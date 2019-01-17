Elon Musk says that Tesla will end its buyer referral program on Feb. 1

Tesla's referral program is reaching an end.

In a tweet on Thursday, company founder and CEO Elon Musk announced that as of next month, the company will end the program, which lets Tesla owners recruit buyers, allowing both to earn rewards.

"The Tesla customer referral program will end on Feb 1," Musk tweeted. "If you want to refer a friend to buy a Tesla & give them 6 months of free Supercharging, please do so before then."

Supercharging is Tesla's global high-speed network of chargers for its electric cars. On its website, Tesla says it has 1,422 "Supercharger Stations," with the company continuing to build out its network across North America, Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Perks for owners who refer buyers include a photo of their choosing launched into space, a miniature Model S that kids can drive, new wheels for their ride, and an invite to a future Tesla unveiling. Which reward you are eligible for varies based on how many people you refer.

In a subsequenttweet,, Musk said that the program was "adding too much cost to the cars, especially Model 3."

The news comes just over a week after Musk tweeted that Tesla would stop selling the cheapest versions of its Model S and X vehicles, which came with a 75 kWh battery. If someone wants a Model S or X , they must opt for ones with 100kWh batteries. The starting prices for those vehicles are $94,000 for the S and $97,000 for the X. Tesla's Model 3 currently starts at $44,000. Those prices exclude incentives and gas savings.

