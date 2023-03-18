Elon Musk predicts Trump will win a 'landslide victory' if he is arrested in New York

Taylor Ardrey,Laura Italiano
·2 min read
Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Elon Musk and Donald TrumpSaul Martinez/Getty Images and Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

  • Elon Musk said that Trump would be "re-elected" if he's charged in a hush-money case.

  • His comments follow Trump 'Truth' that he's getting arrested on Tuesday.

  • Prosecutors have yet to speak with Trump's team about his potential arrest.

Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that former president Donald Trump would be voted into the White House again if he is arrested in New York.

The billionaire's prediction came in response to a tweet that included a recent Fox News report. The report said the Manhattan District attorney's office wants to meet with law enforcement ahead of Trump's possible criminal indictment and arraignment next week.

Since January, a grand jury has been weighing evidence in connection to a $130,000 hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.

Federal prosecutors in 2018 alleged the payment was an illegal campaign contribution paid to ensure her silence about an alleged affair between her and Trump. The former president has repeatedly denied wrongdoing or an affair with the actress.

"If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory," Musk tweeted Saturday.

Trump took to Truth Social early Saturday morning, claiming in all capital letters that he "will be arrested on Tuesday of next week" and calling for his supporters to "protest, take our nation back!"

The ex-president's lead defense attorney Susan Necheles told Insider that Trump is "basing this on press reports" and that the district attorney has kept the former president's legal team in the dark for the past week about logistics or timing in the event there is an indictment.

She declined to say which reports she was referring to.

"This is a political prosecution and the DA leaks things to the press instead of communicating to the lawyers as they should," Necheles added.

Musk and Trump have had a rocky relationship throughout the years. The Twitter CEO's recent comments oppose his previous stance about Trump and his presidency. Just last year, Musk said that Trump should not be president again, adding that he should "hang up his hat & sail into the sunset."

Read the original article on Business Insider

