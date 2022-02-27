Elon Musk says SpaceX’s Starlink satellites active over Ukraine after request from officials

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Axios
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

Elon Musk said Saturday SpaceX's Starlink satellites had been activated in Ukraine, with more terminals en route.

Driving the news: Ukrainian officials requested Musk's help with his company's commercial internet network after Russia's unprovoked military invasion left parts of the country offline.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Ukrainian First Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted to Musk Saturday, " while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand."

  • Musk responded to Federov, who's also digital transformation minister, "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route."

What to watch: Users on the ground in Ukraine won't be able to access Starlink's signal without their own special receivers — the "terminals" Musk referred to in his tweet. Key questions are how many of those Starlink can make available and whether the company can deliver them where they're needed.

Go deeper: The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Makes an Important Gesture Toward Ukraine

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine puts tech giants in an untenable situation. Elon Musk, the CEO of high-end electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla , and incidentally the richest man in the world, finds himself in a delicate position. "@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars - Russia try to occupy Ukraine!

  • Musk says Starlink active in Ukraine as Russian invasion disrupts internet

    SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk said on Saturday that the company's Starlink satellite broadband service is available in Ukraine and SpaceX is sending more terminals to the country, whose internet has been disrupted due to the Russian invasion. He was responding to a tweet by a Ukraine government official who asked Musk to provide the embattled country with Starlink stations. “@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine!

  • Trump condemns Russia invasion, says he prays for Ukrainian people

    Former President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said he was praying for Ukrainians, marking a sharp shift of tone from earlier this week when he praised Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump delivered his remarks at the CPAC conservative gathering in Florida a few hours after the United States and allies announced sweeping new sanctions that would kick some Russian banks off the main global payments systems and limit the ability of Russia's central bank to support the rouble. Earlier this week, Trump irked some Republican party members by describing Putin's actions in Ukraine, where cities have been pounded by Russian artillery and cruise missiles, as "genius" and "pretty savvy."

  • Massive explosions light up Kyiv sky as Russian forces assault capital

    Russia began a massive assault on Kyiv around midnight local time on Saturday, as Ukrainian forces to retain control of the capital on the third day of Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion.The latest: Ukrainian authorities confirmed that Russian missile strikes hit an oil depot south of Kyiv, causing a massive fire and lighting up the sky in a pulsating orange hue.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeUkraine also confirmed that Russi

  • Investors brace for volatility as West moves to cut Russia off from SWIFT

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Investors were preparing on Saturday for more wild gyrations in asset prices after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT international payments system. New measures announced by the United States, Britain, Europe and Canada also include restrictions on the Russian central bank's international reserves. Investors have feared Russia would get kicked off SWIFT, the world's main international payments network, as this would disrupt global trade and hurt Western interests as well as hit Russia.

  • What is SWIFT? How could banning Russia from the banking system impact the country?

    What is SWIFT? Here's what you need to know about why Russia could be removed from the banking system.

  • UN Security Council to hold Sunday vote on rare emergency session over Ukraine

    The United Nations Security Council will vote on Sunday afternoon to convene a special session of the UN General Assembly to debate Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: This would only be the 11th time since 1950 that the General Assembly convened such an emergency session.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The procedural vote, which only requires a nine-member majority to pass, is expected to advance since Russia can't exercise its veto power.Eigh

  • Ukrainians brace themselves as Russian invasion continues

    On the third day of the Russian attacks on Ukraine, on-the-ground footage shows daily life turned upside down by violence. As the Ukrainian military and volunteers fight to slow Russian forces, civilians scramble for shelter, finding less and less safe ground as the conflict continues.

  • Live updates on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Follow for the latest Tweets on the situation in Ukraine.

  • Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

    Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Czech President Milos Zeman and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, both historically

  • World Cup skiing farce as only Russian athletes compete amid mass boycott over Ukraine

    World Cup skiing events scheduled to take place in Russia have been cancelled following the invasion of Ukraine - but only after farcical scenes which saw solely Russian athletes compete on Friday amid a boycott by other nations, including Great Britain.

  • Here's What You Can Do to Help People in Ukraine Right Now

    As destruction worsens and casualties mount during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, people all over the world are looking for ways to help. Most large international aid organizations, including UNICEF, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the International Committee of the Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders, and the International Rescue Committee, are currently working in Ukraine and neighboring countries, where a growing number of displaced people are fleeing. Voices of Children is a Ukraine-based aid organization that provides psychological support to children who have witnessed war.

  • Biden selects Ketanji Brown Jackson for High court

    President Joe Biden is nominating federal appeals court judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court. (Feb. 22)

  • China's Xi, in message to North Korea's Kim, vows cooperation under 'new situation'

    Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the significance of cooperation between the two countries, North Korea's state media KCNA reported on Saturday.

  • French foreign minister meets exiled Belarus opposition leader in Paris

    Belarus's exiled opposition leader meets in Paris with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. Considered by the West as the real winner of the August 2020 election against the outgoing head of state Alexander Lukashenko, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya accuses the latter of "high treason" for having "helped" Putin's Russia to launch its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Cashing out of the theme park experience

    Cash payment for tickets, you see, is also a no-no.

  • How the supply chain crisis ends

    The "everything shortage," born of the COVID calamity, likely will require another huge disruption before we get back to normal.Why it matters: Product shortages, delays and corresponding price spikes have become a fact of life in America since the pandemic started. To end it, either demand has to go down — which could be rough — or supply has to go up, which means we'd have to wait it out.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The complexity of the crisis mea

  • Cybertruck outfitter to open R&D office in Austin

    A radical update to the truck deserves a radical update to the camper. That's where Stream It Inc. comes in. It makes a high-tech camper topper for the forthcoming Tesla Cybertruck, and it has relocated its research and development facility from Las Vegas to Austin. Expect hiring soon.

  • Winter is back and NY could get a foot of snow Friday. See estimated inch counts

    The warm temeratures were short-lived and a snow storm will move through the state Thursday and Friday.

  • Ukrainian soldier livestreamed from Snake Island during heroic stand against Russia

    The island sits 30 miles off the coast of Ukraine and is only 0.1 square mile in area, but it connects a few cities to a major trading lane.