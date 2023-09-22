Is Elon Musk really selling an energy saver device?

TechCrunch

Apple on Thursday released urgent security updates for iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and Safari users to patch against three vulnerabilities that Apple says are being actively exploited. The three vulnerabilities include a flaw in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari; a certificate validation bug that can allow a malicious app to run on an affected device; and a third bug that can be used to get broader access to the kernel, the core of the operating system. For its part, Apple said it is only aware of active exploitation targeting users running iOS 16.7 and earlier.