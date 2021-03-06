Elon Musk says Tesla will double its Full Self-Driving software's beta program. It comes amid news that Ford's Mustang Mach-E is eating into Tesla's US sales.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Shalvey
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tesla
A Tesla supercharger station at Burbank town center. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday said the carmaker would double a beta testing program for its self-driving software. The news comes amid reports that Ford's electric Mustang Mach-E seems to be eating into Tesla's lead in the electric vehicle market.

On Twitter, Musk said:"If you want the Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta downloaded to your car, let us know."

The beta drivers will be testing version 8.2 of the company's Full Self-Driving software, said Musk. Last week, the CEO said version 8.1 "normally drives me around with no interventions." The next version will be "a big step change beyond that."

"Still be careful, but it's getting mature," he added on Friday.

Musk also said he expected the beta program to be "probably" 10 times larger by the time the company tests its version 8.3 software. Version 8.3 has "literally ~1000 improvements" from the previous version, he tweeted, adding it "will take time to QA internally before release probably in two or three weeks."

Tesla has an ever-growing number of electric vehicle rivals, and while Ford sold only 3,739 of the new SUVs in February, Tesla's share of the US electric-car market fell to 69% in the same month. This was down from 81% in the prior year, a Morgan Stanley report found. What's more, the Mustang accounted for nearly all of Tesla's market-share losses, the bank said.

Tesla's beta testers will be trying out the company's Full Self-Driving software. One beta user posted a video of his Tesla driving 358 miles, from Los Angeles to Silicon Valley, without the driver intervening.

The company had plans to launch the autopilot software as a subscription service this year. Musk said this month that it would "for sure" launch before July.

Waymo CEO, John Krafcik, in January said Tesla's software can't compete with Waymo's autonomous software. Tesla's building cars with assisted driving, while Waymo's building cars that don't need drivers at all, he said.

"So no Tesla is not a competitor at all. They're a car company making a driver assist system. We're a company making a fully autonomous driver," Krafcik said.

Musk shot back on Twitter, saying Tesla had "better AI hardware and software than Waymo."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Demand Looks Very High for Ford's Tesla-Fighting Mustang Mach-E

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) said that it sold 3,739 of its electric Mustang Mach-Es in the U.S. in February, a result that suggests demand for the company's first serious Tesla competitor is very high. Its overall U.S. sales fell 14.1% last month, as the company prioritized higher-profit retail sales amid production disruptions caused by a global shortage of computer chips. Ford's retail sales were down just 1.8% from a year ago.

  • Why Costco Is A Long-Term Hold, But Faces Tough Comparable Sales

    Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) could face tough comparable sales over the next few quarters from the COVID-19 pandemic peak of grocery and retail sales in 2020. An analyst remains bullish on Costco despite the potential risk. The Costco Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman reiterates an Overweight rating and price target of $410. The Costco Takeaways: Gutman called out the tough comparable sales Costco is now facing going against strong growth during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. “We like COST as a longer-term holding — especially as the multiple has come in — but the stock may tread water until visibility on COVID laps improves,” Gutman said. Costco reported net sales for the second quarter of $43.9 billion, up 14.7% year-over-year. Six-month sales of $86.2 billion reported by the company were up 15.8% year-over-year. “In February 2021 COST delivered a 21.9% 2-year stack, maintaining momentum vs. the 22% stack in January. This suggests demand trends are still favorable.” View more earnings on COST Stimulus and Covid-19 tailwinds could help with tough comparable sales, Gutman added. Costco also unexpectedly missed gross margin targets in the second quarter, Gutman said. He noted that Costco shares traded only slightly above where they were in January. The price target from the analyst is based on a multiple of 30x 2022 estimated EPS of $11.30. The bullish case from Gutman takes the price target up to $520. COST Price Action: Shares of Costco are down 3% to $311.41 on Friday. Related Link: Here’s How Much Investing ,000 In Costco Stock 5 Years ago Would Be Worth Today (Photo: Nandaro via Wikimedia Commons) Latest Ratings for COST DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021JefferiesMaintainsBuy Mar 2021DA DavidsonMaintainsNeutral Mar 2021RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform View More Analyst Ratings for COST View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy #RIPElon Is Trending Friday — No, Elon Musk Isn't DeadBitcoin Play Cipher Mining To Go Public With SPAC Merger© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla is slowly losing its electric-vehicle crown as Ford's Mustang Mach-E cuts into sales

