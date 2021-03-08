Elon Musk posted a rare family photo with Grimes and their baby, X Æ A-Xii, taken in the new city he hopes to create in Texas

Avery Hartmans
·2 min read
Elon Musk Grimes
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with the singer and producer Grimes. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

  • Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared a rare family photo on Twitter on Monday.

  • Musk is seated with his girlfriend, Grimes, while holding their 10-month-old son, X Æ A-Xii.

  • The photo is captioned "Starbase, Texas," the city Musk hopes to create around SpaceX's facilities.

Elon Musk just gave us a rare glimpse of his family hanging out in Texas.

He posted a photo on Twitter on Monday morning of himself holding his son X Æ A-Xii alongside his girlfriend, Grimes. The photo is captioned "Starbase, Texas."

X Æ A-Xii, whom Musk and Grimes appear to call "X" for short, was born last May. Musk and Grimes have been dating since about May 2018, when they made their debut as a couple at the Met Gala.

Musk also has five other sons with his first wife, Justine.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO announced last year that he was moving to Texas after he sparred with California regulators during the early months of the pandemic. Musk has since listed or sold several of his mansions in Los Angeles and quietly moved his charitable foundation to Texas, and Musk and Grimes have since been spotted hanging out in Austin.

Grimes also confirmed on Twitter that she now lives in Austin.

Musk has appeared to split time between Austin, where Tesla is planning to build a $1 billion factory to manufacture the Cybertruck, and South Texas, where SpaceX is developing its Starship rocket.

He announced on Twitter earlier this month that he was trying to form a city called Starbase around SpaceX's launch facilities. The company's facilities have been in an unincorporated town called Boca Chica Village since 2014, but Musk said on Twitter that Starbase would cover a much larger area.

The judge's office in Cameron County, where Boca Chica is, told Insider's Morgan McFall-Johnsen and Aria Bendix that SpaceX had approached it to discuss incorporating the city of Starbase but that "if SpaceX and Elon Musk would like to pursue down this path, they must abide by all state incorporation statutes."

