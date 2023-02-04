Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March

A Starship prototype being worked on is pictured at the SpaceX South Texas launch site, in Brownsville, Texas
2
·1 min read

(Reuters) - SpaceX may attempt a Starship rocket system launch in March, its billionaire chief Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.

"If remaining tests go well, we will attempt a Starship launch next month," Musk said, in a response to a user's tweet about Starship.

Musk had in January said that there was a "real shot" at launching Starship in late February, adding that a March launch attempt appears highly likely.

SpaceX, since last year, has been looking to launch its giant Starship into orbit for the first time, a pivotal demonstration flight as it aims to fly NASA astronauts to the moon.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Recommended Stories

  • 8 possible alien 'technosignatures' detected around distant stars in new AI study

    Eight signals from far-off stars probably aren't aliens, but the machine learning method that found them holds promise in the search for real extraterrestrials.

  • Is a Beat in the Offing for Linde (LIN) in Q4 Earnings?

    Higher industrial production in the December quarter is likely to have aided Linde's (LIN) Q4 earnings.

  • Wes Unseld Jr. sees a new level of confidence in Deni Avdija

    Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. joined Sports Junkies to discuss Deni Avidja's impressive play as of late, Avidja's relationship with Kristaps Porzingis, and more.

  • Jury rules Elon Musk is not liable for shareholder losses after 'funding secured' tweets

    A jury found that Elon Musk was not liable for Tesla investors’ losses, following a weeks-long trial in San Francisco.

  • The stratospheric rise of Elon Musk’s SpaceX’s masks growing turbulence for space startups: ‘We’re going to see some of that get wiped out’

    As Musk's SpaceX soars to new heights this year, space startups may struggle to keep the lights on.

  • Navy replaces troubled part on Ford carrier after test cancelation

    Carrier Gerald Ford had to return to port in August when all four of its jet blast deflectors failed due to corroded parts. A new part is now in use.

  • Musk found not liable over 'funding secured' tweet

    STORY: A U.S. jury on Friday (February 3) found Tesla CEO Elon Musk and company were not liable for misleading investors.That's in relation to Musk tweeting in 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take the electric car company private.Tesla shareholders had been claiming billions in damages. Here's one of their lawyers, Adam Apton, after the verdict was read out. “We’re disappointed. We’re examining options, and yeah. Thank you guys.”The plaintiffs claimed Musk had misled them when he tweeted on August 7, 2018, that he was considering taking the company private at $420 per share.That was a premium of about 23% above the previous day's close.He also said he had "funding secured".Later that day Musk, now also Twitter's CEO, had tweeted "investor support is confirmed". Plaintiffs claimed that was a lie.Tesla's stock price soared after the tweets, and then fell again after August 17, as it became clear the buyout would not happen.An economist hired by shareholders had calculated investor losses as high as $12 billion.Lawyers for the investors argued that Musk was not above the law and should be held liable for the tweets.But Musk's lawyer had countered that though the "funding secured" tweet was "technically inaccurate" investors only cared that Musk was considering a buyout."Just because it's a bad tweet doesn't make it fraud," he said during closing arguments.The jury came back with an unanimous verdict in Musk's favour roughly two hours after beginning deliberations.Shareholders of Tesla rose 1.6% in after hours trading following the verdict.Musk was not present in court but tweeted that he was "deeply appreciative" and that the "wisdom of the people had prevailed".

  • Shootings less than 6 months apart leave 5 members of local family dead

    Three members of a local family were killed Friday in what police described as a double-homicide and a suicide. A homicide-suicide in August killed two others.

  • 19 jaw-dropping James Webb Space Telescope images

    From black holes to baby star nurseries, the universe has never looked more beautiful. The cutting-edge, $10 billion&nbsp;James Webb Space Telescope&nbsp;(JWST) shared its debut image with the world on July 12, 2022, peering deeper into the universe than any telescope before it. Since then, JWST has captured the mystery and beauty of the cosmos in image after dazzling image, captivating curious Earthlings everywhere.

  • Weekly Astrology Forecast, February 5-11: Challenging the Limits of Your Thinking

    It's a week of stepping forward into greater alignment with the full Moon culminating in change and Mercury inviting liberation of the mind when it transits into Aquarius. There is healing available as we connect with this full Moon, healing that comes from saying yes to the self, to our inner worth, and releasing anything that does not match up to that worth.

  • Watch: Simulation shows tsunami from dinosaur-killing asteroid that brought 2.5-mile-high waves to Gulf Coast

    Some 66 million years ago, a 6-mile-wide asteroid crashed into Earth near what today is Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, wiping out much of the planet's life.

  • Are quantum computers for real? So far, the uncertainty principle rules the day

    Do full-fledged quantum computers already exist, or will it be a decade before they come into being? Will they have to be the size of a football field? A data center cabinet? A microwave oven? It seems as if the more you talk to computer scientists involved in the quantum computing quest, the less certain the answers become. It’s the flip side of the classic case of Schrödinger’s Cat, which is both dead and alive until you open the box: Quantum computers could be regarded as already alive, or no

  • How the Full Snow Moon on February 5 Will Impact You Astrologically

    The weather outside is frightful, though the full moon in Leo will be anything but.

