Elon Musk and Trump are touting a 1940s malaria pill as a potential coronavirus treatment. But supplies are already running short as prescriptions spike.

Demand for malaria pills has skyrocketed on hopes that the drug can treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Demand has ramped up so much that the drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are now in shortage, according to a pharmacy group that tracks supplies of medicines.

Hydroxychloroquine is a safer and more widely used version of chloroquine.

Patients who depend on the medication to treat their arthritis or lupus have struggled to get the pills because of the demand surge.

"The fear, the chaos, and the panic is a far greater threat to humanity than a virus, especially for a therapy that may or may not work," the founder and CEO of Rx Savings Solutions said.

When Mary Louise Luczkowski called her longtime pharmacist Tuesday to refill her prescriptions for lupus medication, she got a surprising answer.

The small pharmacy in South Lyon, Michigan, couldn't get the pills. Luczkowski has been taking hydroxychloroquine for lupus since 2010, and this is the first time she's struggled to get her medication, she told Business Insider.

Chloroquine and the safer, more widely used variant called hydroxychloroquine have rapidly gone into shortage as demand has spiked, thanks to early reports that the pills may work to treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

There is no peer-reviewed clinical data showing that these old generic drugs work against COVID-19. But that hasn't stopped anecdotal reports of chloroquine working in cases across the world from building up hopes for the drug, which both President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk both amplified.

And US prescriptions have spiked as well.

Chloroquine, which is made by one manufacturer in the US and was approved in the country in 1949, has been in shortage since March 9, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. Hydroxychloroquine, sold under the brand name Plaquenil, went into shortage on Thursday, according to the pharmacy group, with four of its eight suppliers affected.

And while it remains to be seen if these pills will work for COVID-19, they have been approved by regulators as a safe and effective medication for malaria, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Rheumatologists, patients, and medical organizations focused on lupus and arthritis are "very concerned" about the threat of shortages, said Dr. Karen Costenbader, the director of the lupus program at Brigham and Women's Hospital and the chair of the Lupus Foundation of America's medical-scientific advisory council. She said there's a need to increase supplies, and that the federal government should consider subsidizing production.

"It is imperative that our patients with autoimmune diseases like lupus continue to have access to these proven medications and for COVID-19 patients to have access to these potentially useful but yet unproven medications for their disease," Costenbader said.

The shortage happened quickly as coronavirus-treatment hopes emerged

Drug manufacturers are now working to meet the demand. Amneal is working to increase production, according to a person familiar with the company's plans. Mylan said it would restart hydroxychloroquine manufacturing at a West Virginia plant. The Indian healthcare company Zydus Cadila said it's increasing production as well.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said it plans to donate more than 10 million tablets of hydroxychloroquine to US hospitals within a month.

"Immediately upon learning of the potential benefit of hyroxychloroquine, Teva began to assess supply and to urgently acquire additional ingredients to make more product while arranging for all of what we had to be distributed immediately," Brendan O'Grady, an executive vice president at the drugmaker, said in a statement.

Sandoz, the generics arm of the pharmaceutical company Novartis, said it had a good supply of hydroxychloroquine in the US. On Friday, Novartis committed to donate up to 130 million doses of the drug to support the global response.

Advanz Pharma said the drug was in stock, and it's monitoring the situation closely.

"Even with eight suppliers, just the huge surge in demand is absolutely creating a shortage," said Erin Fox, a drug-shortage expert and the senior pharmacy director for the University of Utah's health system.

Fox told Business Insider she made the decision Tuesday to restrict hydroxychloroquine prescriptions after a pharmacist flagged unusual prescriptions at higher dosing levels for people not previously on the medicine.

The health system, which includes four hospitals and 12 retail clinics, is preserving the drugs for patients with chronic diseases like lupus or arthritis who need them. It also wants to have a supply on hand in case the drugs are needed for hospitalized patients.

"I think it's concerning to have this huge surge," she said. "I don't think these suppliers are prepared to ramp up production."