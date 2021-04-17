Elon Musk says Starlink should be 'fully mobile' by the end of 2021, allowing customers to use it at any address or in moving vehicles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zahra Tayeb
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AP20352554311566
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. AP

  • Elon Musk said SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service should be "fully mobile" this year.

  • This would let Starlink customers use it at different addresses and in moving vehicles.

  • Musk also said Friday that Starlink could exit its beta as early as this summer.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Elon Musk said on Friday that SpaceX's satellite internet service, Starlink, should be "fully mobile" by the end of the year, meaning customers could use it in moving vehicles or at different addresses.

Musk also tweeted that Starlink would "probably" exit its beta "this summer." More than 10,000 people have signed up to Starlink since its "Better Than Nothing Beta" launched in October 2020.

During beta, customers cannot move their hardware from address to address - they can only use it where they registered it.

In March, Musk filed a request to the Federal Communications Commission for Starlink to go mobile, which would allow customers to operate the internet service in ships, planes, RVs, and trucks - but not Tesla cars, which aren't big enough to carry the Starlink terminal.

In the request, David Goldman, SpaceX's director of satellite policy, said the expansion "would serve the public interest" and "allow operators and passengers to access services that enable increased productivity."

Musk also tweeted Friday that Starlink's "service uptime, bandwidth & latency are improving rapidly." In February, Musk promised that Starlink internet speeds would double and latency would drop by the end of 2021. Insider previously reported that Starlink subscribers were getting faster internet than SpaceX said they should expect.

Even in freezing temperatures, high winds, and snow, Starlink has hit speeds of 175 Mbps, users told Insider.

SpaceX has already launched 1,300 Starlink satellites into orbit, and eventually wants up to 42,000 enveloping the Earth.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • The breakout star of March Madness reminded everyone how to pronounce her name with a funny backdrop during the WNBA Draft

    Aari McDonald became the third overall pick in the WNBA Draft just weeks after leading Arizona on a surprise run to the national championship game.

  • Kevin Durant FaceTimed a top WNBA draft prospect ahead of her big moment as the No. 1 overall pick

    Charli Collier - who went to the Dallas Wings with the No. 1 overall pick - spoke with fellow Texas Longhorns alum Kevin Durant before the WNBA Draft.

  • Clubhouse is being valued at $4 billion in new fundraising round led by Andreessen Horowitz, reports say

    New investors Tiger Global and DST Global have joined a funding round for the audio platform Clubhouse.

  • A March Madness star was sure she knew which WNBA team would draft her, and she made sure to tell her new coach when he proved her right

    "After the first round, I said 'I'm going to Connecticut,'" DiJonai Harrington told Sun coach Curt Miller. "I was like 'I'm going there - I know it.'"

  • 'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion moon lander contract

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -NASA awarded billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's space company SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to bring astronauts to the moon as early as 2024, the agency said on Friday, picking it over Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics Inc. Bezos and Musk - the world's first and third richest people respectively, according to Forbes - were competing to lead humankind's return to the moon for the first time sine 1972. Musk's SpaceX bid alone while Amazon.com founder Bezos's Blue Origin partnered with Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp and Draper.

  • How the Kremlin provides a safe harbor for ransomware

    A global epidemic of digital extortion known as ransomware is crippling local governments, hospitals, school districts and businesses by scrambling their data files until they pay up. Law enforcement has been largely powerless to stop it. One big reason: Ransomware rackets are dominated by Russian-speaking cybercriminals who are shielded — and sometimes employed — by Russian intelligence agencies, according to security researchers, U.S. law enforcement, and now the Biden administration.

  • FedEx to 'reevaluate' its policy requiring employees to lock up phones during shifts following Thursday's shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis

    FedEx employees can't access their cellphones while working, which made it harder for family members to find out whether their loved ones were safe.

  • Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $29 at Amazon for 2 more days

