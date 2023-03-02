Elon Musk plans cheaper ‘next generation’ Tesla cars

Aims to cut the cost of making new cars by half - AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Tesla plans to sell a cheaper vehicle that will dramatically increase the number of buyers able to afford an electric car, the company said on Wednesday night.

The billionaire entrepreneur and other Tesla executives said they planned to cut the cost of making new cars by half, allowing it to slash the price of its “next generation vehicle”.

The car would be significantly cheaper than the £42,990 Model 3 and move Tesla from a premium manufacturer to a truly mass-market producer.

However, the highly-anticipated investor day, at which Musk said he would outline his “master plan” for Tesla, was light on detail about the new car and shares in the company fell in after-hours trading.

Mr Musk also hinted that Tesla could manufacture heat pumps to replace gas boilers in people’s houses, in a potential boost to the appliances amid sluggish installations.

Tesla did not give details of the new vehicle, which Mr Musk has previously suggested could cost around $25,000 (£20,790), disappointing fans. Instead, it outlined a series of ways it could reduce costs.

“As we improve affordability the number of customers who have access to our product dramatically increases,” Tesla’s chief financial officer Zach Kirkhorn said.

“This is a product that we expect to have substantially lower cost per mile than the highest selling products in the world.”

The average electric car in Britain costs more than £40,000. Last week Stellantis, the company behind Vauxhall, Peugeot and Fiat, said that their high prices make them unaffordable for the middle class.

Tesla is seeing growing competition from established car companies, which are promising to provide more choice than Tesla by electrifying a wide range of models, and by Chinese upstarts, which are seeking to undercut the American company on price.

Developing a more widely-affordable car is likely to put pressure on the company to dramatically increase production. Tesla made 1.3m cars last year despite being valued at $632bn - more than three times Japanese giant Toyota, which made 10.5m vehicles.

Story continues

Mr Musk said his “master plan” for Tesla included moving the world to one of energy “abundance” in which solar and wind energy and battery storage lead to cheap electricity. He suggested that the company could manufacture its own heat pumps as part of this.

“At some point we might make a heat pump for the home,” Mr Musk told investors.

Manufacturing the pumps would push Tesla further into people's homes, moving it away from primarily an electric vehicle manufacturer to a wider renewable energy company. It already sells battery storage systems and solar panels to households.

Mr Musk’s leadership of the social network Twitter, which he paid $44bn for last year, has raised concerns that he has become distracted from Tesla.

The carmaker’s shares fell by 65pc last year but have rallied in recent weeks, and Mr Musk has regained his status as the world’s richest man.