Elon Musk says he's happy to share Tesla's driverless technology with other carmakers after General Motors' CEO says electric cars won't be profitable for years

Elon Musk. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Elon Musk said he's happy to share Tesla's driverless technology with other carmakers.

The billionaire was responding to General Motors' CEO who said EV's won't be profitable until the next decade.

"Tesla aspires to be as helpful as possible to other car companies," Musk said in a tweet.

Elon Musk is willing to share Tesla's Autopilot or Full Self-Driving technology with other carmakers in a bid to be "as helpful as possible."

The billionaire Tesla chief was responding to General Motors' CEO Mary Barra, who said electric cars priced in the $30,000 to $40,000 range won't be profitable until the end of the decade, according to Electrek.

"Tesla aspires to be as helpful as possible to other car companies. We made all our patents freely available several years ago," Musk said in a Monday tweet.

"Now, we are enabling other companies to use our Supercharger network. Also happy to license Autopilot/FSD or other Tesla technology," he added.

Tesla's driverless technology has distinguished the carmaker from its competitors in the industry. But top voices including the US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has warned that Tesla's Autopilot system was a cause for for concern.

Tesla has held a lead in the electric-vehicle market, partly by igniting a price war earlier this year. The US automaker cut its prices of its Model 3 and Model Y by up to 20% in January in order to spur demand for its vehicles in an environment of high US inflation and interest rates.

The carmaker's shares have soared nearly 101% so far this year, trading at $217.61 at last close on Monday. The stock rally comes on the heels of vehicle price cuts and investor hopes that the Federal Reserve will ease up on its aggressive interest-rate policy as consumer price pressures cool.

