Elon Musk Says He Plans to Vote Republican in Next Election

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently announced he plans on voting Republican in “this election,” possibly for the first time.

“I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically. Like I’m not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear,” Musk said on the All-In Summit podcast on Monday. “Now this election I will.”

Musk, who is the richest man in the world and the potential new owner of Twitter, did not clarify whether he intended to vote Republican in the upcoming midterm elections, the 2024 presidential election, or both.

The Tesla CEO was critical of President Biden during his interview, claiming that “the real president is whoever controls the teleprompter.”

“This administration doesn’t seem to get a lot done,” Musk added. “The Trump administration, leaving Trump aside, there were a lot of people in the administration who were effective at getting things done.”

He also said the Democratic Party is “overly controlled by the unions and by the trial lawyers, particularly class-action lawyers.”

“To be fair, on the Republican side – if you [ask] why is something not ideal happening, it’s because of corporate evil and religious zealotry,” he added.

Musk told the podcast he is not “right-wing” and considers himself a “moderate.”

The interview comes one month after Musk shared a meme on Twitter showing how liberals have become more radical over the last decade. The meme depicted a leftward shift that has left behind those like Musk who once identified as liberal but now sit to the right-of-center on the political spectrum because their views have not changed, while progressives have shifted far-left.

Musk is poised to take over Twitter after making a $44 billion bid to buy the social-media company, though he suggested recently that the deal “cannot move forward” until the platform can prove no more than 5 percent of its users are fake.

Story continues

If he does complete the deal, he plans to change Twitter’s content-moderation policy, which he has said shows a “very far-left bias.” He says it would be a “moderate wing takeover,” rather than the “right-wing takeover as people on the left may fear.”

More from National Review