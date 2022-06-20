Elon Musk pumps Dogecoin amid lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dylan Butts
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

Dogecoin (DOGE) has gained 11% since billionaire Elon Musk said that he would continue to support and buy the cryptocurrency.

See related article: Bitcoin, crypto return to red after rate hike rally wears off

Fast facts

  • According to CoinMarketCap data, the memecoin was up more than 12% in the past 24 hours to US$0.05788 on Monday.

  • Dogecoin had dropped to as low as US$0.04972 in the past seven days following a broader bear market in crypto and a lawsuit against Musk.

  • Musk’s statement comes days after a complaint seeking a class action lawsuit against the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX was filed alleging manipulation in the price of Dogecoin. The two companies and Musk have been named as defendants.

  • The complaint seeks US$86 billion in compensatory damages and US$172 billion in treble damages from Musk and Tesla and SpaceX, alleging they are engaged in a “Crypto Pyramid Scheme” by inflating the price of something with no fundamental value.

  • The lawsuit claims Musk’s public statements have a direct effect on DOGE and that for three years, he “engaged in and profited from the manipulation of the price of Bitcoin.”

  • Musk has been an influential advocate of Dogecoin since 2019, when he began tweeting about the meme-based digital tokens, later allowing the tokens to be used to purchase Tesla merchandise, which did correlate with a price surge.

  • However, the relationship hasn’t been all bull markets and growth — Musk jokingly called the coin a “hustle” in a skit for the show Saturday Night Alive in May 2021, triggering a 40% crash.

  • Musk had been silent about Dogecoin on Twitter recently, but his joining of the Twitter board in April also correlated with a rally in DOGE prices, with Musk offering to buy the entire social media company.

See related article: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin payments accepted by Porsche Baltimore dealership

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin falls below $20,000 and Ethereum sinks past $1,000 as crypto market free fall continues

    The crypto market suffered one of its most dramatic selloffs in years this week as the prices of top cryptocurrencies declined as much as 35% week-over-week as fears of a broad economic recession intensified. On Saturday, the total global market cap of cryptocurrencies sank below $850 billion as top tokens tumbled. Ethereum is trading at half of where it was one month ago, falling below the $1,000 price barrier which it has traded above since January of 2021.

  • Dogecoin spikes after Elon Musk says he'll keep buying the cryptocurrency

    The coin, heavily championed by the Tesla founder, has lost two-thirds of its value since the start of the year amid a wider crypto selloff.

  • Elon Musk Says He Is Buying the Crypto Dip

    Now, will this be enough to stabilize prices, the next few hours will tell, but there are still many questions, especially about the solvency of many crypto projects and firms. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , and one of the biggest influencers in the world gave his support on June 19 to the crypto industry and more particularly to the meme coin Dogecoin. "I will keep supporting Dogecoin," Musk tweeted to his nearly 99 million followers on June 19.

  • Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000 As Cryptocurrency Selloff Accelerates

    Most popular cryptocurrency dropped below key threshold for the first time since 2020, triggering fresh fears.

  • Bitcoin’s Struggle to Hold $20,000 Keeps Crypto Market on Edge

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin struggled to hold above the closely-watched $20,000 level, extending a period of marked volatility that saw huge weekend swings.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeThe largest cryptocurrency fell as much as

  • S. Korea’s 20% crypto tax delayed by two more years

    South Korea is delaying its planned crypto tax on digital assets for another two years, Ministry of Economy and Finance tax policy chief Ko Kwang-hyo announced on Thursday. See related article: S.Korea finance minister nominee wants to delay crypto tax for two years Fast facts A 20% tax on crypto asset gains was scheduled to […]

  • ThaiBev’s Brewery Unit, Battery Supplier Brave Asia’s IPO Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The brewery unit of Thai Beverage Pcl and a Chinese supplier of a material used in batteries started gauging demand for share sales in Singapore and Hong Kong, respectively, testing appetite in a tough market for listings globally.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargai

  • Crypto industry gripped by anxiety as bitcoin wobbles near key $20,000 level

    The cryptocurrency industry was on edge on Monday morning as investors feared contagion from problems at major crypto players could unleash a major shakeout if not contained. The price fall follows difficulties at several major industry players, while further declines could have a knock on effect as other crypto investors are forced to sell their holdings to meet margin calls and cover losses. U.S. based lender Celsius Network earlier this month said it would suspend withdrawals, and many of the industry's recent problems can be traced back to the spectacular collapse of so-called stablecoin TerraUSD in May.

  • Bitcoin recovers above US$20K after weekend slump

    Bitcoin’s price recovered above the US$20,000 mark Monday morning in Asia after falling to as low as US$17,708 on Sunday — its lowest point since December 2020 — according to CoinMarketCap. See related article: Bitcoin, Ether recover as Fed guidance reduces policy uncertainty Fast facts The world’s largest cryptocurrency gained more than 7% in the […]

  • SpaceX: Social Media Roast Free Speech Advocate Musk

    Twitter and Reddit commenters are split over how to respond to the firing of SpaceX employees who criticized CEO Elon Musk.

  • Methane-Spewing Coal Mines Are Climate Test for Australia’s New Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s coal mines cause more planetary warming in a typical year than emissions from all of the country’s cars. If Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wants to meet tougher climate targets, he’ll need to fix that.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerHousing

  • Macron’s Historic Ballot Setback Risks Undermining Reform Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron made history in the French legislative elections on Sunday, just not in the way he hoped.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeAfter his reelection in April, most observers expected Macron to

  • East 33 Limited's (ASX:E33) Profit Outlook

    East 33 Limited ( ASX:E33 ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some...

  • UK Pushed 100,000 People Into Poverty By Lifting Pension Age

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeThe UK’s decision to raise the age at which people can claim pension benefits pushe

  • Many Would Be Envious Of James Hardie Industries' (ASX:JHX) Excellent Returns On Capital

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • China’s Alumina Exports Soar to Fill Russian Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s alumina exports soared again last month, as buyers in Russia sought to plug a shortfall because of war and sanctions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeThe 190,000 tons shipped in May brings the year-to-dat

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: Two Tesla Rivals Setting Up

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Bitcoin drops below $20,000

    The bitcoin (BTC-USD) price fell below $20,000 on Saturday and is trading at $19,379 on Sunday morning.

  • India will start enrolment under new military recruitment plan this month

    Enrolment under India's new armed services recruitment plan will commence this month, top defence officials said on Sunday, despite protests against a scheme that will drastically cut tenure and offer fewer service benefits at the end of contract. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on June 14 set out a policy called Agnipath, or "path of fire", designed to bring more people into the military on four-year contracts to lower the average age of India's 1.38 million-strong armed forces. The scheme sparked violent protests in northern and eastern parts of the country, with thousands of young men attacking train coaches, burning tyres and clashing with officials, after which the government tweaked some of the rules.

  • Binance didn’t buy US$2B worth of Bitcoin, founder Changpeng Zhao says

    Binance did not buy US$2 billion worth of Bitcoin as reported by media over the weekend, its founder and chief executive officer Changpeng Zhao said on Monday in a tweet. See related article: Bitcoin recovers above US$20K after weekend slump Fast facts At least two news sites reported that Binance had bought the dip and […]