    Ford's new Mustang Mach-E accounted for nearly all of Tesla's market-share losses, Morgan Stanley said, as Tesla fell to 69%.

  • Huge emergency response in Welsh town after major incident with 'number of casualties'

    Police have urged people to avoid Baglan Street in Treorchy, South Wales.

  • Tesla Plunge Erases $234 Billion of Market Value in 4 Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in Tesla Inc. shares has far exceeded the broader market’s decline and wiped out over $230 billion from the electric-vehicle maker’s valuation in the past four weeks.Tesla’s shares dropped as much as 13% on Friday before closing down 3.8% at $597.95, the lowest since Dec. 3. The stock lost 11% of its value just this week, extending its losing streak to four weeks, the longest since May 2019.The surge that helped propel the Elon Musk-led company into the ranks of the S&P 500 in 2020 has turned into a steep decline this year amid a greater push from legacy automakers into electric vehicles. Traditional industry bigwigs including General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG have all in recent months announced their EV lineups and the intent to aggressively expand into the nascent market.Tesla’s lofty valuation also took a hit from a broader selloff in high-multiple technology stocks this week. Investors ditched the group amid a rise in Treasury yields, leading to concerns that companies trading at high valuations may not perform up to expectations if borrowing costs surge.The EV industry leader was among the top decliners in both the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index, as well as the S&P 500 Index on Friday. Tesla’s current market capitalization stands at around $574 billion, a far cry from the high of $837 billion it reached in late January.Smaller EV startups also followed Tesla’s lead on Friday. Major decliners in the group included Lordstown Motors Corp., Nio Inc., Workhorse Group Inc., XPeng Inc., as well as some of the blank-check companies awaiting mergers with electric carmakers, such as Churchill Capital Corp. IV and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp.(Updates stock moves in second paragraph, market cap in fifth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Republicans will Jim Crow their way back to power if Democrats allow them

    OPINION: Theft and armed rebellion are the only way the GOP can win, but Democrats must start using the power they have or they’ll be left empty-handed. The Democrats have everything they need right now to flex their muscles and wield the power the people gave them — the White House, the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. There is only one thing standing in the way of a President Joe Biden agenda and Democratic Party success — and that would be scared Democrats lacking a backbone and not wanting to make Republicans angry.

  • This Will Smith Movie Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List (& It’s a Must-Watch for Thriller Fans)

    If you’re looking to shake up your next movie night with an edge-of-your-seat thriller, we highly recommend you add I Am Legend to your streaming...

  • Emotional win for John Hunter Nemechek at Las Vegas

    Emotional win for John Hunter Nemechek as he beats the boss man Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

  • Arnold Palmer Invitational: Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info

    From tee times to TV and streaming info, here's everything you need to know for Saturday's third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

  • Fact check: Claim about FBI official who said no guns recovered at Capitol riot is missing context

    An FBI official told a Senate committee that the Bureau did not recover any guns at the U.S. Capitol riot. That is missing context.

  • 2,000 page report shows House GOP posting attacks on 2020 election

    One House Republican alone has 177 pages' worth of social media posts attacking the election's integrity.

