Elon Musk said Tesla's $39,900 Cybertruck is better than Ford's $28,496 F-150 — here's how they stack up

The F-150 has a lower starting price.
Ford
The 2020 F-150 starts at $28,496, while the Cybertruck starts at $39,900.
The Cybertruck has a higher maximum payload.
Tesla
The Cybertruck will be able to carry a maximum payload of 3,500 pounds, Tesla says, while the 2020 F-150 can carry a maximum payload of 3,270 pounds.
The Cybertruck will have more towing capacity.
Tesla
The Cybertruck will be able to tow over 14,000 pounds, Tesla says, while the 2020 F-150 can tow up to 13,200 pounds.
They can both seat up to six people.
Ford
The Cybertruck will have more exterior storage space.
Tesla
Excluding the cab, the Cybertruck will have 100 cubic feet of storage space, Tesla says, while the 2020 F-150 has up to 77.4 cubic feet of storage space outside the cab.
They have different body materials.
Ford
The Cybertruck has a steel body, while the 2020 F-150 has an aluminum-alloy body.
The Cybertruck will have higher ground clearance.
Tesla
The Cybertruck will have up to 16 inches of ground clearance, Tesla says, while the 2020 F-150 has up to 9.4 inches of ground clearance.
The Cybertruck could have better off-roading capabilities.
Tesla
The Cybertruck will have a maximum approach angle (the maximum angle of a ramp that a vehicle can drive up without its front bumper hitting the ramp) of 35 degrees and a maximum departure angle (the maximum angle of a ramp a vehicle can drive down without its rear bumper hitting the ramp) of 28 degrees, Tesla says.
The 2020 F-150 has a maximum approach angle of 25.8 degrees and a maximum departure angle of 27.1 degrees.
- Tesla unveiled its Cybertruck pickup truck on Thursday.
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has compared the Cybertruck to Ford's F-150 pickup.
- While the 2020 F-150 has a lower starting price, Tesla says the Cybertruck will be able to carry and tow more weight.
Tesla unveiled its Cybertruck pickup truck on Thursday, saying production will begin at the end of 2021.
During the reveal event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk compared the Cybertruck to Ford's F-150 pickup multiple times, suggesting that the Cybertruck is more durable and powerful.
Ford plans to release an electric version of the F-150 in the coming years, but it has not disclosed specs for the vehicle, so the 2020 gas-powered F-150 is currently the best point of comparison for the Cybertruck.
Here's how they stack up.
Read the original article on Business Insider