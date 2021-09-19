  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Elon Musk promises to donate $50 million to the Inspiration4 fundraiser for a children's hospital, helping it smash its $200 million goal

Zahra Tayeb
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Musk Photo by Hannibal Hanschke Pool:Getty Images
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Hannibal Hanschke Pool / Getty Images

  • Elon Musk pledged to donate millions for a fundraiser for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

  • The goal of the Inspiration4 spaceflight by Musk's company, SpaceX, was to raise $200 million.

  • "Count me in for $50M," Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Elon Musk vowed to donate $50 million to SpaceX's Inspiration4 fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"Count me in for $50M," Musk said in a tweet on Saturday upon the crew's re-entry back to Earth.

The main goal of the Inspiration4 mission was to raise $200 million for St. Jude, where one of the crew members works as a physician assistant.

The fundraiser had raised $160 million before Musk pledged to contribute to the campaign.

The historic Insipiration4 launched Wednesday evening from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

It had four people on board: Jared Isaacman, a billionaire businessman; Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant and childhood cancer survivor; Chris Sembroski, an Air Force veteran; and Dr. Sian Proctor, a geoscientist and science communication specialist.

Isaacman, commander of the spaceflight, donated $100 million to St. Jude. The mission had raised another $60.2 million before Musk's pledge surpassed the goal, raising the total to more than $210 million, CNBC reported.

Following his donation, the crew expressed their gratitude toward Musk on Twitter.

"This brings tears to my eyes. Thank you @elonmusk for this generous donation toward our $200 million dollar fundraising goal for @StJude!!!" said Arceneaux.

As Insider's Kate Duffy reported, the crew will auction off items they took on their three-day trip around the Earth to further raise money for the hospital. These include a ukulele, artwork, and NFTs.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SpaceX's all-civilian crew splashes down to Earth

    The first citizen astronaut crew safely splashed down off the coast of Florida on Saturday after a three-day flight in SpaceX's "Resilience" spacecraft.It was the first launched into Earth's orbit without a career astronaut onboard, in an effort to ramp up space tourism.Applause was hard from mission control, as the SpaceX capsule parachuted into calm seas shortly before sunset.Within an hour, the four crew members were seen smiling, emerging from the capsule's side hatch.Each waved and gave a thumbs-up to the cameras.They were cheered again as they stepped onto the deck of the recovery ship.The amateur astronauts were then flown by helicopter back to land to reunite with loved ones.Onboard "Resilience" was 29-year-old physician assistant and childhood bone cancer survivor, Hayely Arceneaux, who became the youngest person to ever reach Earth's orbit.Alongside her was a former NASA astronaut candidate, an Air Force veteran and a billionaire who paid for the tickets, Jared Isaacman.Their successful mission marked the debut flight of SpaceX's new astro-tourism business.Time magazine estimates Isaacman paid roughly $200 million for the four spaceflight tickets.

  • SpaceX: Inspiration4 amateur astronauts return to Earth after three days

    The four amateur astronauts landed safely in the Atlantic Ocean after three days orbiting Earth.

  • San Francisco Mayor London Breed seen partying at a nightclub without a mask, report says

    The city's public health order requires face coverings to be worn in indoor public settings except when actively eating or drinking.

  • State Board of Review approves Farrington Field for National Register of Historic Places

    The designation will make state tax credit available for the field’s maintenance.

  • Empty desk array at UN spotlights lost learning in pandemic

    While world leaders converge on the U.N. headquarters next week, the coronavirus will be on the agenda — and a set of empty, backpack-draped chairs and desks will symbolize what the pandemic has done to education. In front of the desks, a blackboard-like display will count the number of in-person class hours lost during the pandemic: over 1.8 trillion and growing, according to UNICEF, the U.N. children's arm. UNICEF says about 131 million children have missed out on three-quarters of their in-person instruction since March 2020, and nearly 77 million of them have missed almost all of it.

  • Free, pop-up day camp becomes a home away from home for kids displaced by wildfires

    "They show up at the beginning of the day quiet and reserved, and at the end of the day it’s actually hard to peel them away," the executive director said.

  • MPTF Expresses “Eternal Gratitude” To DGA & Directors Guild Foundation For 70 Years Of Support

    The Motion Picture & Television Fund is expressing its “eternal gratitude” to the DGA and the Directors Guild Foundation for their continuing support, which includes $5 million in donations over the past 20 years. “For 70 years, the DGA and Directors Guild Foundation have made MPTF their primary outside charity,” the MPTF said on Friday […]