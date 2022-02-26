Elon Musk says SpaceX’s Starlink satellites active over Ukraine after request from embattled country’s leaders

Graeme Massie
·1 min read
Elon Musk
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur
Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk says SpaceX’s Starlink satellites are now active over Ukraine after a request from the embattled country’s leadership to replace internet services destroyed by the Russian attack.

Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion has left parts of the country without internet, while SpaceX has launched thousands of communications satellites to bring broadband to hard to reach areas of the world.

“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route,” the entrepreneur tweeted on Saturday.

The move came after Ukraine’s vice prime minister urged Mr Musk to help them out, as the SpaceX system does not require any fiber-optic cables.

Users on the ground access the broadband signals beamed back to earth using a kit sold by SpaceX.

“@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand,” Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted.

SpaceX has launched more than 2,000 Starlink satellites into orbit since 2018, and plans to eventually have as many as 12,000 as part of its high-speed internet network.