  • Voyager Space raises $80M as it continues development on private space station, Starlab

    Voyager Space, a company developing a private space station, has raised $80.2 million in new capital. The new funding comes as Voyager continues its development of the station, Starlab, which is no doubt an enormously capital-intensive undertaking. The funding includes participation from NewSpace Capital, Midway Venture Partners and Industrious Ventures, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other documents viewed by TechCrunch.

  • Tricky alien worlds easier to find when humans and machines team up

    A combination of citizen science and machine learning is a promising new technique for astronomers looking for exoplanets.

  • Elon Musk Should Not Be In Charge of the Night Sky

    One of Elon Musk's companies, Starlink, is putting thousands of satellites in space and changing our relationship to the sky

  • Video seems to show Chinese spy balloon over U.S.

    STORY: U.S. officials said on Thursday (February 2) it had by flying over the country for several days, in what would be a brazen act just days ahead of a planned trip to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.Fighter jets were mobilized but military leaders advised President Joe Biden against shooting the balloon out of the sky for fear debris could pose a safety threat, advice Biden accepted, U.S. officials said.The United States took "custody" of the balloon when it entered U.S. airspace and had observed it with piloted U.S. military aircraft, one the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

  • Startups capture CO2 and store it in concrete

    STORY: A California startup that uses rocks to soak up carbon dioxide from the air has teamed up with a Canadian company to mineralize the greenhouse gas in concrete. "Concrete is an amazing way to store CO2 because it mineralizes the CO2, it turns CO2 into a carbonate, into a rock."The technological tie-up is a first of its kindand companies say it could provide a model for fighting climate change.U.N. scientists say that removing billions of tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere will be necessary to limit climate change. To do that, two things are needed. First, capturing CO2 with nature or technology, and second, locking it up for centuries.California-based Heirloom Carbon Technologies and Canada's CarbonCure are doing just that. Heirloom CEO Shashank Samala explains:“Heirloom uses something called limestone to pull carbon out of the atmosphere. // And limestone has this natural ability to pull carbon out of the atmosphere. The problem is it's just slow. So what we do here is just give it more superpowers to make it pull carbon much, much, much faster than it otherwise would. So what you're looking at here is we are taking limestone and spreading them out on trays and vertically stacking those trays and exposing it to the air. As the CO2 is brought in by the air, this limestone pulls up that carbon and sequesters it in the mineral.”Technology company CarbonCure then mixes the captured CO2 with concrete ingredients, turning it into a mineral that strengthens the building material.The process cuts the need for cement — the part of concrete with the biggest carbon footprint.Here's CarbonCure CEO Rob Niven.“So CO2 is actually a very powerful chemical when working with concrete. What you can do is you can actually react it with concrete to create a calcium carbonate nanomaterial. So we're turning CO2, this greenhouse gas, into a solid, a mineral format that can never be released again for thousands and thousands of years. But what's really key here is it also provides a performance benefit for that concrete. It gives it higher strength, which allows concrete producers to be able to optimize their production so they may require less cement. So they're able to gain these cost efficiencies by using CO2 in the right way, that allows them to eliminate that green premium.”But capturing and locking down carbon on a global scale will not be easy.Companies will have to build expensive, massive plants capable of capturing millions or billions of tons a year.The price of carbon also needs to fall. The U.S. government and industry broadly see $100-a-ton carbon dioxide as a reasonable price.Heirloom charges around $1,000 at present.Samala expects to be at $100 by the time his projects are soaking up millions of tons a year.Concrete itself is also controversial.The building material accounts for about 8% of global emissions of CO2. But for now, concrete's ubiquity is attractive, because there are currently few places to securely store carbon dioxide.“Carbon stays in the air for over a thousand years. So we need to find ways to permanently sequester it for thousands of years. There's not that many ways to do it. One is underground storage that we can safely and permanently store CO2 underground. The other is building materials like concrete."“Like many other folks, I want to wake up in the morning and know that we have an exciting future to look forward to, that my kids and grandkids and the future of humanity can look forward to. And, you know, some years ago, I realized that climate change is the biggest existential threat to humanity. And we need to find every which way to play our part in reducing emissions."

  • ‘Disturbing’ amount of plastics, debris found inside dead whale in Hawaii

    Marine debris ingested by a 56-foot-long sperm whale is believed to be contributing cause of the giant sperm whale’s death

  • With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice

    Using a device that might be described as a super-duper cocktail shaker, scientists have fashioned a previously unknown form of ice - one that might exist on our solar system's icy moons - in research that sheds light on water's behavior under extreme conditions. The researchers said they employed a process called ball milling to vigorously shake ordinary ice together with steel balls in a container cooled to minus-328 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-200 degrees Celsius). This yielded what they called "medium-density amorphous ice," or MDA, which looked like a fine white powder.