Elon Musk said Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger once told an entire table at lunch 'all the ways Tesla would fail'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Chris Saucedo/Getty Images for SXSW

Billionaire investor Charlie Munger once told people at a lunch "all the ways Tesla would fail," Elon Musk recounted.

Musk said the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman's comment made him "quite sad."

Tesla is currently the world's most valuable carmaker with a market capitalization of $954.3 billion.

Elon Musk said billionaire investor Charlie Munger once told people at a lunch "all the ways Tesla would fail."

The Tesla CEO was responding to a retweet about Munger's comments on Wednesday in which he likened cryptocurrency to "venereal disease." The 98-year is the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett's right-hand man.

In response, Musk — a crypto supporter — tweeted an anecdote.

"I was at a lunch with Munger in 2009 where he told the whole table all the ways Tesla would fail," he said.

"Made me quite sad, but I told him I agreed with all those reasons & that we would probably die, but it was worth trying anyway."

Munger had commented about Musk in public before, saying in December that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO "thinks he's even more able than he is and that's helped him."

"Never underestimate the man who overestimates himself. Some of the extreme successes are going to come from people who try very extreme things because they're overconfident," he continued. 'And when they succeed, well, there you get Elon Musk."

