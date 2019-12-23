Elon Musk fact-checked Wikipedia and said he'd go bankrupt if his companies failed. He could be right — and it shows how complicated CEO compensation has become.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday to suggest edits to his own Wikipedia page. Despite an estimated $27.1 billion net worth, he asserted his wealth is directly tied to the success of his companies.

Top corporate executives like Musk often receive most (or even all) of their compensation in the form of potentially illiquid stock or options in the companies they lead, rather than in cash.

A May 2019 report from The New York Times indicated that the Tesla CEO received stock options worth nearly $2.3 billion in 2018 — but the electric-car maker disputed that claim, saying Musk "actually earned $0 in total compensation from Tesla in 2018."

The discrepancy comes from the pay being calculated in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission rules on CEO-compensation reporting, as opposed to the actual value realized by executives in any given year.

The structure of Musk's compensation plan is also a factor, and the Tesla CEO won't personally realize any value until the company hits some extremely ambitious performance goals, including revenue and profitability targets.

Elon Musk is reportedly low on cash, despite his multibillionaire status. And one reason for that dichotomy is the way top executives often get paid.

On Sunday, Musk implied that his billions mostly consist of stock in his two companies."If Tesla & SpaceX go bankrupt, so will I. As it should be," Musk tweeted, after requesting that Wikipedia edit his page. He also took issue with being described as an investor: "I do basically zero investing," he wrote.

Earlier this month, Musk won a defamation lawsuit brought forward by a British diver whom he referred to as a "pedo guy" on Twitter last year. During court testimony, Musk discussed his finances. "People think I have a lot of cash. I actually don't," Musk said, adding: "I have stock in SpaceX and Tesla, and debt against that."

Even though Musk has a net worth of about $27.1 billion, according to Bloomberg, most of that wealth is tied up in Musk's massive holdings in Tesla and SpaceX stock, as he testified and tweeted. Those holdings may be difficult or even impossible for Musk to quickly sell for cash, meaning it's quite possible that he could face a liquidity crunch.

It's not uncommon for top executives like Musk to be paid largely in potentially illiquid stock or options in the companies they lead. Indeed, Musk has refused his cash salaries from Tesla and received nearly all his compensation from that company in the form of stock.

Musk's situation is even more complicated than a typical CEO's. A May 2019 report in The New York Times indicated that Musk made $2.3 billion in 2018 as the CEO of Tesla — but according to the company, he actually earned $0 that year.

Under the terms of Musk's compensation agreement with the electric-car maker, the CEO will earn a massive payday once the company achieves some stunning stock-price and financial goals. Some of those financial milestones have been achieved, but the stock-price objectives remain miles away.

Confused yet? The intricacies of Musk's compensation package with Tesla is an illustration of the surprisingly difficult task of figuring out how much CEOs get paid.

The key to the discrepancy between the 2018 compensation figure and Musk's actual earnings of $0 is in how pay is calculated according to the Securities and Exchange Commission's rules for reporting CEO compensation, as opposed to what top executives actually gain in a particular year.

Many CEOs receive most of their compensation in the form of shares or stock options to buy shares at a given price and time. Often, those stock or option grants don't vest or become available to the CEO until some amount of time has passed — or, as in Tesla's case, some set of performance goals are met.

That makes measuring exactly how much a CEO makes in a given year surprisingly hard to quantify.

Getting technical about executive compensation

The Times published a ranking of the compensation of 200 CEOs of major companies in 2018 based on an analysis by the executive-compensation consulting firm Equilar.

One of the most stunning results was the reported compensation for Musk. According to The Times and Equilar, the Tesla CEO received stock options estimated to be worth nearly $2.3 billion in 2018. Musk's reported compensation was more than 17 times that of the next-highest executive on the list, Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav.

However, after Business Insider highlighted Musk's eye-popping compensation, Tesla reached out to us through a representative and disputed this characterization.

Here's Tesla's statement:

"Elon actually earned $0 in total compensation from Tesla in 2018, and any reporting otherwise is incorrect and misleading. Unlike other CEOs, Elon receives no salary, no cash bonuses, and no equity that simply vests by the passage of time. His only compensation is a completely at-risk performance award that was specifically designed with ambitious milestones, such as doubling Tesla's current market capitalization from approximately $40 billion to $100 billion. As a result, Elon's entire compensation is directly tied to the long-term success of Tesla and its shareholders, and none of the equity from his 2018 performance package has vested."

According to the proxy statement, under the terms of the company's 2018 compensation plan for Musk, the CEO would receive a "10-year maximum term stock option to purchase 20,264,042 shares of Tesla's common stock, divided equally among 12 separate tranches that are each equivalent to 1% of the issued and outstanding shares of Tesla's common stock," that would vest only if the company hit a combination of market-capitalization, revenue, and profitability milestones and Musk remained at the helm.