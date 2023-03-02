Elon Musk plans cheaper ‘next generation’ Tesla cars

James Titcomb
·3 min read
Aims to cut the cost of making new cars by half - AP Photo/Susan Walsh
Aims to cut the cost of making new cars by half - AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Tesla plans to sell a cheaper vehicle that will dramatically increase the number of buyers able to afford an electric car, the company said on Wednesday night.

The billionaire entrepreneur and other Tesla executives said they planned to cut the cost of making new cars by half, allowing it to slash the price of its “next generation vehicle”.

The car would be significantly cheaper than the £42,990 Model 3 and move Tesla from a premium manufacturer to a truly mass-market producer.

However, the highly-anticipated investor day, at which Musk said he would outline his “master plan” for Tesla, was light on detail about the new car and shares in the company fell in after-hours trading.

Mr Musk also hinted that Tesla could manufacture heat pumps to replace gas boilers in people’s houses, in a potential boost to the appliances amid sluggish installations.

Tesla did not give details of the new vehicle, which Mr Musk has previously suggested could cost around $25,000 (£20,790), disappointing fans. Instead, it outlined a series of ways it could reduce costs.

“As we improve affordability the number of customers who have access to our product dramatically increases,” Tesla’s chief financial officer Zach Kirkhorn said.

“This is a product that we expect to have substantially lower cost per mile than the highest selling products in the world.”

The average electric car in Britain costs more than £40,000. Last week Stellantis, the company behind Vauxhall, Peugeot and Fiat, said that their high prices make them unaffordable for the middle class.

Tesla is seeing growing competition from established car companies, which are promising to provide more choice than Tesla by electrifying a wide range of models, and by Chinese upstarts, which are seeking to undercut the American company on price.

Developing a more widely-affordable car is likely to put pressure on the company to dramatically increase production. Tesla made 1.3m cars last year despite being valued at $632bn - more than three times Japanese giant Toyota, which made 10.5m vehicles.

Mr Musk said his “master plan” for Tesla included moving the world to one of energy “abundance” in which solar and wind energy and battery storage lead to cheap electricity. He suggested that the company could manufacture its own heat pumps as part of this.

“At some point we might make a heat pump for the home,” Mr Musk told investors.

Manufacturing the pumps would push Tesla further into people's homes, moving it away from primarily an electric vehicle manufacturer to a wider renewable energy company. It already sells battery storage systems and solar panels to households.

Mr Musk’s leadership of the social network Twitter, which he paid $44bn for last year, has raised concerns that he has become distracted from Tesla.

The carmaker’s shares fell by 65pc last year but have rallied in recent weeks, and Mr Musk has regained his status as the world’s richest man.

Recommended Stories

  • Wolfspeed stock falls after Tesla suggests next-gen car will cut silicon-carbide use

    Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) shares declined more than 5% in after-hours trading Wednesday, after Tesla Inc. (TSLA) executives said their next-generation car will require less silicon carbide. Wolfspeed, a semiconductor company previously known as Cree, specializes in silicon-carbide chips, which have found a home in electric vehicles because of their resistance to heat. In an investor day presentation Wednesday afternoon, Tesla executives said their next-generation powertrain would cut the need for silicon carbide by 75%, one of the few hard details they gave about their plans for a new car.

  • Tesla Stock: All Eyes On Investor Day With Few Details On Musk's 'Master Plan 3'

    Tesla has advanced steadily in the run-up to the EV giant's March 1 investor day. With few details on Elon Musk's plans, investors can only wait and see what will happen.

  • Factbox-Tesla CEO Musk to unveil Part 3 of Master Plan at Investor Day

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has promised to unveil the third part of his Master Plan on Wednesday, in which he has set out bold goals for growth of the electric-car maker. Before Tesla put out its first production car, Musk set expectations for three vehicles: a sports car, a cheaper four-door family car and an even more affordable third model. In 2012, Tesla launched the Model S at a base price of $57,400, and five years later, it released the Model 3 which is now priced at $42,990 for the least expensive version.

  • IBM (IBM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    IBM (IBM) closed the most recent trading day at $129.30, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session.