    Have you ever heard of Depstech's wireless borescope cameras? Probably not. But rest assured that once you try one out, you'll love it and you'll wonder where it has been all your life. These awesome little gadgets basically let your smartphone see inside almost anything. They're best-sellers among BGR Deals readers pretty much every single time they go on sale with any discounts, and right now multiple models are on sale either at all-time low prices or close to them. Each different model offers great features and nifty add-ons, and you can snake them inside practically anything to see where no other camera can. This week, Amazon is offering fantastic deals on three different models that have been quite popular with our readers in the past. Wondering how good this week's deals are? Well, prices start at just $28.85 for the #1 best-selling Depstech WF010 Borescope. That's within a few cents of this borescope's all-time low price, so it's definitely a deal you won't want to miss. The Depstech WF010 Borescope is a wildly popular "snake camera" that connects wirelessly to your iPhone or Android handset so it can see inside just about anything. Simply snake the semi-rigid tube into any tight space and the WF010 beams video back to your phone. You can record that video feed or capture photos if you want, and you can even use attachments like a little hook to help fish jewelry or keys out of tight spaces. This is definitely an awesome accessory to have on hand and it was a best-seller ahead of the holidays last year when the price dropped to just $28.79 for Black Friday. Now, you can get this perennial best-selling for just 6¢ more than it cost ahead of the holidays last year. On top of that, there are also two other Depstech borescope deals running right now at Amazon. The first one is on a different type of setup. Instead of connecting wirelessly to your smartphone, this model has its own displays built right in. The $100 Depstech DS450 Borescope is down to just $69.99 when you clip the 30% coupon on the Amazon page, and it's the most popular model among our readers who choose a borescope with an integrated display. And finally, if you still want to use your phone instead of an integrated display but you also want a big upgrade from the entry-level WF010 model, the Depstech WF028 Borescope that normally sells for $50 is down to $39.99 right now. All three of these hot sales are set to end on April 18, but sometimes these popular bargains sell out ahead of schedule. In other words... hurry or you might miss out! Depstech WF020 Borescope - $28.85 (reg. $37) This wireless WiFi endoscope can work with Android 5.0+ smartphone and iPhone with iOS 9+ system. Armed with 11.5ft bendable semi-rigid Snake cable can extend to all corner of your house. Perfect for iPhone users who want to do inspection work. WiFi Connection, Easy to Use: Download and install the compatible app on your device. No need extra adapter or cable, just connect with your smartphone via WiFi. Then start the App to begin your inspection. HD Inspection Camera: 2.0MP borescope offers you a wonderful experience of capturing a clear close range HD video in AVI format and image in JPG format with adjustable resolutions 640x480, 1280 x 720, 1600 x1200 and 1920 x 1080. Depstech WF028 Borescope - $39.99 (reg. $50) Revolutionary HD 5.0MP Endoscope Sees through Everywhere: high-efficient third-generation chip, 2592x1944 resolution, copper core for semi-ridged cable, DEPSTECH superb 8.5mm WiFi borescope envisions the hard-to-reach places exquisite clearly. Bluart & Camtele, Newest Top Technologies for Inspection Camera: Adjustable 6 LED lights with Bluart tech, illuminate the darkness and reduce the overexposure, capturing pictures and videos more sharply in the best optical condition. Camtele expands the usual focal distance from 3 inches to 16 inches, larger observation scope generated, less inconvenience during the use. 2200 mAh Battery, longer Using Time: larger battery capacity for the WiFi box, the time for inspection will be prolonged. For our customer’s better experience, we especially design the power module reaching 2200 mAh, reducing the annoyance of insufficient working period. Depstech DS450 Borescope - $66.21 (reg. $100) [1080P Dual Lens]: The dual-lens endoscope can inspect the range of 80° in front and its side with the ergonomics design, allowing you to observe the pipeline inner situation more conveniently. [Updated 4.5in IPS Screen]: This hand-held borescope is ready to use after powering on, displaying the real-time image directly on its 4.5-inch color screen; 3300mAh large capacity provides 5 hours continuous work. [Torch Light & 7 Adjustable Lights]: Featuring with 7 adjustable LED lights on the camera tip, this inspection camera helps you see clearly even when inspecting in a dark place. Behind the endoscope, there is a built-in torchlight for inspecting at night.

  • Lana Condor wore a see-through dress and a skirt over pants in the same night

    According to Lana Condor's stylist, Tara Swennen, they aimed to support the AAPI community with her Prabal Gurung look.

  • Babies dying from Covid in Brazil as ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ hits country

    Médecins Sans Frontières says country has been plunged into ‘permanent state of mourning’

  • Long Beach wants to help Biden house immigrant children. But are city leaders ready?

    In their rush to help unaccompanied immigrant children, some critics question whether Long Beach leaders understand what they are getting themselves into.

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • ‘We failed him’: Mayor voices sorrow as prosecutors admit 13-year-old Adam Toledo wasn’t holding gun

    ‘An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court’

  • Black Lives Matter founder breaks down in interview over right-wing attacks on her new home

    Patrisse Khan-Cullors described the scrutiny over her home as a “racist and sexist” attack by “right-wing media”.

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX will build spacecraft to land Nasa astronauts on moon, report says

    Artemis will land the first woman and person of colour on the moon

  • As the weather heats up, photos show people packing beaches around the world

    From Barceloneta Beach in Spain to the US's Miami Beach, people around the world are packing colorful swimsuits and flocking to crowded beaches.

  • Opponents of Myanmar military rule hold 'silent strike'

    Many Myanmar citizens, infuriated by the return of military rule after five years of civilian government led by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi, have been taking to the streets day after day with activists thinking up new ways to show opposition as the security forces step up their suppression. "Let's make the roads silent," protest leader Ei Thinzar Maung posted on her Facebook page.

  • Ruling in doping case to keep world's fastest sprinter out of Tokyo Olympics

    Facing a two-year ban for missed drug tests, top U.S. sprinter Christian Coleman sees his appeal to the Court of Arbitration for sport fall short.

  • Carbon Mapper satellite network to find super-emitters

    A public-private effort will launch sensors to track big releases of carbon dioxide and methane.

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse