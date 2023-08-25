Elon Musk reportedly complained about the Cybertruck's design and wants it to be as precise as a Lego brick

The Tesla Cybertruck. Tesla

Elon Musk emailed Tesla staff this week to complain about the Cybertruck design, CNBC reported.

Musk reportedly said: "Any dimensional variation shows up like a sore thumb."

He called for extreme accuracy in measurements comparable with those of Legos and soda cans.

Elon Musk sent an email to all Tesla staff on Wednesday complaining about the quality of the Cybertruck design, CNBC reported.

"Due to the nature of Cybertruck, which is made of bright metal with mostly straight edges, any dimensional variation shows up like a sore thumb," Musk wrote, according to CNBC.

The email was first reported by Electrek after it was shared on an online forum. Unnamed Tesla employees also shared the email with CNBC. Tesla did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Musk told staff that all parts for the Cybertruck needed to be designed and built to such accuracy that measurements could not vary by more than 10 microns. A micron is equivalent to one-thousandth of a millimeter.

"If LEGO and soda cans, which are very low cost, can do this, so can we," he said.

The Tesla CEO ended the email by saying: "Precision predicates perfectionism."

That call for extremely high quality and effort marks a pattern of Musk's demanding leadership at Tesla — which some workers have described as a "production hell."

On Wednesday, the same day he sent his email, Musk shared a photo of himself driving a "production candidate" Cybertruck.

Tesla initially planned to start delivering its Cybertruck to customers in 2021, but that's been delayed twice, with the first Cybertruck rolling off the production line two years late. Musk said in May that the truck would be available for customers to buy by the end of this year.

Photos of the attention-grabbing vehicle have drawn criticism from Tesla fans — partly because of its minimalist interior.

And that stainless-steel body also appears to have made the Cybertruck a magnet for fingerprints and smudges.

Correction: August 25, 2023 — A previous version of this story misstated the conversion of microns to millimeters. One micron, not 10, is equivalent to one-thousandth of a millimeter.

Read the original article on Business Insider