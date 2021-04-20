Elon Musk said he was a Secret Service 'special agent' when he donated to the Republican Party, an FEC filing shows

Grace Dean
·2 min read
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO. Hannibal Hanschke-Pool/Getty Images

  • Elon Musk said he was a "special agent" when he donated to the Republican Party in January.

  • An FEC filing showed that Musk listed his employer as the US Secret Service.

  • He had previously listed aerospace company SpaceX as his employer on political donations.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Elon Musk has already changed his title at Tesla to Technoking - and now he's claiming to work for the Secret Service.

The tech billionaire donated $990 to the Republican National Committee across January 7 and 8, and listed his job as a "special agent" at the US Secret Service, new Federal Election Commission filings showed.

There is no evidence that Musk has any connection to the US Secret Service.

In donations made between 2018 and 2020, Musk listed his employer as aerospace company SpaceX, apart from one donation where he listed Tesla as his employer. He is the CEO of both companies.

Tesla and SpaceX did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read more: Elon Musk's mastery of memes proves Tesla will never have to pay for traditional marketing

The new FEC filings also showed that Musk listed his residence as Little Elm, a city in the wider Dallas area. Musk has been one of the driving forces behind the tech migration from Silicon Valley to the Lone Star State, and has said that he is trying to form a new city called Starbase at SpaceX's launch facilities in Texas.

Musk has previously given to both Democrats and Republicans. He has donated to the presidential campaigns of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and former President George W. Bush, FEC filings showed.

He also made 14 donations of $2,800 each on November 2 to a range of both Democratic and Republican senators, including Michigan Sen. Gary Peters and Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan.

Read the original article on Business Insider

