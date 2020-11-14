    Advertisement

    Elon Musk says he likely has 'moderate case of COVID'

    Gary Anglebrandt

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk says he "most likely" has COVID-19.

    What Happened: Musk on Saturday tweeted that he has cold-like symptoms, leading him to believe it probably is COVID-19. He described it as a "moderate case."

    Criticism of Testing: This follows his calling out tests as "bogus" after testing positive in two tests and negative in two others. He said Friday that the rapid antigen tests came from Becton Dickinson and Co. (NYSE: BDX). 

    Benzinga's Take: Musk has weathered stressful challenges before, many of them arguably more daunting than this. As a high-flying executive with access to top-notch health care, he'll almost certainly be back to work in top form very quickly.