  • Bitcoin Volatility On Path To Drop Below Amazon's, Analysts Say

    What Happened: Annual Bitcoin volatility will drop below that of Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) in a few years if past patterns prevail, according to analysts from Bloomberg. In a Crypto Market Outlook report, analysts found that the Bitcoin volatility regression line is on track to dip below Amazon’s reading by 2022. The 260-day risk measure is currently at 60% for Bitcoin as compared to 40% for Amazon. “Similar to the early days of the benchmark crypto, in the first few years that Amazon traded publicly, its volatility averaged over 100%,” said the analysts. Why It Matters: Bitcoin’s supply and demand dynamics play an important role in the price discovery of the leading digital asset. It has a fixed mining schedule which sets it apart from most other assets and markets with uncertain supply and demand. The Bloomberg analysts find this to be a unique factor in determining the cryptocurrency’s future price trajectory. “Representing innovative technology made possible due to the internet, we see little to reverse Bitcoin's path toward a global digital store-of-value and its market cap to keep rising, likely surpassing Amazon,” noted the analysts. Bitcoin is known to be a historically volatile asset class. However, as research from the report suggests its rising volatility is only likely to continue until it reaches a new price threshold with greater market depth – possibly around $100,000. “Once the crypto settles in at a new threshold...volatility should drop, we believe”, said the analysts, adding, “The way we see it, something unexpected has to trip up this technical indicator.” Price Action: The market-leading cryptocurrency was trading at $48,494 at press time, down by 2.38% in the past 24-hours. Image: Ishant Mishra via Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWealth Managers Like Jim Paulsen Regret Not Having More Cryptocurrency In Portfolio: ReutersKraken CEO Says Bitcoin Hitting M In 10 Years 'Very Reasonable'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Kyle Busch after John Hunter Nemechek win: ‘Pretty cool to come home one, two’

    Kyle Busch checks in after John Hunter Nemechek wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Kyle Busch Motorsports finishes in first and second place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

  • Ford Small Pickup, Likely New Maverick, Begins Production

    Ford built 21 new compact pickups in Mexico last month, and it could be the Maverick, which will share parts with the Bronco Sport.

  • Ted Cruz ‘traitor’ billboards go up in his Texas neighbourhood

    Activist group says Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘deserve most blame for firing up violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked US Capitol and killed five people’

  • Report finds obesity major factor in COVID-19 deaths

    The majority of global COVID-19 deaths have been in countries where many people are obese, a worldwide study found on Thursday (March 4).With coronavirus fatality rates 10 times higher in nations where at least 50% of adults are overweight.The report, which described a "dramatic" correlation between countries' COVID-19 death and obesity rates, found that 90% or 2.2 million of the 2.5 million deaths from the pandemic disease so far were in countries with high levels of obesity.Olivia Barata Cavalcanti is a doctor and director of science and programs at the World Obesity Federation.''So this is not exactly surprising. The surprising part is that governments haven't really acted on obesity until now. So now we have this perfect storm of an obesity pandemic and COVID-19 pandemic."The study analyzed the COVID-19 death figures from Johns Hopkins University in the United States and the World Health Organization's Global Health Observatory data on obesity.Strikingly, the authors said, there is no example of a country where people are generally not overweight or obese having high COVID-19 death rates.The report found that in the U.S. and Britain, for example, both COVID-19 death rates and obesity levels were among the highest.John Wilding is a professor of medicine at Britain's University of Liverpool and president of the World Obesity Federation."I think it's really important that countries around the world work together to put into place systematic approaches to both prevent and treat obesity. This means making changes to food systems, transport systems and providing good healthcare options for people living with obesity so that they can access effective interventions."Wilding says obesity should be recognized as a key COVID-19 health risk and taken into account in vaccination plans.

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • Cellphone records tie Proud Boys member to someone in Trump White House, NYT reports

    An anonymous source who is familiar with an FBI cellphone data report says there was communication between the two.

  • Cuomo skipped sexual harassment training - that he himself mandated - by having a staffer complete it for him, accuser says

    When asked by a reporter Wednesday if he had taken the sexual harassment training, Cuomo said, "Short answer is yes."