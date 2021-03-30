Elon Musk is pleading for engineers, technicians, and other experts to move to South Padre, Texas, to work for SpaceX

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Hannibal Hanschke-Pool/Getty Images

Elon Musk wants top engineers to move to SpaceX's launch site around Brownsville, Texas.

The CEO said he would donate $30 million to schools and downtown-revitalization efforts.

Musk himself moved to Texas late last year.

Elon Musk wants top talent to meet him in Texas.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO tweeted on Tuesday that SpaceX needed engineers, technicians, builders, and other workers in and around Brownsville and South Padre.

SpaceX's launch site - also called Starbase - is in nearby Boca Chica, though the company is based in Hawthorne, California.

Musk pledged to donate $20 million to Cameron County schools and $10 million to the city of Brownsville for downtown revitalization to further encourage people to move there. The chief executive said he would announce further details next week.

His plea came within an hour of the fourth failed SpaceX test launch. The latest Starship SN11 rocket prototype appeared to explode during a landing attempt, sending debris raining down.

Musk said in a tweet that he would know later Tuesday what had happened with the rocket's landing.

Musk himself moved to Texas late last year after criticizing his former home state of California for forcing Tesla to close its US car factory because of COVID-19 restrictions.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

