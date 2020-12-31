Elon Musk reportedly sold 3 more homes in Los Angeles after pledging to 'own no house' and announcing a move to Texas

The Bel-Air home Elon Musk reportedly sold for $29.72 million. Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images; Pictometry; Los Angeles County Assessor

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sold three adjacent houses in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles for a combined $40.9 million, the Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday.

The largest home — a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion that sits on 1.5 acres of land — reportedly sold for $29.72 million.

Musk sold several pieces of property in 2020 after pledging to "own no house." He sold another Bel-Air home to a Chinese billionaire for $29 million in June, and he sold the estate that belonged to the actor Gene Wilder in October.

Musk announced earlier this month that he was moving to Texas.

Elon Musk appears to be making good on his promise to "own no house": The Tesla billionaire has sold three more of his homes, the Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday.

On December 21 and 22, Musk - the world's second-richest person, with a net worth of $167 billion - sold three adjacent houses in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles for a combined $40.9 million, the Times reported, citing property records.

The largest home - a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion that sits on 1.5 acres of land - sold for $29.72 million. A 3,943-square-foot Colonial-style home across the street sold for $6.77 million, while the smallest house, a single-story 1960s home, sold for $4.43 million.

All three houses are on the same cul-de-sac in Bel-Air, according to the Times.

The Bel-Air homes are among several pieces of property Musk sold in 2020. In October, Musk sold the former estate of the actor Gene Wilder for $7 million, $250,000 more than Musk paid for it. The home was sold to an LLC managed by the screenwriter and producer Elizabeth Hunter, who is married to the filmmaker Jordan Walker-Pearlman, Wilder's nephew, Variety reported.

In June, Musk sold another Bel-Air home to a Chinese billionaire for $29 million, The Wall Street Journal reported. Musk had purchased the 20,248-square-foot home for $17 million in 2012.

Musk tweeted in May that he planned to sell "almost all physical possessions" and would "own no house." While Musk is known for making wild statements and grandiose pledges, he appears to be following through on his promise to offload at least some of his $100 million real-estate portfolio - though he said his girlfriend, the musician Grimes, was mad at him for making the decision days before they welcomed a new baby.

Earlier this month, Musk announced that he was moving to Texas following a months-long battle with California regulators. This spring, local officials barred Tesla from operating its factory in the San Francisco Bay Area during shelter-in-place orders, which Musk described as "fascist" and un-American.

"Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately," he tweeted in May. He quietly moved his charitable foundation to Texas as well.

