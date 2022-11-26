Elon Musk Says He’d Back DeSantis in 2024 Presidential Race

Asked on Twitter Friday night if he would support Florida governor Ron DeSantis (R.) in the 2024 presidential election, Elon Musk responded, “Yes.”

“My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far,” Musk said on Twitter.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

Earlier this month, Musk urged his 110+ million Twitter followers to vote Republican in crucial midterm elections. “To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” he tweeted.

Musk’s tweets in support of DeSantis were a response to conservative comedian Tim Young highlighting the fact that former president Donald Trump had yet to return to the platform despite Musk’s efforts to reinstate him.

“I’m fine with Trump not tweeting,” Musk responded on Twitter. “The important thing is that Twitter corrected a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service. Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America,” Musk added.

Musk’s backing of DeSantis comes after the Florida governor exceeded expectations on Election Day, beating his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, by nearly 20 percentage points all while attracting record levels of Latino voters.

