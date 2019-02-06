Elon Musk Says Tesla Model 3 is Now $1,100 Cheaper; Just Don’t Expect to Pay Below $35,000 Yet

Tesla’s ending of the customer referral program last month was not in vain as buyers of the Model 3 will now be able to save more than a thousand dollars on their purchase.

According to CNBC, the price of the Model 3 has been reduced by $1,100. It will now cost $43,000 to drive off in, or take delivery of, the entry-level electric car. After credits and fuel savings it will be around $35,000, per Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Model 3 starting cost now ~$35k (after ~$8k of credits & fuel savings) https://t.co/46TXqRrsdr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2019





This is the second time that Tesla is cutting the prices of the Model 3 sedan this year. After the green tax credit was reduced the electric carmaker cut the prices of all its vehicles in the U.S.

Read the full story on CCN.com.