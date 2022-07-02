  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Elon Musk reemerges after his longest Twitter break in four years with a picture of himself and the Pope

Isabella Zavarise
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    CEO of SpaceX
  • Pope Francis
    Pope Francis
    Religious leader
In this photo illustration a man looks at Elon Musk's Twitter account that is displayed on a smartphone screen on May 08, 2021 in Bristol, England. Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has said his multi billion dollar deal to buy Twitter may not now happen due to a disagreement over the number of fake accounts on the social media platform.
Elon Musk said people's tweets don't need to be "broadcasted across the whole country" if they aren't valuable.Matt Cardy/Getty Images

  • Elon Musk broke his ten-day Twitter silence with a photo of himself and Pope Francis.

  • Musk tweeted he was "honored" to meet His Holiness while visiting him in Italy.

  • The Tesla CEO is still in the process of purchasing the platform for $44 billion.

After one of his longest stretches of not posting on Twitter, Elon Musk broke his nine-day silence with a photo of himself and Pope Francis.

In the photo, Musk is standing to the right of the Pope while four of his children are scattered to the left of him. They're all standing a few feet away from each other dressed in suits. Musk commented on his own outfit, saying his own suit was "tragic."

Musk tweeted he was "honored" to meet His Holiness.

The Twitter bot that tracks Musk's private jet showed the Tesla CEO flying from Austin, Texas, to Rome, Italy, on June 30.

According to Fox News, Musk was accompanied by his children Griffin, Kai, Damian, and Sax. Their mother is his first wife, Justine Wilson.

Musk didn't just tweet about meeting the Pope. He also tweeted: "feeling … perhaps … a little bored?", an old image of himself and ex-wife Talulah in Venice, and a tribute to Technoblade, a gaming YouTuber who died of cancer at 23.

The Wall Street Journal analyzed Musk's Twitter habits and found he hadn't gone more than six days without tweeting since January 2018.

Musk is still in the process of purchasing the platform for $44 billion. In April, he reached a deal to buy the company and take it private, but the offer was put on hold over concerns that bots on the platform might be flawed. In response, Twitter gave him more user data and has been "bending over backwards" to comply with his demands.

The Vatican and Tesla did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk’s 9-day Twitter silence is unusually long for him

    Not to jinx it, but… Elon Musk hasn’t tweeted in a long time. Musk, who has day jobs leading Tesla and SpaceX, is in the process of buying Twitter for $44 billion. While he’s not allowed to tweet about Tesla without a lawyer’s sign-off, Musk spends all day—and often past midnight—posting memes, complaints about liberals, and crass jokes to his 100 million followers.

  • Twitter chairman says company is ‘committed to closing the transaction’ with Elon Musk

    Twitter Chairman and Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor reiterates Twitter's commitment towards reaching a sale deal with Elon Musk.

  • Musk breaks silence on Twitter, posts a picture with the pope

    The world's richest person tweeted a picture where he can be seen standing next to the pope, captioning it: "Honored to meet @pontifex yesterday." Musk's four teenage boys are also pictured, but not his 18-year-old transgender daughter who, on June 20 sought to change her name and sever ties with him. Musk has a total of eight children.

  • How vertical indoor farming can reduce water use by up to 98%

    The booming industry affords Canadians price matching for fresh, nutrient-rich produce.

  • Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard surprised at Diana Taurasi's 2022 WNBA all-star omission

    Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, who is averaging 16.3 points per game, was left out of the 2022 WNBA all-star game.

  • The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden heads back to US to homegrown angst

    President Biden returns today from an uneasy Europe to confront domestic U.S. confusion about states’ abortion restrictions, unrest over inflation and uncertainty within the president’s party about its political future. At every turn, the administration finds federal options for action constrained or contested. During gatherings this week in Germany among the Group of Seven most…

  • Semiconductor Funding Bill Is Likely to Survive McConnell Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- A $52 billion package of incentives and subsidies to bolster US semiconductor manufacturing is far from dead, despite Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell’s threat to scuttle the legislation containing it in order to stall passage of President Joe Biden’s economic plan.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysNet

  • Palau slams U.N. for blocking Taiwan delegates from attending Ocean Conference

    A representative from the tiny Pacific nation of Palau hit out at the United Nations on Friday for not allowing Taiwanese nationals to be part of its delegation list at the Ocean Conference in Lisbon. "The U.N. has excluded the 23 million people of Taiwan from the conversation," the delegate said at the conference's closing ceremony. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, is not a member of the U.N. and its citizens are unable to attend U.N. events as representatives of Taiwan, which is largely excluded from international organisations that have China as a member.

  • I want to forget Elon's dumb $420 tweet, but y'all won't let me

    Elon Musk hasn't tweeted in 10 days, but his Twitter account is once again news because time is a flat circle. On that fateful day, Musk said he was "considering taking Tesla private at $420" per share and had secured funding to do so. Only, he apparently hadn't, so the SEC hit Musk with fraud charges over "false and misleading" tweets.

  • FIFA will semi-automate key offside calls at 2022 World Cup

    "Limb-tracking technology" and sensors embedded in balls will help officials make tight offside calls in Qatar.

  • Longtime Ky. federal judge to vacate seat, paving way for Biden conservative pick

    U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell submitted a notification in late June that she would take senior status. The move would allow for Chad Meredith, a conservative attorney from Western Kentucky, to be nominated to take her spot.

  • Residents of most Arizona counties should wear face masks indoors, new CDC guidance says

    Residents in nine of Arizona's 15 counties should be wearing face masks in indoor public places due to COVID-19, updated federal guidance says.

  • California first to cover health care for all immigrants

    California on Thursday became the first state to guarantee free health care for all low-income immigrants living in the country illegally, a move that will provide coverage for an additional 764,000 people at an eventual cost of about $2.7 billion a year. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $307.9 billion operating budget that pledges to make all low-income adults eligible for the state's Medicaid program by 2024 regardless of their immigration status. It’s a long-sought victory for health care and immigration activists, who have been asking for the change for more than a decade.

  • Jennifer Lopez Wore the Cropped Version of This Menswear-Inspired Staple

    And it's under $100.

  • Katie Boulter snubbed by Wimbledon organisers as clash with Harmony Tan shunted to Court 2

    Wimbledon organisers delivered an astonishing snub of British player Katie Boulter by scheduling her third-round match on Court 2 – despite her heroics on Centre Court earlier this week. Boulter scored the win of her career in defeating last year's finalist Karolina Pliskova in the second round, and had been expected to return to either Centre Court or No 1 Court at the All England Club for her next match. But organisers instead shunted her to Court 2 to face Harmony Tan in the third round, and

  • Brittney Griner Is 'Struggling' and 'Terrified' in Russia, Says Wife Cherelle

    WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in court Monday after more than four months in a Russian detention center, and will go to trial beginning July 1

  • Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, writes more than 2K letters a year: ‘It is all about listening’

    Prince Charles was previously married to Princess Diana, who would have turned 61 July 1. The Princess of Wales died in 1997 from injuries sustained in a Paris car crash.

  • Trump social media firm subpoened by feds, stock regulators

    Donald Trump's social media company and some of its employees received subpoenas from both a federal grand jury and securities regulators, according to a public disclosure Friday, possibly delaying or even killing a deal promising a cash infusion needed to take on Twitter. Trump Media & Technology Group received subpoenas from a grand jury in New York and the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a securities document filed by Digital World Acquisition Corp. on Friday. Digital World has plans to buy Trump Media, releasing $1.3 billion for its fledging business, but the deal is unlikely to be done during two legal probes.

  • Prince Charles Had an "Emotional" Meeting With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids

    This marked the first introduction between Charles and Lilibet Diana.

  • US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint

    The tractor-trailer at the center of a human-smuggling attempt that left 53 people dead had passed through an inland U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint with migrants inside the sweltering rig earlier in its journey, a U.S. official said Thursday. The truck went through the checkpoint on Interstate 35 located 26 miles (42 kilometers) northeast of the border city of Laredo, Texas. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said there were 73 people in the truck when it was discovered Monday in San Antonio, including the 53 who died.