  • Elon Musk and Tesla face a fresh lawsuit alleging his self-driving tech is a fraud

    The new litigation seeks damages for Tesla investors allegedly duped into buying the stock at artificially inflated prices.

  • Tesla Knows Batteries Make Its EVs Go

    Tesla knows batteries are what makes its cars go, and it made another move Tuesday to ensure that it would have enough to meet the demand for its cars. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) signed a $2.9 billion deal for battery materials with L&F (066970. Korea), a Korean maker of materials for battery cathodes, according to a Google translation of a Korean-language disclosure by L&F. The news sent L&F stock soaring almost 9% Tuesday, lifting the company’s market value by roughly $500 million to almost $6 billion.

  • Musk Sets Path to Renewable Future, Is Mum on New-Car Debuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said the next phase of Tesla Inc.’s growth will be built around a sustainable energy future, one that can serve a larger world population and be achieved without great economic sacrifice.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsMusk Was Right

  • 5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

    Manufacturing activity in China beats expectations, Tesla hosts its investor day in Austin, Texas, and more. Tesla is set to host its 2023 investor day today at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, where the company is expected to unveil CEO Elon Musk’s “Master Plan 3,” focused on achieving very large scale in vehicle and battery production.

  • New Month Brings Us Tesla Investor Day

    We expect Musk to flesh out his recent quote that he expects Tesla will produce 20 million cars per year by 2030.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Novavax, Sarepta, Rivian, First Solar, Reata, and More

    Novavax stock sank after the vaccine maker says there is 'substantial doubt' about its ability to continue operating through the year. The Food and Drug Administration granted priority review for Sarepta's muscular dystrophy drug candidate.

  • Toyota rethinks long-term EV strategy, calls Tesla Y a 'work of art,' report says

    Toyota is taking a step back to re-evaluate its EVs built on the e-TNGA platform, which may delay some models but will ensure longer-term success.

  • Tesla Investor Day: Musk Outlines $10 Trillion 'Master Plan 3' As Tesla Stock Sinks

    Tesla stock fell late Wednesday as Elon Musk revealed his "Master Plan 3" during the EV giant's investor day.

  • Elon Musk Outlines Tesla’s Vision for Global Transition to Sustainable Energy

    AUSTIN, Texas— Elon Musk sought to rally Tesla shareholders around his vision for achieving the electric-vehicle maker’s long-term goal of accelerating a transition to sustainable energy. The Tesla chief executive and other Tesla managers made their pitch Wednesday at an investor event held at the company’s factory near the Texas capital. The presentation, dubbed the company’s “Master Plan Part 3,” was part mission statement and partly a look under the hood at how Tesla tackled various design and engineering challenges and is lowering costs.

  • Tesla to Disgruntled Shareholders: "We've Heard You"

    The electric vehicle maker's board of directors received a lot of criticism last year as the stock fell.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Okta, Snowflake, Tesla, Salesforce

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Seana Smith checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Tesla Investor Day: No gen-3 vehicle announcement, next gigafactory coming to Mexico

    Tesla shares trading lower following its Investor Day, with the main disappointment being the automaker did not reveal its next generation 3 car design, though it did reveal that two upcoming models will be joining the Tesla product portfolio.

  • Tesla Investor Day: Here's how to watch and what to expect

    Tesla Investor Day is upon us, an occasion where shareholders and super fans will make their pilgrimage to the company’s Gigafactory Texas located near Austin — while the rest of us tune in via livestream on YouTube or Twitter — to hear exactly what CEO Elon Musk has planned for the future. Tesla Investor Day is scheduled to begin at 4 pm ET or for those on the ground in Austin, 3 pm CT. Historically, that doesn't mean Musk will be onstage at the top of the hour.

  • Tesla Unveils New Vehicle Manufacturing Platform to Cut Costs by 50%

    The electric vehicle maker unveiled a new vehicle manufacturing platform at its Investor Day on March 1.

  • Electric vehicle owners reveal surprising top favs — not Tesla, Ford, GM or VW

    J.D. Power says consumers want EV choice and they like what they're buying. It's a dogfight among carmakers.

  • Here’s Why Both Ford and GM Have Shut Down Pickup Production

    The work stoppages are temporary—and for two very different reasons.