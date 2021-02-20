Elon Musk Says Bitcoin Prices ‘Seem High’ After Record Week

1 / 4

Elon Musk Says Bitcoin Prices ‘Seem High’ After Record Week

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Liedtka
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin surged to another record high after reaching more than $1 trillion in market value for the first time, leaving some of its biggest backers in a state of wonderment.

In a tweet, Elon Musk said Bitcoin prices “seem high.” The world’s richest person was replying to Peter Schiff -- a crypto skeptic and gold bug -- who said the precious metal is better than Bitcoin and fiat money.

“Money is just data that allows us to avoid the inconvenience of barter,” Musk tweeted. “That data, like all data, is subject to latency & error.” In a following post, he added, “that said, BTC & ETH do seem high lol.”

Musk earlier called Bitcoin a “less dumb” version of cash. The largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 3.4% to a record high of $57,527 on Saturday before paring gains to $56,062 at 10:31 a.m. in New York. It’s surged 56% since the end of January and more than quadrupled last year. For several years after its debut more than a decade ago, Bitcoin traded for just a few cents.

Crypto believers are dueling with skeptics for the dominant narrative around the climb: the former see an asset being embraced for its ability to hedge risks such as inflation, while the latter sense a precarious mania riding atop waves of monetary and fiscal stimulus.

Lutnick, Novogratz

Traditional finance officials who have seen little value in the digital currency see the surge as part of a larger speculative bubble. Howard Lutnick, chief executive officer of Cantor Fitzgerald LP, said the dramatic rise in values of Bitcoin and Tesla Inc. was driven by retail investors in much the same manner that led to last month’s surge in GameStop Corp. shares. Tesla gained more than 700% last year.

“With all due respect: What’s Tesla been? Why was Tesla up?” Lutnick said Friday on Bloomberg TV. “It’s because retail kept buying it. Why is Bitcoin where it is? Because retail keeps buying it. This is just another form of the same thing. GameStop was Bitcoin and Tesla.”

Still, investors haven’t failed to notice the outperformance compared with traditional assets. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index has towered over the returns of stocks, gold, commodities and bonds so far this year.

Advocates such as former hedge fund manger and Galaxy Digital founder Mike Novogratz are seeking to position themselves for even bigger gains.

Galaxy’s trading desk is one of several that are providing Bitcoins for the Purpose Bitcoin ETF, the first ever approved. The Toronto Stock Exchange-listed fund debuted Thursday. CI Global Asset Management filed this week in Canada to offer the CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF. Galaxy Digital will act as the Bitcoin sub-advisor, and execute trades on behalf of the proposed ETF. None have been approved in the U.S.

“Crypto is being institutionalized at an accelerating rate,” Novogratz said in an interview Friday with Bloomberg. “It’s all part of this accelerating evolution of being a store of value.”

Read: Bitcoin Hits $1 Trillion Value as Crypto Jump Tops Other Assets

(Updates with details throughout.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Anthony Scaramucci Believes Bitcoin Price Will Reach $100K 'Before The End 2021'

    SkyBridge Capital Founder told CNBC that the firm’s Bitcoin Fund had done quite well since its launch in December, and he is even more bullish about its performance going forward. What Happened: Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, said he believes the Bitcoin (BTC) price is going to reach $100,000 by the end of the year. In January, SkyBridge Capital announced the launch of the SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund LP to provide mass-affluent investors with an institutional-grade vehicle to gain exposure to Bitcoin. To launch the fund, SkyBridge and its affiliates invested over $25.3 million, with Fidelity serving as its custodian and Ernst & Young committing to audit the fund. “We believe Bitcoin is in its early innings as an exciting new asset class,” stated Scaramucci in the initial press release. On Wednesday, he told Yahoo Finance that the SkyBridge Bitcoin fund is “heading towards $100 million” in assets under management. While Scaramucci started as a Bitcoin skeptic, he went on to embrace the digital currency as an asset class which he now believes has a big future. “I’ve looked at the landscape, and I recognize that there is a spot now for Bitcoin, and I’m trying to encourage my colleagues, I’m trying to encourage investors that have been with SkyBridge for many, many years to think about it that way,” he said. What Else: Aside from SkyBridge’s Bitcoin Fund, the company has reportedly invested over half a billion dollars in Bitcoin across its other investments. According to the SkyBridge CEO, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap has lifted its 'fund-of-funds' performance since the value amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Bitcoin was trading at a new all-time high of $52,891 at press time, up 1.78% in the past 24-hours. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Golem (GLM) Cryptocurrency Surged 102% TodayBitcoin Surges To ,000, Pushes Market Cap To Trillion© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Elon Musk: Bitcoin is 'less dumb' than holding cash

    Musk also defended Tesla’s move to invest by saying Bitcoin is “adventurous enough for an S&P 500 company.”

