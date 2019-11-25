Elon Musk said Tesla's $39,900 Cybertruck is better than Ford's $28,496 F-150 — here's how they stack up

The F-150 has a lower starting price.

The 2020 F-150 starts at $28,496, while the Cybertruck starts at $39,900.

The Cybertruck has a higher maximum payload.

The Cybertruck will be able to carry a maximum payload of 3,500 pounds, Tesla says, while the 2020 F-150 can carry a maximum payload of 3,270 pounds.

The Cybertruck will have more towing capacity.

The Cybertruck will be able to tow over 14,000 pounds, Tesla says, while the 2020 F-150 can tow up to 13,200 pounds.

They can both seat up to six people.

The Cybertruck will have more exterior storage space.

Excluding the cab, the Cybertruck will have 100 cubic feet of storage space, Tesla says, while the 2020 F-150 has up to 77.4 cubic feet of storage space outside the cab.

They have different body materials.