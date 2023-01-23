Elon Musk says he dislikes how 'most alcohol' tastes and makes him feel, but is partial to 'red wine in a fine glass' or a Scotch on the rocks

Elon Musk drinks from a wine glass at the World Cup Final in Qatar. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday night that he doesn't like 'most alcohol,' but is partial to a red wine.

Although the billionaire has previously said his favorite alcoholic drink is whiskey.

But neither compares to Musk's love for Diet Coke, which has seen him drink up to eight cans a day.

"I don't like the taste or effects of most alcohol," Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday night. "But there is something quite beautiful about red wine in a fine glass."

The world's second-richest person was responding to a podcaster who tweeted: "Once you realize alcohol is a scam, everything changes."

While Musk has made clear his favorite beverage of choice is caffeine-free Diet Coke, he's also spoken about his preferred drinks in the past.

Musk was snapped drinking from a wine glass while at the World Cup Final in Qatar last December. At the game, he sat next to the CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority, one of Twitter's biggest investors. Soon after the game, Musk tweeted a poll about stepping down as the head of Twitter.

In 2017, Musk tweeted: "A little red wine, vintage record, some Ambien... and magic!" And a couple months later, he described drinking wine from a mason jar at a friend's party.

Although, in a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" session in 2014, Musk said his favorite alcoholic drink was whiskey. That was still true as recently as August of last year, when he gave the same answer to a Dogecoin investor on Twitter.

When one fan responded to his latest tweet: "What about a scotch on the rocks?" the Twitter CEO added "that too."

Musk also enjoyed a tipple of the liquor when he appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience in 2018 – but it was a marijuana joint which took the headlines back then.

Neither wine nor whisky compares to the billionaire's penchant for Diet Coke. In a 2007 interview with Inc magazine, Musk said he had to cut back after drinking eight cans a day, as well as several coffees. "I got so freaking jacked that I seriously started to feel like I was losing my peripheral vision," he said.

Musk has since switched to the caffeine-free version, posting a bizarre photo last year of his bedside table which included empty Coke cans, as well as a pair of guns.

Read the original article on Business Insider