  • Bitcoin hits $1 trillion market cap, surges to fresh all-time peak

    Bitcoin hit a market capitalization of $1 trillion as it rose to yet another record high on Friday, countering analyst warnings that it is an "economic side show" and a poor hedge against a fall in stock prices. The world's most popular cryptocurrency jumped to an all-time high of $56,399.99, posting a weekly gain of 14%. Bitcoin's gains have been fueled by signs it is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, from Tesla Inc and Mastercard Inc to BNY Mellon.

  • Europe Publishers Turn Up Heat on Facebook After Australia Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- News publishers are lobbying the European Union to copy parts of a proposed law in Australia that would force Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google to pay an agreed price for their content. The publishers want EU lawmakers to force the tech giants into binding arbitration if they can’t agree on payments for snippets of articles shown on the platforms. They want a clause inserted in legislation proposed in December to rein in the big tech firms, known as the Digital Markets Act.The industry sees an opportunity to press its case after Facebook imposed a news sharing blackout in response to Australia’s legislative move in an unprecedented show of strength. Publishers have hemorrhaged advertising revenue to digital platforms for decades.“It has become clear that without the full force of an Australian style approach, gatekeeper tech companies threaten to walk away from negotiations or exit markets entirely,” said Angela Mills Wade, executive director of the European Publishers Council, which represents publishers including Axel Springer and The New York Times. She said the EPC would support European lawmakers seeking to ensure that platforms negotiate in good faith.The EU already agreed a separate copyright law to help publishers seek compensation from the platforms, after years of negotiations involving industry, officials and lawmakers. Andreas Schwab, the lead lawmaker in charge of the DMA, said the copyright law protects people’s ability to share content while supporting quality journalism online.For some publishers, the rules still don’t go far enough. France is one of the only countries so far to apply the copyright law, but its competition authority had to step in last year to force Google to pay for displaying news.When France rolled out the law, Google started showing stripped-down French news search results that didn’t include previews of the articles. The search giant eventually reached a deal in January with a French publishers’ union that it will negotiate individual license agreements.The tech giants are still finding ways to “wriggle out” of their obligations to publishers even with the EU copyright rules in place, said Wout van Wijk, executive director of News Media Europe, an umbrella organization representing national publisher associations.“We would welcome a clause that mandates binding arbitration,” he said.Regulatory AssaultFacebook said Australia’s proposal of compulsory arbitration sets a precedent where a government gets to decide who enters into content agreements and “how much the party that already receives value from the free service gets paid,” according to a blog post.Google has also threatened to shut its search engine in Australia if the proposal becomes law, in particular because the rules would cover hyperlinks to news articles, and not just the fragments of stories, as is the case in Europe.The company is hoping recent deals it’s struck with some news organizations will be enough to head off a fresh regulatory assault in Europe and elsewhere. As part of its product called Google News Showcase, the search giant has started paying select media outlets, including those in Germany, the U.K., Australia and Argentina, to display articles on its news app and has set aside $1 billion to cover the program’s first three years.It’s far from certain whether a binding arbitration clause pushed for by publishers would end up in EU law as part of the new Digital Markets Act. The European Parliament would need to agree on that amendment before entering into negotiations with the commission and member states where further changes are likely.A commission spokesperson said the Digital Markets Act wasn’t “intended to be an enforcement tool for other pieces of EU legislation,” adding it was important to focus on rapidly implementing the copyright rules “before considering launching any possible future legislative action.”The copyright law grants publishers the right to seek compensation from online services that display fragments of their articles, without demanding arbitration if the two sides fail to agree a price. Publishers have to take the platforms to court if they don’t agree. European member states have until June 7 to write the copyright rules into their national laws.The law was a compromise that sought to avoid creating rules that would lead platforms to withdraw their services, as was the case in Spain, according to Julia Reda, a free-speech activist and former member of the European Parliament who was heavily involved in the copyright legislation. Google shut its news service in Spain in 2014 after the country passed a law requiring Spanish publications to charge aggregators for displaying excerpts of stories, whether publishers want to or not.“The lesson to be learned is that it is best to strive to reach amicable agreements,” said Ian Murray, executive director of the Society of Editors, which represents British journalists. “In the end, news providers here in the U.K., as elsewhere, just want a fair deal for their content.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street closes flat as cyclicals shine, big tech falls

    Stocks on Wall Street closed near break-even on Friday as investors sold technology shares that have rallied through the pandemic and rotated into cyclical stocks set to benefit from pent-up demand once the coronavirus pandemic is subdued. Industrials led rising sectors in the S&P 500, spurred by a 9.9% surge in Deere & Co and Caterpillar's 5.0% gain to an all-time peak of $211.40 a share. The S&P 1500 airlines index jumped 3.5%, with post-pandemic travel in focus.

