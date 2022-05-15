Elon Musk says Twitter's legal team told him he broke his NDA by revealing its sample size for fake accounts

Elon Musk says Twitter's legal team told him he breached his NDA. Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Tesla founder Elon Musk revealed that Twitter's sample size to review fake accounts is 100.

Musk "violated" his NDA by revealing the sample size, he claims he was told by Twitter's legal team.

Twitter users are "being manipulated" by its algorithm that has "potential bugs", he later tweeted.



Elon Musk claimed that Twitter's legal team told him he has broken the terms of his non-disclosure agreement after revealing the company's sample size to review fake accounts.

Twitter announced a deal to sell the company to the Tesla founder on April 25. But Musk said on Friday that his $44 billion takeover is "temporarily on hold" while he awaits clarity about the number of spam accounts.



In a tweet on Saturday, Musk said his team would run its own random sample of 100 Twitter accounts, revealing on Twitter that he chose 100 random accounts to gauge the number of spam accounts as "that is what Twitter uses to calculate <5% fake/spam/duplicate" accounts.



Revealing Twitter's sample size appears to have landed Musk in hot water as he said on Saturday that sharing this information meant he had "violated" his non-disclosure agreement, Twitter's legal team had told him.



Musk has since appeared to take aim at Twitter's algorithm, telling users they are "being manipulated" and warning of "potential bugs" in its code.



The billionaire later clarified: "I'm not suggesting malice in the algorithm, but rather that it's trying to guess what you might want to read and, in doing so, inadvertently manipulate/amplify your viewpoints without you realizing this is happening".



The SpaceX founder and chief executive appeared to have turned his attention back to the rocket company as he met with Indonesian president Joko Widodo on Saturday at its site in Boca Chica, Texas.

Musk reportedly told Widodo that he would "hopefully" visit Indonesia in November to discuss investment opportunities in the country which has a wealth of natural resources including nickel, copper and tin.

