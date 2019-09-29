Elon Musk Reveals SpaceX's New Starship, the Rocket Bound for Mars

From Popular Mechanics

Boca Chica Beach, Texas — The rocket ship stands gleaming in the South Texas sunset, the dark sky reflected off its aluminum skin. It’s called Starship Mark 1 and its owner, Elon Musk, is standing at its base to fill in the public on its progress.

"This is the most inspiring thing I’ve ever seen,” Musk told the crowd. “I’m so proud to work with such a great team.”

Laying Out the Dream

In what has become an annual event, the SpaceX founder and chief engineer gathered media together at SpaceX’s South Texas launch site to reveal the latest design for the spacecraft and rocket that the company hopes will one day visit the moon, Mars, and beyond. The final Starship version could hold as many as 100 passengers—a colony-sized manifest that speaks to the company’s ambition to settle humans off world. The spacecraft is called Starship, and its launch vehicle is Super Heavy.

MK 1 has not flown, but the vehicle already has the worn aspect of a prototype. Up close, the gleaming aluminum skin is textured with deformations and dents. Some of the seams appear like scars; Musk points out that the craft “was built outside instead of a factory."

The sunset reflection is marred by scuffs, abrasions, and dirt. This is no art project, the Mk 1 is built to work.

The 165-foot prototype standing behind Musk is destined for high-altitude testing, first reaching altitudes of 12 miles but eventually extending test flights of future versions into orbit, Musk says. A human being could fly on the Starship prototypes within a year, he adds.

The Starship will launch atop the company’s Super Heavy rocket, where Starship will become the largest upper stage ever built. The stainless-steel ship will have six Raptors, compared to this prototype’s three engines. Three will be for sea level and the rest for the vacuum of space. Meanwhile, the Super Heavy rocket will pack a hefty 35 Raptors.

The aluminum spacecraft holds the hopes of many on its metallic fins. If Musk has his way, this prototype could be a vital tool in creating one of the most historic vehicles ever made. Musk called the Starship and Super Heavy combination "the fastest path for a self-sustaining city on Mars."

MK 1 is the forerunner of the spaceship that may bring the first human visitors—possibly colonists—to Mars. SpaceX plans to use it to sell satellite launches in 2021 and one paying customer, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, plans a Starship trip around the Moon in 2023. These high-flying aspirations seem a lot closer to reality here at Boca Chica Beach, where work over the years has alternated between a slow crawl and a breakneck pace.