Elon Musk opening up Starlink in Iran

SpaceX founder Elon Musk appeared to confirm Friday that he will make Starlink available in Iran.

Musk replied "Activating Starlink …" to Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeting that the U.S. government had taken action to increase internet freedom for Iranians.

The Treasury Department announced Friday it had issued a general license that will "authorize technology companies to offer the Iranian people with more options of secure, outside platforms and services." The Iranian government cut off internet access for many of its citizens Wednesday amid widespread protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody, the department said.

The protests in Iran erupted last weekend after Mahsa Amini died following her detainment by Iran's morality police. She died a few days after falling into a coma while being detained on an accusation of violating a law related to hijabs.

Lawmakers, led by Reps. Claudia Tenney of New York and Tom Malinowski of New Jersey, reportedly urged the Treasury Department earlier this week to grant approval if SpaceX sought licensing permission to make its satellite-based Starlink internet service available in Iran.

The bipartisan letter came after Musk tweeted Monday that SpaceX would seek exemptions from sanctions on the country.

SpaceX has deployed Starlink in emergency situations in the past, such as in Ukraine after Russia invaded and in the South Pacific islands of Tonga after a volcanic eruption.

FOX Business reached out to SpaceX for comment.