stalled at 10,000 signatures for some time before a surge in signatures as more information came to light regarding deaths in care homes for the elderly and the beginnings of sexual harassment allegations. Governor Cuomo faces detailed accusations from six women that he sexually harassed them.

  • Rosamund Pike: I Care A Lot actress 'buries awards in garden'

    The Golden Globe-winning actress says the unusual ritual is probably linked to imposter syndrome.

  • U.S. condemns China at UN rights forum for abuse of Uighurs, Tibetans

    The United States on Friday condemned China's abuse of ethnic and religious minorities, including what it called "crimes against humanity and genocide" in Xinjiang against Muslim Uighurs and severe restrictions in Tibet. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who meets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Alaska next week, is due to raise the treatment of Uighurs, U.S. officials have said. China rejects U.S. charges that it has committed genocide against Uighur and other Muslims in the remote western region, where activists say more than 1 million are held in internment camps.

  • Public opinion of Harry and Meghan is the worst it’s ever been after Oprah interview

    Public opinion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has fallen to a record low, with attitudes towards Prince Harry more negative than positive for the first time. A new YouGov poll, released on Friday, revealed that following the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview, the couple has fallen very much out of favour with the British public. It showed that 45 per cent of Britons have a positive opinion of Prince Harry, while 48 per cent regard him negatively, giving a net score -3. This represents a drop of 15 points from March 2 and marks the first time attitudes have been more negative than positive towards the prince. Meghan’s scores have also fallen considerably. Only three in ten people said they had a positive opinion of her, while six in ten viewed her negatively. This gave her a net rating of -27, down from -14 a week ago. The couple’s interview left the Royal Family reeling, with aides locked in crisis talks for two days before the Queen released a statement expressing her sadness over their claims. She also issued a three-line-whip to prevent staff discussing the situation publicly. In the most damaging claim, Meghan, 39, told Ms Winfrey that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with the Duke of Sussex by a member of the family about how dark his skin might be. The Duchess also revealed she contemplated suicide but was rebuffed when she sought help from the the HR department as she “wasn’t staff”. The claims have prompted demands in Commonwealth nations to drop the Queen as their head of state.

  • How much protection you get from one shot of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines, according to the best available data

    One dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine appears at least 80% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 for at least 21 days.

  • Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's friendship never stood a chance

    "If you love me, you don't have to hate her," Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey. "And if you love her, you don't have to hate me."

  • Netflix considers crackdown on password sharing

    The streaming platform is requiring some users to verify they're authorised to access the account.