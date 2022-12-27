Elon Musk says nearly 100 Starlinks active in Iran amid protests, censorship

Elon Musk said Monday that nearly 100 of SpaceX's Starlink terminals are active in Iran, which has experienced intermittent internet disruptions and social media censorship in recent months during mass protests.

Starlink works by connecting satellites in low-earth orbit with user terminals on the ground.

Musk originally said in September that he would seek exemptions from sanctions on Iran so that Starlink could operate in the country.

A Starlink terminal, which connects with satellites in low-earth orbit.

The move came after protests broke out over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in the custody of Iran's so-called morality police.

Internet connectivity has been disrupted in the last few months, most recently around the city of Sanandaj in the east Kurdistan Province on Dec. 20, according to the internet monitor NetBlocks.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a payload of 53 Starlink satellites lifts off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 21, 2022.

Aside from disruptions to internet service, Iran has also placed tight restrictions on social media and other content throughout the country.

SpaceX sent thousands of Starlink terminals to Ukraine earlier this year after Russia invaded and throttled internet service in the country.