  • The Reject Shop (ASX:TRS) Share Price Has Gained 73% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

    If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right...

  • Barclays ‘Best Year’, French Struggles Highlight European Banking Split

    (Bloomberg) -- After years in the doldrums, Europe’s investment banks had their moment in the sun in 2020. Some seized it and some botched it.For traders at Barclays Plc, the volatility in the markets brought on by the pandemic delivered their “best year ever,” while three of France’s biggest banks were hit hard, highlighting the split in how investment banks in Europe were able to ride the wildest trading year in a decade.“2020 was genuinely a game of two halves, with huge fixed-income beats in the first half as equities languished and the French suffered with derivative losses, and then equities and banking fees staged a strong recovery in the second half,” said Jonathan Tyce, a senior European banking analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Barclays had a great year.”The uneven performance means the debate on how much lenders should focus on investment banking operations will continue, with the focus now on how trading units will fare in 2021. While many of Europe’s investment banking units thrived on the volatility-driven business, the post-pandemic era could change that, said Tyce.“The pace of trading normalization and increasing competition from the U.S. could render it a distant memory very quickly,” he said.Barclays on Thursday reported fourth-quarter trading revenue that surpassed analysts’ estimates, helping it outpace larger Wall Street rivals with a 45% surge in markets income for the year. Revenue at the London-based bank’s key fixed-income trading division soared 53% to 5.1 billion pounds ($7.2 billion) last year, the most that unit has reported since 2012. The smaller stocks-trading business climbed 31%.“We gained market share across almost all the asset classes,” Barclays Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “We’ve invested in our investment bank for the last five years and I think last year started to pay real dividends and allowed us to be profitable every quarter.”Also on Thursday, Credit Suisse Group AG’s securities unit reported a mixed fourth-quarter. But a rise in advisory fees, as clients tapped surging capital markets for cash, helped overall investment banking revenues increase by about a fifth year-on-year.Earlier in the month, Deutsche Bank AG said an increase in fixed-income trading helped lift the troubled Frankfurt-based lender to its first annual net profit since 2014. The investment bank at UBS Group AG recorded its best performance since 2012 as trading revenue surged 33%.These performances have strengthened the hands of executives like Staley who’ve spent years calling for maintaining significant -- and costly -- investment banking operations and competing against Wall Street’s biggest firms.In 2020, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. reeled in more than $100 billion in combined trading revenue, the first time that’s happened since the European sovereign debt crisis in 2012.Critics of the European investment banking push point to its pitfalls, particularly in France.French banks BNP Paribas SA, Societe Generale SA and Natixis SA saw some 2.5 billion euros ($3.02 billion) in combined revenue from equities trading erased in 2020, even as investors across the globe rushed to bet on gyrating stock markets by buying shares and derivatives.The Paris-based firms had embraced structured products, a complex variation of equities trading, that blew up when corporations began canceling their dividends early in the year. And while BNP offset the losses with gains from fixed-income trading, Naxitis posted a decline there as well.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cruz Returns to Texas Facing Criticism After Cancun Trip

