Elon Musk Reportedly Had Twins Last Year With One Of His Company Execs

Elon Musk Reportedly Had Twins Last Year With One Of His Company Execs
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josephine Harvey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    CEO of SpaceX

Elon Musk had two more children last year with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his company Neuralink, according to court documents obtained by Insider.

The twins were reportedly born weeks before the Tesla founder and musician Grimes had a baby daughter via surrogate in December 2021.

In April, Musk and Zilis filed a petition to change the twins’ names to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name,” Insider reported.

The order was reportedly approved by a judge in Austin, Texas, in May, though the children’s names were not disclosed.

Zilis currently works as director of operations and special projects for Neuralink, which Musk co-founded and where he serves as co-CEO. Neuralink is a Silicon Valley start-up that develops devices to connect humans and computers, known as brain-machine interfaces.

The twins bring Musk’s total number of known children to nine. He is father to Exa Dark Sideræl and X AE A-Xii with Grimes, and had twins and triplets via IVF with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Musk, to whom he was married from 2000 to 2008.

One of the twins petitioned in April to have her name changed legally to reflect her gender identity and because she no longer wishes to be “related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

The world’s richest man has also been linked to actors Amber Heard and Talulah Riley, whom he married and divorced twice from 2010 to 2016.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk had twins last year with one of his top executives - Business Insider

    In April, Musk and Zilis filed a petition to change the name of the twins to "have their father's last name" and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name, the report said, citing court documents. A month later, a Texas judge approved the petition, the report added. A court docket summary on the Westlaw legal research service showed a judge signed an "Order Changing the Names Of Multiple Children" on May 11 after the name change petition from Musk and Zilis made on April 25 this year.

  • 10-year-old twins help rescue dad from drowning

    A father from Alabama is counting his blessings after his twin sons' quick thinking helped save his life last month. Brad Hassig was doing underwater meditation exercises at his home swimming pool, something he said he'd done numerous times before. Hassig's 10-year-old twin sons Bridon and Christian, as well as an 11-year-old neighbor named Sam, were in the pool with him, enjoying the water, when they noticed something was wrong with their dad, who had turned a bluish color.

  • Elon Musk Secretly Had Twins With a Company Exec Last Year: Report

    Elon Musk baby count: nine (that we know of, at least)

  • This Mom is Forbidding Her Stepmom From Meeting Her Child & Reddit Fully Supports Her

    A mom-to-be took to Reddit to share why she isn’t letting her stepmom ever meet her child and a whole community is backing her up. She posted her quandry in the AITA forum, explaining that she’s always had a difficult relationship with her dad’s wife. Some of the offenses her stepmom has committed include: getting […]

  • CELEBRITY DISH: Beyonce makes Billboard Top 100 history

    Radio personality EZ Street joins the Celebrity Dish to talk about the latest celebrity news, including Beyonce making history on the Billboard Top 100 chart.

  • Real World Homecoming 's Danny Roberts Argues the Handling of His HIV Journey Failed Pedro Zamora

    Danny Roberts hoped Real World Homecoming would spotlight his HIV journey. Instead, he's criticizing the show for his portrayal in an exclusive statement to E! News. Read it here.

  • Highland Park high schooler says the Supreme Court 'could have prevented this' after 7 killed in mass shooting

    The Supreme Court recently expanded gun rights and conservative justice Clarence Thomas had opposed the town's 'assault weapon' ban.

  • GCE ‘A’ Level dropout founded S'pore cybersecurity startup watchTowr that raises US$10.25m in 9 months

    Do you need a university degree to be successful in life? Benjamin Harris, founder and CEO of cybersecurity startup watchTowr thinks otherwise.

  • Elon Musk Could Help Proud Boys Return from Twitter Ban

    After the Proud Boys were kicked off Twitter in 2018, they retreated to other discreet messaging platforms such as Telegram. However, the extremist group could make a Twitter comeback if Tesla founder Elon Musk follows through with purchasing the platform. Musk would have to drop $44 billion to own Twitter and he just might to let the Proud Boys talk their ish freely, per USA TODAY.

  • Charlotte Tilbury's Cult-Favorite Pillow Talk Collection Is on Rare Sale Right Now

    Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk lipstick, eyeshadow, and cheek bundles are on markdown during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022—here's how to snag all three.

  • Ukraine Latest: Price Cap on Russian Oil Mulled; Doubts on Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and its allies have discussed trying to cap the price on Russian oil between $40 and about $60 a barrel, according to people familiar with the matter, as they seek to limit the Kremlin’s ability to finance its war on Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks

  • Natalie Portman Went Full-On Cher Horowitz with a Plaid Matching Set

    Thor meets Clueless.

  • Charles Oliveira unloads on Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, issues challenge to both

    Khabib's comments about Islam Makhachev winning the UFC title in Brazil set off Charles Oliveira.

  • Katy Perry called for abortion rights. Twitter dug up her support for Rick Caruso

    Katy Perry has come under fire for her support of Rick Caruso after a tweet declaring 'women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler.'

  • In a Post-Roe World, More Miscarriage and Stillbirth Prosecutions Await Women

    (Bloomberg) -- In Texas, 26-year-old Lizelle Herrera was arrested and charged with murder for self-induced abortion. In California, 29-year-old Adora Perez served four years in prison after giving birth to a stillborn son. And in Mississippi, Latice Fisher was jailed after losing her baby at 36 weeks after police found she’d searched for abortion information online.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Y

  • Amazon's Early Prime Day Apple Deals Are Some of the Lowest Prices We've Ever Seen

    Amazon Prime Day is coming up on July 12-13, 2022. We are already seeing major Apple sales and deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, Macbook and more.

  • Shanghai, Beijing order new round of mass COVID-19 testing

    Residents of parts of Shanghai and Beijing have been ordered to undergo further rounds of COVID-19 testing following the discovery of new cases in the two cities, while tight restrictions remain in place in Hong Kong, Macao and other Chinese cities. Shanghai has only just emerged from a strict lockdown that confined most of its 24 million residents to their homes for weeks and the new requirements have stirred concerns of a return of such harsh measures. The latest outbreak in China's largest city, a key international business center, has been linked to a karaoke parlor that reopened without authorization during lockdown and failed to enforce prevention measures among employees and customers, including the tracing of others they came into contact with, according to the city health commission.

  • Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting

    The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up an event there, authorities said Wednesday. The suspect turned back to Illinois, where he was later arrested, after deciding he was not prepared to pull off another attack in Wisconsin, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference following a hearing where the 21-year-old man was denied bond. The parade shooting left another American community reeling — this time affluent Highland Park, home to about 30,000 people near the Lake Michigan shore.

  • Wimbledon updates | Nadal defeats Fritz to reach semifinals

    Rafael Nadal advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals after winning a fifth-set tiebreaker against Taylor Fritz of the United States. Nadal beat the 11th-seeded American 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) on Centre Court. The 36-year-old Spaniard will next play Nick Kyrgios for a place in Sunday’s final.

  • China battles karaoke COVID cluster in Shanghai among other outbreaks

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China is fighting nascent COVID-19 flare-ups across the country with mass testing and fresh restrictions, including in weary Shanghai where new cases have been linked to a building which houses a karaoke lounge that was operating illegally. Pressure is mounting on officials to avert a wider spread and disruptions similar to the painful and costly isolation that Shanghai, China's most populous city, suffered in April and May. Those business disruptions rippled across the global economy. "Several Chinese areas are facing local outbreaks and infections have emerged at the community level in Shanghai," city health official Zhao Dandan told reporters on Wednesday.