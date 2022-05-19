Elon Musk says Democrats have 'become the party of division and hate,' repeats claim that he'll now vote Republican

Elon Musk said on Twitter that he will vote Republican while slamming the Democratic Party. Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Elon Musk tweeted this week that he "can no longer support" the Democratic Party.

Musk tweeted that he voted Democrat in the past "because they were (mostly) the kindness party."

He then bashed the Democrats, calling them "the party of division and hate."

Elon Musk posted a tweet on Wednesday vowing to vote Republican while hitting out at the Democratic Party.

"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party," Musk wrote.

He then bashed the Democratic Party, writing: "But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican."

"Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold," Musk wrote, adding a popcorn emoji to his tweet.

The tweet was welcomed by Republican lawmakers like Lauren Boebert, who responded to Musk with a tweet saying: "Welcome to the right side, Elon!"

Musk, who has often been described as a libertarian, previously hinted that his politics were more conservative than one would think.

In April, the billionaire tweeted an image of sliding scales showing where he's stood on the political spectrum from 2008 to 2021. The post appeared to imply that Musk's political stance was once considered fairly liberal but is now seen as conservative.

Musk's resolution to vote Republican also comes the same week that he was heard at a conference saying that he plans to vote Republican in the next election cycle.

"I would classify myself as a moderate, neither Republican nor Democrat." Musk said at the conference on Monday.

"I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically. Like I'm not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear," he added. "Now this election I will."

