Elon Musk says SpaceX’s Starlink satellites active over Ukraine after request from officials

Elon Musk said Saturday SpaceX's Starlink satellites had been activated in Ukraine, with more terminals en route.

Driving the news: Ukrainian officials requested Musk's help with his company's commercial internet network after Russia's unprovoked military invasion left parts of the country offline.

Ukrainian First Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted to Musk Saturday, " while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand."

Musk responded to Federov, who's also digital transformation minister, "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route."

What to watch: Users on the ground in Ukraine won't be able to access Starlink's signal without their own special receivers — the "terminals" Musk referred to in his tweet. Key questions are how many of those Starlink can make available and whether the company can deliver them where they're needed.