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Ted Cruz returned to Texas after coming under harsh criticism for flying to Cancun, Mexico, with his family while the state he represents is dealing with widespread power outages in the wake of a historic winter storm.In a video of an exchange with reporters after his return, he said that the trip was “obviously a mistake. In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it.”He added the impetus for the trip was because his children were cold. “I was trying to be a dad. And all of us have made decisions, when you’ve got two girls who’ve been cold for two days and haven’t had heat or power and they’re saying, ‘Hey look, we don’t have school, why don’t we go, let’s get out of here,’ I think there are a lot of parents that’d be like, all right, if I can do this, great.’”Cruz, in the video posted on Twitter by a Washington Post video editor, said he started second guessing his decision to leave Texas once he got on the plane.In a statement earlier in the day, he asserted that “my staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas.”The statement came several hours after pictures of Cruz at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport circulated on social media, and after the Houston police confirmed that his staff had asked for the department’s help for his departure on Wednesday.“A member of his staff reached out to the police department asking for assistance yesterday regarding his arrival at Terminal A,” Houston Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva said.The trip triggered outrage and criticism from Democrats as about 500,000 homes and businesses in Texas remained without electricity Thursday morning after a severe winter storm pummeled the state for days. That’s down from more than 3 million on Wednesday.More than 7 million Texans are under orders to boil water after power failures robbed utilities of the ability to keep pumping, which allowed pressure to drop to levels at which bacteria could proliferate. The bitter cold burst pipes in houses built for 100-degree summers, and temperatures aren’t expected to get much above freezing until Saturday for most of the state.The Senate has been in recess since Saturday when Cruz was among those who voted to acquit former President Donald Trump of the impeachment charge of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.Cruz has been an outspoken defender of the former president, even though the two clashed during the 2016 presidential campaign when they were both seeking the Republican nomination. Cruz, who would be up for re-election in 2024, is one of several GOP senators weighing a bid for the Republican presidential nomination that year.The Democratic Party of Texas called on Cruz to resign Thursday for leaving his constituents in the middle of a disaster.“Ted Cruz jetting off to Mexico while Texans remain dying in the cold isn’t surprising but it is deeply disturbing and disappointing,” state party chair Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement.Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, who was Housing and Urban Development secretary in the Obama administration, said in a tweet that members of Congress “play a critical role connecting their constituents to emergency services and assistance. @tedcruz should be on the phone with federal agencies, not on a trip to Mexico.”Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, said “it’s certainly much warmer where he’s going,” when asked about Cruz’s travel during a media briefing on the city’s winter-storm response on Thursday.Cruz has been critical of Democratic leaders who haven’t followed their own guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus. In December he tweeted criticism of Austin Mayor Steve Adler for telling the city’s residents to stay home while he was on vacation.As part of the national response to the deadly winter storm, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Texas and other states that have been affected.At the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is focused on working with state officials in addressing the crisis “and we expect that would be the focus of anyone in the state or surrounding states, who was elected to represent them.”Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, said Wednesday he was restricting out-of-state sales of gas through Feb. 21 to ensure in-state power generators had ample supplies. Less than 24 hours later, Texas’s top energy regulator told gas producers to offer supplies for sale in-state before shipping it elsewhere, citing the governor’s mandate.“We will continue to exhaust all available methods to restore power for Texans and ensure that our communities can recover,” Abbott said.The White House said in a statement Thursday night that Biden and Abbott had spoken by telephone and the president “reiterated that the federal government will continue to work hand-in-hand with state and local authorities in Texas to bring relief and address the critical needs of the families affected.” (Updates with White House statement, in final paragraph. A previous version corrected the spelling of San Antonio in the 13th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • When a busy H-E-B lost power, store told Texans gathering supplies to 'go ahead' without paying

    “All of the sudden the power goes out, and you hear curse words and people sighing,” a customer says.

  • Stimulus Update: 4 Things That Could Prevent You From Receiving Another Direct Stimulus Payment

    Congress has yet to put the finishing touches on a third direct stimulus payment to the American public, but enough details have leaked to give us a fair idea of what we can expect this time around. Take a quick look at these four issues that could prevent you from receiving a direct payment and decide what you want to do about anything standing in your way. If you haven't filed your 2020 tax return yet, the only address the IRS has for you is the one listed on your 2019 return.

  • Lawyer: Kardashian-West divorce should be 'amicable and fair' — for the sake of a $2.1B fortune

    A divorce lawyer explains how Kim and Kanye need a clean break to divide the assets they accumulated during a 7-year union.

  • When the next stimulus checks go out, how much will you get?

    The IRS will follow a formula that's detailed in a House bill unveiled on Friday.

  • The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Has Competition in the Race to Treat New Strains

    You might have thought the coronavirus vaccine race ended when Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) crossed the finish line first in December. Variants from Brazil, the U.K., and South Africa worry the scientific community (and the rest of us) the most at the moment. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) highlighted exactly how its investigational vaccine performed against those new strains in its phase 3 trial.

  • Are You Eligible for a Third Stimulus Check – and If So, When Will You Get Yours?

    Congress has a few variables to play with when deciding on the next round of stimulus checks. The $1,400 amount seems to be settled, so the next question is, who is eligible to receive it? In addition...

  • This man used his 2021 Ford F-150 to heat his house during Texas winter storm blackout

    A retired refinery worker in Texas used his 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid pickup to power his home during the state's winter storm blackout.

  • 10 Reasons I'll Never Buy Bitcoin

    Emotional investing and technical analysis are the only driving forces behind this unsustainable rally.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    Income from dividends can be an important part of a retirement plan. These companies will keep on giving.

  • Here's why gas prices are rising — and how high they're likely to go

    Prices are already the highest since the pre-pandemic days — and they're likely to spike.

  • WhatsApp’s Jan Koum Pays $87 Million for the Malibu House Next Door

    In recent years, WhatsApp founder Jan Koum has become widely known for two things: his love of rare Porsches and his collection of $100+ million homes, the latter of which has been assembled over the past few years. Besides his $100 million main estate up north in Atherton, Calif. — where he’s got an outrageous […]

  • The 5 Most Popular Penny Stocks on Robinhood

    As of Monday, Feb. 15, the following five penny stocks were the most held on its platform. More investors have chosen to put money into Sundial than into great companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Walt Disney.