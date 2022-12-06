Elon Musk responds to Ye’s ‘compliment’ that he’s a 'half-Chinese genetic hybrid’

Ye, the American rapper formerly known as Kanye West, called new Twitter CEO Elon Musk "half-Chinese" and a “genetic hybrid” in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Ye, 45, asked his over 18.4 million followers if he is the only one who thinks Musk, 51, could be "half Chinese."

“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?” West asked. “Have you ever seen his pics as a child?”

“Take a Chinese genius and mate them with South African super model and we have an Elon,” the rapper continued. "I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elon’s and he’s the first genetic hybrid that stuck."

Musk is the son of Maye Musk, a former CoverGirl model, and South African entrepreneur Errol Musk, who reportedly once owned half of an emerald mine in Zambia in southern Africa.

Although it was unclear what pushed Ye to post about Musk on Instagram, the new Twitter CEO took to his platform on Monday to comment on the rapper’s Instagram post, saying, “I take that as a compliment!”

I take that as a compliment! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2022

In a follow-up Instagram post, Ye confirmed that he was complimenting Musk, saying, "It was a compliment my friend."

In December 2021, a clip went viral on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, for showing a man with an uncanny resemblance to Musk. The man would later become affectionately known online as "Yi Long Musk."

Musk declared on Twitter that he wants to meet his purported doppelgänger one day. However, before they could have their meeting, it was reported that the viral star was banned from Chinese social media for the vague reason of “violating community guidelines.”

Ye’s latest Instagram post came days after Twitter announced on Friday that the platform would be suspending the rapper's account again, just weeks after Musk welcomed him and Trump back. In his reply to a user asking Musk to "fix" Ye, the tech billionaire wrote, “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

Twitter has faced a continuous whirlwind of controversy ever since Musk's intent to buy the company was made public. The social media platform made headlines again on Monday after janitors at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters organized a strike.

Featured Image via Kanye West, The Tesla Maximalist